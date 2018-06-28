Suspect in 2016 Durham shooting, fails to escape, falls through ceiling

Authorities arrested a man on Wednesday for his suspected involvement in a 2016 shooting.
Rudy Perez, 20, was arrested on West Cornwallis Road, police said.
Perez ran from officers, took refuge in and hid inside of a house on West Cornwallis Road, said Kammie Michael, spokeswoman for Durham police.
Perez evaded capture by Durham County Sheriff's deputies, until he fell through a ceiling, Michael added.
In relation to the 2016 shooting, Perez was charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony probation violation, intimidating a witnesses and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
A shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 4230 Garrett Road was reported to police shortly after 1:30 p.m. on July 6, 2016.
Michael said, after two groups of men started to fight, that the conflict escalated to point of fired gunshots.
"An 18-year-old male was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries," she wrote in an email.
On Wednesday, Perez received the additional charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting a public officer. He was placed in Durham County Jail under a $1,120,000 bond.
Investigators are still looking for a second suspect in the 2016 shooting. Michael said, 19-year-old Victor Daniel Roman-Bello is charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Sheriff's deputies arrested two other men on Wednesday — at West Cornwallis Road house — on charges unrelated to the 2016 shooting.
Jaime Toledo Perez, 18, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting a public officer, police said. He was placed in Durham County Jail under a $30,000 bond.
And, Ramon Perez, 21, was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana and resisting a public officer, police said. But, he has since been released.
Anyone with information on the location of Victor Roman-Bello is asked to call Investigator Owens at 919-560-4440, ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
