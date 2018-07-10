Durham police seek suspect accused of robbing and injuring 2 people in wheelchairs

Two people in wheelchairs were taken to the hospital last week after being hurt by a man who snatched a necklace from one of their necks and tried to pull off other jewelry, according to Durham police.
A 65-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman were coming from a bus stop and were in the 300 block of Chestnut Street when a man approached them around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, according to police. The alleged robbery occurred just east of the Southside neighborhood.
The man “yanked a gold necklace” off the woman’s neck and “tried unsuccessfully to pull rings off her fingers, causing lacerations to her hands,” states an email from police spokeswoman Kammie Michael.
The man in the wheelchair was able to fight off the suspect, who ran from the scene, Michael wrote.
Both people were taken to the hospital for treatment, but have since be released, Michael wrote.
The man who approached the couple was described as black, in his early 20s and wearing dark clothing. He had a wallet chain on his pants, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator K. Emanuel at 919-560-4415, ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.
Comments