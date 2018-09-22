Police investigating Friday night shooting in Chapel Hill

A man was taken to UNC Hospitals with multiple gunshot wounds overnight, Chapel Hill police say.

The shooting occurred around 11:20 p.m. Friday in the area of 260 Erwin Road, according to a news release Saturday morning.

“Police believe this is an isolated incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community,” the release said.

Police did not provide the man’s name and said they will release more information as it becomes available.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police ask anyone who may have information in this case to call 911.

Gunshots are infrequent in Chapel Hill. As of mid-July, the Police Department had received four confirmed gunshots calls this year, police spokesman Ran Northam said. There were seven in 2017.

These numbers do not include self-inflicted injuries from firearms or unconfirmed gunshots calls, which may be gunshots, fireworks, objects colliding, or something else.