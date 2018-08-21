Teen dad arrested after allegedly ramming car, taking 3-month-old son in Hillsborough

A man was arrested in Hillsborough on Monday after the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says he rammed a car carrying two women and three children, including his 3-month-old son.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ryan Cherry Jr., 19, after the incident.
Cherry and his son’s mother had been in a dispute that started earlier in the day, according to a news release. The mother left with the son and two other children in a car driven by her mother.
As they departed, Cherry pursued them. She called 911, the release said.
Witnesses told investigators Cherry used his car to ram the back of the grandmother’s car. The collision happened on Coleman Loop Road near N.C. 86. They said he struck the back of the car a second time, causing it to spin out.
After hitting the car a third time while it was disabled in the road, Cherry got out and took his son before driving north on N.C. 86.
Deputies, aided by the State Highway Patrol, found Cherry’s black Chevrolet Blazer at a relative’s home on Phelps Road. Cherry was there and was arrested without incident by deputies. The boy also was found unharmed and was reunited with his mother.
“I am grateful this extremely dangerous situation did not result in serious injury or loss of life,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in the release. “When our deputies respond to a call involving domestic violence, they recognize the increased risks for everyone involved. Unfortunately, we are again reminded of the far-reaching public health threat posed by domestic violence.”
Cherry was being held at the Orange County jail on a $150,000 bail. He was charged with assault on a female and multiple charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. In addition, he was cited for driving while license revoked, fictitious registration and leaving the scene of an accident. Cherry also was served with a domestic violence restraining order, the release said.
