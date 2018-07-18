A security camera image of the man who robbed a Durham SunTrust located at 2008 E. N.C. 54.
A security camera image of the man who robbed a Durham SunTrust located at 2008 E. N.C. 54. Courtesy of the Durham Police Department
A security camera image of the man who robbed a Durham SunTrust located at 2008 E. N.C. 54. Courtesy of the Durham Police Department

Crime

Bank robber shoots SunTrust teller in Durham

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

July 18, 2018 04:54 PM

Durham

A bank robber shot a teller in the arm at a SunTrust branch in Durham on Wednesday afternoon.

The robber fled the bank at at 2008 E. N.C. 54 around 2:45 p.m. with an undisclosed amount of money, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.

Suntrust sna_fitted (1).jpeg
Investigators have requested the public's assistance finding a bank robber, seen here in a security camera image.
Courtesy of the Durham Police Department

SunTrust_fitted.jpeg
A security camera image of the suspect involved in the Durham, SunTrust bank robbery.
Courtesy of the Durham Police Department

The teller was taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Michael said.

Police described the robber as black, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, and wearing a long-dreadlocks wig. He was wearing sunglasses, a pink jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the SunTrust robbery is asked to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29248 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Two banks, one day

Joseph Rice_edited.jpg
Joseph Andrew Rice is charged with robbing a CresCom bank in Durham on Wednesday, June 18, 2018.

A second bank in Durham was also robbed Wednesday.

Joseph Alexander Rice, 33, of Durham, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with robbing the CresCom Bank at 4215 University Drive.

Police say a man entered CresCom shortly before 11:30 a.m., handed a teller a note and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No weapon was seen, and no one was hurt.

Rice was charged with one count of common-law robbery.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

  Comments  