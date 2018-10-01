Chapel Hill police chief: Law enforcement tactics at UNC protests of ‘great concern’

Chapel Hill’s police chief says he is greatly concerned by some of the tactics that law enforcement officers have used against protesters on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.

In remarks to the Orange County Human Relations Commission and to reporters Monday night, Chief Chris Blue said he is “particularly saddened” that Chapel Hill police and some other departments committed to social justice “in many ways wound up in the middle of a very complex situation.”

Blue told about 40 people that UNC Police led the response to the Aug. 20 protest that toppled the Confederate Monument known as Silent Sam on McCorkle Place and to three subsequent clashes between opponents and supporters of the soldier statue, erected in 1913.

Chapel Hill police and other agencies provide support to the university police under longstanding mutual aid agreements. The Greensboro police, in particular, have been criticized for deploying pepper fogger which affected officers and members of the media covering the protests, as well as demonstrators.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Blue suggested it all could have been avoided.

“We predicted a year or so ago that the issues around Silent Sam would escalate to where they wound up,” he said.

“It’s clear that some tactics have been employed that are unique for this community, and that have not been seen before in this community, and that causes me great concern,” he said.

Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue Harry Lynch hlynch@newsobserver.com

The Chapel Hill Police Department faced harsh criticism in 2012 after officers in riot gear and rifles forcibly removed a group of self-declared anarchists from a former car dealership on West Franklin Street as bystanders recorded the event on their phones and iPads. Blue was not in town during the incident. The response led to months of community discussion and policy changes.

UNC Police have declined all requests for comment on the protests.

But Blue said the town has not faced demonstrations like those surrounding Silent Sam before. Some protesters have scuffled with officers; some officers have pushed police bicycles into demonstrators and pushed demonstrators to the ground, as seen on videos.

“I think it’s fair to say you’ve seen police tactics, the volume of officers and a tenor of the tension between demonstrators and law enforcement that is highly unusual,” Blue said. “We’ve had events here for many years where 80,000 people are on Franklin Street celebrating Halloween. These are very different events right now.”

But the chief stopped short of saying he disagreed with the law enforcement response, which has led to 25 police arrests.

“I think the best way to answer that is to say that we will conclude what the appropriate tactics were at the end of our review,” he said after a sigh. “I think it’s too early to say, and I also will say I don’t have full information yet on everything that’s happened on McCorkle Place.”

Blue also declined to say how much Chapel Hill was told about potential police methods beforehand or whether he thought new, more aggressive protesters required a stronger response.

“I think that’s part of the review too,” he said. “It concerns me that we are having a discussion about elevated tactics in a community where we have a long history of being able to work through tough issues without having to behave this way.”