Bank robber shoots SunTrust teller in Durham

A bank robber shot a teller in the arm at a SunTrust branch in Durham on Wednesday afternoon.
The robber fled the bank at at 2008 E. N.C. 54 around 2:45 p.m. with an undisclosed amount of money, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
The teller was taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Michael said.
Police described the robber as black, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, and wearing a long-dreadlocks wig. He was wearing sunglasses, a pink jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information regarding the SunTrust robbery is asked to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29248 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
Two banks, one day
A second bank in Durham was also robbed Wednesday.
Joseph Alexander Rice, 33, of Durham, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with robbing the CresCom Bank at 4215 University Drive.
Police say a man entered CresCom shortly before 11:30 a.m., handed a teller a note and left with an undisclosed amount of money.
No weapon was seen, and no one was hurt.
Rice was charged with one count of common-law robbery.
