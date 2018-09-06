Durham man charged with sex offenses with child under 5 years old

Orange County officials have charged a registered sex offender in Durham County with taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 5.
Investigators also charged Randy Lewis Woolson, 47, with a statutory sex offense by an adult, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Maj. Tim Horne said the child was under the age of 5, and Woolson was known by the the child’s family.
Under state law, a person is guilty of taking indecent liberties with a child if the person is 16 or older and more than five years older than the child and either takes or attempts to take “any immoral, improper, or indecent liberties with any child of either sex under the age of 16 years for the purpose of arousing or gratifying sexual desire,” or commits or attempts to commit “any lewd or lascivious act” with a child.
Under state law, a person is guilty of a statutory sexual offense with by an adult if the person is at least 18 and engages in a sexual act with a victim who is a child under the age of 13.
The charges stem from a report that alleged Woolson sexually assaulted a child and then fled from a Phoenix Drive residence in Chapel Hill on Aug. 25, the release states.
Investigators collected statements, photographs, interviews, and DNA in addition to obtaining a forensic medical exam of the victim before detaining Woolson on Tuesday, the release states.
“We understand the victim’s family expressed concerns regarding the progression of the investigation,” Chief Deputy Jamison Sykes said in the release. “In all cases, and particularly one involving a sexual assault of a juvenile, we are required to adhere to state-approved procedures and protocols for interviewing and medical examinations.”
Woolson is being held at the Orange County Detention Center under $100,000 secured bail. His next court appearance on Sept. 17.
Comments