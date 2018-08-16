Durham man charged with murder in July 31 slaying

Police have made an arrest in the death last month of a 43-year-old man.
Sterling Whitted, 48, of Durham was charged with murder Wednesday.
Police found Reginald Johnson, 43, of Durham in the 100 block of West Channing Avenue around 4 a.m. July 31, according to police spokesman Wil Glenn. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Along with a murder charge, Whitted has also been charged with trafficking in heroin in a separate case, police said. He was placed in the Durham County jail without bond.
