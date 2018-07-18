Police arrest Durham man in fatal hit-and-run

Police arrested a man Wednesday and charged him with June 18 fatal-hit-and-run on North Duke Street.
Rudy Alexander Ascencio, 29, of Durham, is accused of felony hit-and-run causing serious injury or death. His bail was set at $20,000.
The June accident killed Salvador Omar Sanchez, 44, of 901 Chalk Level Road.
Sanchez was driving home from work when problems arose with his vehicle.
Sanchez pulled over and parked in a lot near North Duke Street, according to police. After leaving his car parked, Sanchez started to walk home around 2:40 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle, allegedly driven by Ascencio, as he crossed North Duke Street on foot between Horton Road and Fairfield Road.
Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
