2 hurt, including Durham deputy, in crash after car chase

A sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash Thursday evening following a chase of suspects that started near Southern High School.

Around 7:40p.m. Thursday, narcotics unit deputies were conducting an investigation near Freeman Road and Clayton Road, according to AnnMarie Breen, a spokeswoman for the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

“They attempted to stop a silver Dodge Charger occupied by 3 males,” Breen wrote in an email. “The driver led deputies on a short pursuit that ended when the suspect vehicle ran a stop sign on Adams Street entering onto Holloway Street.”

A Sheriff’s Office patrol car responding to the scene collided with the Dodge Charger on Holloway Street, also striking a van, Breen wrote.

The driver of the van was not injured.





A deputy involved in the crash was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Breen wrote.







One person in the Dodge Charger was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A second man was taken to the jail, and a third was released.

More information should be available later Friday, Breen said.

The crash comes two weeks after a Durham County Sheriff’s Office detention officer died in a collision involving a car being chased by Durham police on Aug. 2.

Durham police said Tomaris Parker stole a car that morning, led police on a chase that started around 7:45 p.m. and caused a crash that killed 24-year-old Brooke Lyn Maynard, a mother of a 4-year-old daughter.

Parker, 33, is charged with second-degree murder. Other charges related to the car chase include felony fleeing to elude causing death, felony death by motor vehicle, failure to stop for a red light, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police haven’t provided more information on the Aug. 2 car chase, including exactly how the fatal collision occurred and how fast the cars were traveling.













