Woman found dead at Durham County jail

A woman taken into custody Friday died at the Durham County jail Saturday, the Durham County Sheriff’s reported.

A member of the detention staff found Jean Carolyn McGirt, 56 unresponsive, according to a news release.

The jail staff and medical personnel performed CPR until EMS arrived. Paramedics could not revive McGirt, and she was pronounced dead at the detention facility.

McGirt had been charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin and other charges, according to the jail website.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Her body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.

In compliance with standard protocol, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation and has notified the State Bureau of Investigation.

The findings of that investigation will be submitted to the NC Department of Health and Human Services. Because of the expectation of privacy for the decedent, no further information is available at this time.