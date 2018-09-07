Do you know these men? UNC Police want to talk with them about Silent Sam protest

UNC Police are looking for two men who attended the Silent Sam protest on campus Aug. 20.

The men, whose photos were posted to the department’s Twitter account Thursday evening, are “persons of interest in the investigation into McCorkle Place activities on Aug. 20,” police said.

A person of interest is someone who police think may have information about or be involved in a crime. That person has not been charged with a crime.

UNC Police spokesman Randy Young said police are not releasing any more information at this point. The investigation is continuing, he said.

Anyone with information that could help identify the men or help with the investigation can email police@unc.edu or call Detective Ellis at 919-962-8176.

18 people charged

Although Chancellor Carol Folt said after the second Silent Sam protest Aug. 25 that none of those charged were affiliated with UNC, one of the now 18 people charged since Aug. 20 has a campus address, another is a graduate student, and a third is a UNC lecturer.

Police have charged 17 people. A citizen has accused the 18th person — UNC teaching assistant professor Dwayne Dixon, 46, of Durham — of simple assault, which means no weapons were used and an incident did not cause serious injury. Dixon, who teaches in the Department of Asian Studies, was served with a criminal summons Aug. 30 taken out by Patrick Howley, editor-in-chief of the Big League Politics news site. It orders Dixon to appear in court on the assault charge Sept. 27, and is different from an arrest warrant. A criminal summons is issued when a person goes to the magistrate’s office and accuses someone of committing a crime against them.

Others facing charges are:

▪ Mauro Arce-Jimenez, 27, of Raleigh, is charged with two misdemeanors: causing a public disturbance and defacing, writing on, marking or injuring a public statue or monument. His next court date is Oct. 9. He also was charged with toppling a Confederate statue in Durham last year. He was found not guilty in that case of injury to real property, defacing a public building or monument, and conspiracy to deface a public building or monument. He was accused of holding a ladder and manipulating a strap used to bring down the statue.

▪ Lauren Nicole Aucoin, 23, of Hillsborough, is charged with two misdemeanors: causing a public disturbance and defacing, writing on, marking or injuring a public statue or monument. Aucoin’s next court date is Oct. 9.

▪ Ian Paul Broadhead, 28, of Vilas, N.C., is charged with two misdemeanors: resisting a public officer and concealing his face during a public rally. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 9.

▪ Barry Brown, 40, of Liberty, is charged with misdemeanor simple affray. His next court date is Sept. 24. Brown has a criminal history that dates back to 1999, according to the N.C. Department of Correction. In 2008, he was jailed in Alamance County after being convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and other charges. He also was convicted on drug and larceny charges in 2004.

▪ Thomas Bruefach, 18, of Charlotte, is charged with two misdemeanors: resisting a public officer and causing a public disturbance. His next court date is Sept. 20. University records show Bruefach is a sophomore in the N.C. State College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

▪ Kristin Emery, 26, of Durham, is charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer. Her next court date is Oct. 9. Emery also is facing a misdemeanor charge of impeding traffic by sitting, standing or lying in the roadway in Wake County. Her hearing in that case is scheduled for Sept. 27.

▪ Jonathan Fitzgerald Fuller, 27, of Durham, is charged with two misdemeanors: causing a public disturbance and defacing, writing on, marking or injuring a public statue or monument. His next court date is Oct. 9.

▪ Alexander Henry Joustra, 30, of Carrboro, is charged with misdemeanor injury to real property. His next court date is Oct. 9. Joustra has a previous conviction for injury real property in 2012.

▪ Shannon Ashley MacLaughlin, 24, of Vilas, N.C., is charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer. Her next court date is Sept. 13.

▪ Michael Dylan Mole, 20, of Cary, is charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He does not yet have a court date.

▪ Cammy Lee Morgan, 25, of Vilas, N.C., is charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer. Her next court date is Sept. 13.

▪ Timothy K. Osborn, 23, of Sussex, N.J., was charged with a criminal summons accusing him of misdemeanor simple affray, which is a public fight between two or more people. Court documents list R. Barbee as the person accusing Osborn. His next court date is Sept. 10. Osborn has confirmed he is a UNC graduate student.

▪ Lillian Laura Price, 20, of Chapel Hill, is charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property. She is scheduled to return to court Jan. 22.

▪ Mary Frances Rosen, 23, of Charlotte, is charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer. Her next court date is Sept. 13.

▪ Dannielle Jelayne Shochet, 47, of Raleigh, is charged with misdemeanor simple assault. His next court date is Sept. 20.

▪ Margarita Sitterson, 18, of Chapel Hill, is charged with misdemeanor riot and misdemeanor defacing of a public monument. Her court date is Sept. 13.





Sitterson’s grandfather was J. Carlyle Sitterson, who was the chancellor of the university from 1966 to 1972, CBS17 and Spectrum News reported. The university will not confirm if she is a student, but Sitterson’s address listed on the arrest report is a UNC dormitory.

▪ John Kim Sol Quick, 35, of Carrboro, is charged with misdemeanor simple assault. His next court date is Sept. 20.