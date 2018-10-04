Woman was shot while waiting at a red light in Durham, police say

Durham police are asking for information about a Tuesday night shooting of a woman who was stopped at a traffic light.
The 38-year-old woman was stopped at the intersection of University Drive and Summit Street in the Forest Hills neighborhood around 9:15 p.m. when she heard several shots, according to police.
She then realized she had been shot in the back, police said.
The woman said the shots were fired by two men on a motorcycle, according to police.
The woman didn’t know the people on the motorcycle, wrote Kammie Michael, a police spokeswoman, in an email.
“Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances around the shooting,” Michael wrote.
A gray Chrysler and a dark-colored sedan were also seen in the area when the shooting occurred, police said.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.
An unoccupied parked car on Forestwood Drive was damaged during the shooting.
Anyone with information on the suspects or anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call Investigator B. Crabtree at 919-560-4583, ext. 29356 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
