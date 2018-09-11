Police pepper spray protesters while keeping Silent Sam supporters separated from protesters

Police deploy pepper spray near a crowd of protesters while keeping Silent Sam Confederate monument supporters separated from protesters Thursday night, August 30, 2018 at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Silent Sam protesters denounce police response at recent protests

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

September 11, 2018 08:56 PM

More than 75 people crowded into a room at the Chapel Hill Public Library Tuesday night to tell the Chapel Hill Community Policing Advisory Committee about their recent experiences with the police department while protesting at the Confederate monument Silent Sam on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus.

Chairman Darrell Keyes opened the meeting by telling the audience the committee was there to hear their concerns and pass them along to the police department.

Prior to the meeting, four people stood outside the main entrance of the library holding signs. One read, “Their cops, Our blood.” Another said “No Cops @ McCorkle.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

