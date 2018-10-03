Durham man turns himself in to police on Circle K murder charge

A man who turned himself in at the Durham County jail was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting another man outside the Circle K convenience store on N.C. 54.
Atom Divine Cameron, 20, is charged with murdering Colby Aaron Lucas, 29, of Durham, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said in a news release. Cameron is being held in the jail under $250,000 bail.
Police were alerted to a shooting at 2:19 p.m. Sept. 25 in the parking lot of the Circle K at 109 N.C. 54, by Homestead Market shopping center.
Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene, police reported.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information can call Durham Police Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284.
