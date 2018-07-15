Man found shot to death in Durham Sunday morning

The Durham Police Department found a man shot to death in a parking lot in the 1400 block of Wyldewood Road in northern Durham shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

The man had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Hines at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

As of June 23, there had been 13 homicides in Durham this year, compared to nine at the same time last year, according to the most recent police statistics.

Last year violent crime in Durham rose slightly compared to the previous year, though killings fell by half, to 21 in 2017 from 42 in 2016.

All told, police said 244 people were shot in Durham in 2017 compared to 214 in 2016.

To see a searchable database of homicides in Durham County since 2016 go to bit.ly/2NjK09l