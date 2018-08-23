‘I shot my girlfriend. She’s still alive,’ man tells 911 operator

An Orange county man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the face told a 911 operator he thought the gun was unloaded.

Orange County 911 operators received three calls shortly after midnight Tuesday asking for help following a shooting in the northern part of the county.

Deputies charged Anthony Wheeler, 49, with shooting Tracey Hunt, the Sheriff’s Office said. She was taken to Duke University Hospital for treatment. The hospital has a policy of not releasing condition information about victims of violent crimes.

“I shot my girlfriend,” Wheeler said in one of the 911 calls. “She’s still alive.

“The gun was unloaded,” he continued. “She was pushing my buttons. ‘You keep doing this to me and my kids. Why are you doing this.’ There was another bullet.”

He said the gun was a .357.

The first call came at 11:59 p.m. from a man who identified himself as Wheeler’s son.

He is heard saying “Why did you do that? Why did you do that?” as the 911 operator answers the call.





He then says “My dad just shot his girlfriend. She is on the couch about to die. Please send somebody our way.”

The other caller, who said he was from Mebane, said Wheeler had just called him.

“He said the gun was unloaded,” the caller said. “He did it to scare her and the gun went off. He said he was going to shoot himself.”

Wheeler was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He is in the Orange County jail on $150,000 bail.