Silent Sam protesters denounce police response at recent protests

More than 75 people crowded into a room at the Chapel Hill Public Library Tuesday night to tell the Chapel Hill Community Policing Advisory Committee about their recent experiences with the police department while protesting at the Confederate monument Silent Sam on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus.

Chairman Darrell Keyes opened the meeting by telling the audience the committee was there to hear their concerns and pass them along to the police department.

Prior to the meeting, four people stood outside the main entrance of the library holding signs. One read, “Their cops, Our blood.” Another said “No Cops @ McCorkle.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.