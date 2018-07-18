Salvador Omar Sanchez holds a child, before he was killed in a fatal hit-and-run in Durham.
Salvador Omar Sanchez holds a child, before he was killed in a fatal hit-and-run in Durham. Courtesy of the Durham Police Department
Salvador Omar Sanchez holds a child, before he was killed in a fatal hit-and-run in Durham. Courtesy of the Durham Police Department

Crime

Police arrest Durham man in fatal hit-and-run

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

July 18, 2018 04:38 PM

Durham

Police arrested a man Wednesday and charged him with June 18 fatal-hit-and-run on North Duke Street.

Rudy Alexander Ascencio, 29, of Durham, is accused of felony hit-and-run causing serious injury or death. His bail was set at $20,000.

Rudy Ascencio (1_fitted.jpeg
Rudy Alexander Ascencio, 29, of Durham.
Courtesy of the Durham Police Department

The June accident killed Salvador Omar Sanchez, 44, of 901 Chalk Level Road.

Sanchez was driving home from work when problems arose with his vehicle.

Sanchez pulled over and parked in a lot near North Duke Street, according to police. After leaving his car parked, Sanchez started to walk home around 2:40 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle, allegedly driven by Ascencio, as he crossed North Duke Street on foot between Horton Road and Fairfield Road.

Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

  Comments  