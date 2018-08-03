Driver of stolen car in fatal Durham crash told police he had used alcohol and drugs

The driver accused of stealing a car, leading police on a chase and causing a crash that killed a 24-year-old woman Thursday night told law enforcement that he had been drinking alcohol and using drugs, according to court documents.
Tomaris Lamont Parker, 33, was driving the 2007 Honda Accord on West Club Boulevard in Durham while fleeing from police, according to a search seeking two vials of blood from Parker. The search warrant indicates Parker was charged with driving while impaired and felony death by vehicle.
An officer “indicated that the (driver) admitted to having earlier consumed or introduced to the body crack cocaine and alcoholic beverages,” the search warrants states.
The Accord had been stolen at gunpoint, and Parker refused to pull over when officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Elizabeth and Ramseur streets in downtown Durham, according to police. The intersection is near the Durham County Health and Human Services building and the under-construction police department headquarters.
The vehicle traveled through the city and caused a collision with two other vehicles – a Chevy Impala and a Hyundai Sonata – in the intersection of Club Boulevard and N. Duke Street, just east of Northgate Mall.
The driver of the Hyundai, identified as 24-year-old Brooke Lyn Maynard, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Maynard was a detention officer for the Durham County Sheriff’s Office. Maynard began her career with the Sheriff’s Office in November 2017 and was a recent graduate of the Sheriff’s Office Basic Detention Officer Training Academy, according to a Sheriff’s Office statement.
“The Durham County Sheriff’s Office would like to express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Brooke Maynard,” the statement said. “Her dedication and hard work in her short time with us will leave a lasting impression on all of her Sheriff’s Office family.”
A relative said Maynard has a 4-year-old daughter and was a beautiful person, inside and out, but declined to comment further at this time.
Parker and another person in the stolen Accord were hurt, along with two people in a Chevrolet Impala that the fleeing car hit, police spokesman Wil Glenn said.
All were transported to the hospital. The names of the three others hurt have not been released.
Previous convictions
In 2007, Parker was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and speeding to elude arrest from May 2006 offenses, according to the N.C. Department of Correction. He was released in 2014.
Parker was also convicted in 2006 of possession of a firearm by a felon and in 2004 of assault inflicting serious bodily injury for a September 2003 offense.
Police policy on vehicle pursuits
According to the Durham Police Department’s General Orders, officers can engage in a vehicle pursuit when they believe someone has committed a violent felony and “poses a threat of serious injury to the public or other police officers if she/he is not apprehended immediately.”
Pursuits are not allowed when the lead officer pursuing the vehicle feels the hazard created by the pursuit outweighs the necessity of immediate apprehension, or when the officer can identify the suspect and apprehend at a later date and the suspect doesn’t pose a serious threat of injury to the public or police, the policy states.
“An officer’s immediate obligation in a vehicle pursuit is to ensure the safety of the public without duplicating the irresponsible behavior of the fleeing suspect,” the policy states.
The risks that officers need to consider include likelihood of an apprehension and whether the identity of the person is known, the policy states.
Officers are also asked to consider degree of risk, including volume and speed, traffic, population density, pedestrian frequency, whether an area is in a residential or commercial area, and weather hazards.
Supervisors’ responsibilities include assuming command of the response and monitoring information and conditions to determine whether the pursuit should continue or be terminated, the policy states.
Comments