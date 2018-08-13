Charlotte teen charged with bringing gun onto the NCCU campus

A Charlotte teenager was arrested by N.C. Central University campus police Sunday and charged with possession of a gun on educational property.
Zayquan Clark, 18, is being held in the Durham County jail under on $25,000 bail.
University spokeswoman Ayana D Hernandez said campus police officers encountered Clark after responding to a report about suspicious activity at NCCU’s parking garage on Nelson Street.
Clark is not an NCCU student.
Police also charged Clark with possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana, carrying a concealed gun and resisting a public officer.
Comments