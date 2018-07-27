Crime

Durham police find body burned beyond recognition in car

By Virginia Bridges

July 27, 2018

Durham officials found a body inside a burning car Thursday night, according to Durham police.

The Police Department received a call from the fire department in the 5000 block of Guardian Drive at 9:35 p.m., a police spokeswoman said.

The body was burned beyond recognition and police don’t yet know if it was a man or woman, if foul play was involved or how the fire was started, ABC11 and WRAL reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

