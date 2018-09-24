Durham man charged with shooting man, killing woman found dead in car

Durham police have accused a Durham man of killing a woman found dead inside a car and shooting a man earlier this month.

Dwight Leon Gill Jr., 35, faces charges of murder and attempted murder. He was still at large as of 11:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

On Sept. 8, officers responded to a reported gunshot wound on the 1900 block of East Main Street just before 12:30 a.m.

They found Andrea Farrior, 31, of Durham inside a parked vehicle in the driveway, police said.

A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found nearby and taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries., police said.

Anyone with information on Gill’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator T. Huelsman at (919) 724-3861 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.