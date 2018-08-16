Sterling Whitted.
Sterling Whitted. Courtesy of the Durham Police Department
Sterling Whitted. Courtesy of the Durham Police Department

Crime

Durham man charged with murder in July 31 slaying

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

August 16, 2018 11:22 AM

Durham

Police have made an arrest in the death last month of a 43-year-old man.

Sterling Whitted, 48, of Durham was charged with murder Wednesday.

Police found Reginald Johnson, 43, of Durham in the 100 block of West Channing Avenue around 4 a.m. July 31, according to police spokesman Wil Glenn. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Along with a murder charge, Whitted has also been charged with trafficking in heroin in a separate case, police said. He was placed in the Durham County jail without bond.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

  Comments  