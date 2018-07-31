Man used an alias to scam elderly Durham County residents, authorities say

A man used a fake name and scammed elderly residents of Durham County out of thousands of dollars, according to the sheriff’s office.
Millard Fillmore Smith IV went door-to-door throughout the county asking homeowners if they needed work down on their driveways, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.
Authorities believe Smith introduced himself as “Jack Tuttle.”
“He quoted a price, or began work without the homeowner agreeing to a price and charge them after the fact,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release. “He would then leave the job incomplete, promising to come back.”
Smith is accused of cashing the customers’ checks and not returning to finish jobs.
Investigators launched an investigation in February.
Smith was charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and two counts of exploitation of the elderly. He was placed in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.
Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a scan by Smith or has additional information on the case can call the Durham County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 919-560-7151.
Comments