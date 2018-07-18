Have you seen this man? Police searching for parole absconder

Durham police are searching for a man wanted on numerous charges of identity theft, breaking into cars, larceny, fraud, obtaining property by false pretense and burglary.
Police described Daquan KC Hill, 22, as black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and of medium build. He wears his hair in dreadlocks with gold tips.
He’s also wanted as a probation/parole absconder and on several charges in Wake County, a police spokeswoman said.
Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.
