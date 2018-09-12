After 8 break-ins, an ankle monitor GPS foiled their 9th attempt. Now they’re in jail.

Two men from Durham have been arrested and another is wanted in connection with a string of larcenies in Chatham County after a GPS ankle monitor one of them was wearing gave them away last month, authorities say.
Jonathan Davidson, 21, and Gaberial Harris, 25, were arrested Friday, while Deshawn Bailey, 28, is still wanted by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.
The investigation began after eight break-ins were reported July 23-25. Investigators got a description of the suspects and their vehicle. They were able to recover some stolen items, including jewelry and a crossbow.
Investigators say a ninth break-in was committed Aug. 21 by suspects matching the descriptions of the suspects and car. A GPS ankle monitor worn by one of the suspects placed the group at the location of the break-in, investigators said. Further investigation linked the suspects to the earlier break-ins.
Davidson was arrested Friday and taken to the Chatham County jail where he was being held on $250,000 secured bail. Harris also was arrested Friday and is being held on $50,000 secured bail.
Each is charged with six counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of misdemeanor breaking and entering, six counts of felony larceny, one count of felony larceny of a firearm and eight counts of injury to real property, the Sheriff’s Office said.
