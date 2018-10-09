From marijuana to murder: 2nd man convicted in shooting death of Riverside High grad

For Nakecha Taylor, it wasn’t any easier to sit through the second murder trial in the killing of her 19-year-old son.





It was harder, Taylor said, because this time the accused shooter was on trial.

“He took away my son from me,” she said. “Destroying all my dreams for my son.”

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A jury of six men and and six women on Tuesday found Timothy Leon Moore, 25, guilty of first-degree murder and other crimes related to the 2013 fatal shooting of JeJuan Taylor in Durham.

Moore’s attorney said she plans to appeal the verdict.

Nakecha Taylor said she found some relief in the jury’s decision, and also the life sentence handed down by Superior Court Judge Jim Hardin. Hardin added up to seven-and-a-half years to the sentence for other crimes associated with the murder.

“He is no longer on the streets,” Nakecha Taylor said.

Timothy Moore

Fatal drug deal

Prosecutors have argued that four people — ages 19 to 21 and one of them an N.C. Central University student — collaborated to rob Taylor, a Riverside High School graduate who parked cars at Duke University and sold marijuana on the side, according to testimony.

Taylor, who was driving two friends to hang out with others at Duke, stopped by Duke Manor apartments on the evening of April 18, 2013, to sell Hope Farley some marijuana.

Taylor’s car ended up being rushed by two individuals. He was shot twice and died in the parking lot.

The case demonstrates how one person may pull the trigger, but multiple people can end up being charged and convicted of murder.

Under state law, anyone who commits a dangerous felony, such as armed robbery, that leads to a death can face a murder charge.

The case has also opened a window onto fatal street crimes in Durham, which account for the majority of homicides in the Bull City.

Taylor’s death is the city’s oldest homicide case with defendants waiting for trial.





Hope Farley

Couldn’t identify the shooter

Initially, three people were charged in the case, and police couldn’t identify the shooter, despite of the defendants turning state’s evidence.

Days after the shooting, Farley, now 24, turned herself into police and started cooperating.

Farley’s plea deal downgraded her charges to second-degree murder. She is serving a maximum term of 13 years and 6 months.

In April, a jury found Thomas Clayton guilty of first-degree murder and other charges.

Prosecutors say Clayton, the first to go to trial, drove the getaway car, obtained the gun used in the shooting and helped orchestrate the robbery.

Clayton, 26, the automatic murder sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Moore, who prosecutors contend shot Taylor during the robbery, wasn’t charged with murder in the case until June 2016.

It took that long for police to connect Moore to a palm print that was left on Taylor’s car.

Two months before he was charged with Taylor’s death, Moore was charged with killing a store clerk, a father of six at a convenience store on Broad Street. Another clerk was shot in the robbery. That case is still pending.

Moore was convicted on July 16 in an unrelated case. He was convicted of larceny over $1,000, interfering with electronic monitoring equipment and being a habitual felon and is serving an about five year sentence in state prison.

Thomas Clayton

The fatal plan

Farley, who testified in Clayton’s trial and Moore’s, has said that the initial plan didn’t include hurting Taylor but setting up a deal to buy marijuana and then robbing him instead.

Farley planned to greet Taylor, while Moore and Rakeem Best would come out from hiding beside a car and rob Taylor using the gun provided by Clayton, Farley has testified.

Clayton was out of sight of the planned robbery, waiting in the getaway SUV, Farley testified.

But Moore, who Farley knew by a nickname of Little Mark, ran up to the car and stuck the gun through the window. His arm appeared to get stuck in the window, and he started shooting, Farley testified.

“It wasn’t supposed to go down this way,” said Assistant District Attorney Jim Dornfried in closing arguments for Moore’s trial. “The defendant made it go down this way.”

After the shooting, Farley and Best ran to Clayton’s SUV, leaving Moore behind, Farley said.

Rakeem Best

Attorney: He wasn’t there

In closing arguments, Moore’s attorney, Hannah Autry, argued that her client wasn’t at Duke Manor that day.

“That palm print has an innocent explanation,” Autry said. Moore had bought marijuana from Taylor in an exchange before the shooting, she said.

Autry points to a police interview with Daron Jones, a friend of Taylor’s since sixth grade who was in the backseat of the car the night of the shooting.

Jones said he didn’t see the shooter’s face, but he saw an arm and a gloved hand holding a gun.

Moore couldn’t have left that palm print during the shooting, Autry said, because Jones said the shooter had on a black glove.

The case against Moore, Autry said during closing arguments Monday, is built on “an innocent palm print, a shoddy investigation” and Farley “trying to save her own skin.”

The jury appeared to take Autry’s argument seriously.

After deliberating for about 90 minutes Monday, the jury asked to review Jones’ interview with police and surveillance video showing Clayton’s driving an SUV into Duke Manor before the shooting and a suspect limping away on foot afterward.

The jury reviewed that information Tuesday morning, deliberated for about an hour before leaving for a 90 minute lunch break. They deliberated another hour after lunch Tuesday before they announced they had a verdict.

Next trial in November

After the verdict and sentencing, Moore made a short statement.

“I love you Ma,” he said. “We are going to be all right.”

As a deputy escorted him from the courtroom, he asked his family to take care of his son.

When the proceedings were done, a half a dozen jurors hugged JeJuan Taylor’s family — his mother, his father and three sisters.

One juror told Nakecha Taylor that it was hard to keep it together watching her every day. She was a strong lady, the juror said.

Nakecha Taylor thanked the jurors and assistant district attorneys Jim Dornfried and Kendra Montgomery-Blinn.

Nakecha Taylor and family will likely face one more trial as Best’s case is scheduled to go before a jury in November.

Nakecha Taylor said she’ll get through it, just like she has all the other hearings and trial.

“With the same support,” she has leaned on since the beginning, she said.