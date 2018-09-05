CVS puts undeveloped eyesore in Carrboro up for sale

Property in downtown Carrboro with a controversial past is for sale.

Divaris Real Estate in Charlotte is listing the property at the corner of Weaver and North Greensboro streets but does not provide a price on its website.

Revco Discount Drug Centers, Inc., paid Weaver Street Market roughly $1.35 million for the three parcels, including a house on Center Street, in 2010.

Revco had planned to build a 24-hour CVS Pharmacy on the corner to replace its store in Carr Mill Mall but did not proceed with the project.

Activists briefly occupied an old bank and former WCOM radio station building there in 2012, prompting the property owners to board up the windows and erect a chain link fence around it and the adjacent parking lot..

Then Carrborro Mayor Mark Chilton, right, listens to a masked, self-described anarchist after he and police ordered a group of activists to leave the abandoned WCOM radio station building at Weaver and North Greensboro streets in 2012. Mark Schultz mschultz@newsobserver.com

In 2016, after the Board of Aldermen passed new rules for maintaining buildings, the company announced plans to raze the building, which many considered an eyesore. It was torn down the next year.

At the time, Mayor Lydia Lavelle said: “It’s the No. 1 question I’ve been asked since I’ve been mayor: ‘What are you going to do about the building on the corner?’”

CVS operates more than 9,800 stores, including one in the Carr Mill Mall across the street.

The town tried to buy the properties in the past.

