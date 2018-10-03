Durham police identify motorcycle driver who died in crash near NCCU

Police have identified the motorcycle driver who died in a crash Wednesday morning near N.C. Central University.
Tyrone Royster, 51, of Durham died after a Toyota Tundra truck collided with the Yamaha motorcycle he was driving.
The crashed happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lawson Street and South Alston Avenue, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said in an email.
The truck, driven by Saul Aguilar Lopez, 39, of Durham was turning left onto Lawson Street when it collided with the front of the motorcycle, according to police.
No charges have been filed in the case, and investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, police said in a news release.
