Less than a week after Silent Sam came down, protesters clash at UNC-Chapel Hill

Protesters clashed at UNC-Chapel Hill five days after the toppling of the Silent Sam Confederate statue. Police arrested seven people by early afternoon on Saturday, August 25, 2018.
Orange County

Former UNC chancellor’s granddaughter among 14 now charged in Silent Sam protests

By Tammy Grubb

tgrubb@heraldsun.com

August 30, 2018 02:42 PM

CHAPEL HILL

Three more people, including the granddaughter of a former chancellor, have been charged in connection with Silent Sam protests last week at UNC-Chapel Hill, officials said.

The latest arrests bring to 14 the number of people arrested since the Confederate statue was toppled from its campus pedestal Aug. 20.

The newly arrested include one apparent UNC student, the first charged in the protests.

On Saturday, after 11 protesters had been arrested in last week’s protests, Chancellor Carol Folt said none of those 11 were students.

Here are the three new arrests, according to UNC Police.

Margarita Sitterson, 18, whose address was listed as Skipper Bowles Drive on the UNC campus, is charged with misdemeanor riot and misdemeanor defacing of a public monument in the Aug. 20 statue toppling. She is the fifth person charged in that demonstration. Her court date is Sept. 13.

Sitterson’s grandfather was J. Carlyle Sitterson, who was the chancellor of the university from 1966 to 1972, CBS17 and Spectrum News reported.

Michael Mole, 20, of Cary has been charged with misdemeanor simple assault in connection with Saturday’s protest, where statue opponents and supporters clashed and demonstrators scuffled with police. UNC officials reported. He does not yet have a court date.

Timothy Osborne, 23, of Sussex, N.J., has been charged with affray, also in Saturday’s protest. His court date is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Silent Sam has stood on UNC-Chapel Hill's McCorkle Place for 105 years. On Monday August 20, 2018, it was brought down by protesters.

Here are the previous arrests in the Aug. 20 protest.

Lauren Aucoin, 23, of Hillsborough, was charged with two misdemeanors: causing a public disturbance and defacing, writing on, marking or injuring a public statue or monument. Aucoin is scheduled to return to court Sept. 6.

Ian Broadhead, 28, of Vilas, N.C., was charged with two misdemeanors: resisting a public officer and concealing his face during a public rally. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 9.

Jonathan Fuller, 27, of Durham, was charged with two misdemeanors: causing a public disturbance and defacing, writing on, marking or injuring a public statue or monument. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 4.

Raul Arce Jimenez, 27, of Raleigh, was charged with two misdemeanors: causing a public disturbance and defacing, writing on, marking or injuring a public statue or monument. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 9.

Jimenez also was charged with toppling a Confederate statue in Durham last year. He was found not guilty in that case of injury to real property, defacing a public building or monument, and conspiracy to deface a public building or monument. He was accused of holding a ladder and manipulating a strap used to bring down the statue.

On Saturday, a pro-Silent Sam protester wearing an ACTBAC NC shirt assaulted a counter-protester when he tried to take the wreath the man brought with him to the protest.

Here are the previous arrests in Saturday’s protests.

Barry Brown, 40, of Liberty, was charged with simple affray. Brown is scheduled to return to court Sept. 24.

Thomas Bruefach, 18, a sophomore at N.C. State University from Charlotte, was charged with two misdemeanors: resisting a public officer and causing a public disturbance. His next court date will be Sept. 20.

Kristin Emery, 26, and Thomas Bruefach, 18, made their first appearances on Monday, Aug. 27, for charges both of misdemeanor resisting a public officer and Bruefach for also causing a public disturbance during Saturday's 'Silent Sam' protest.

Kristin Emery, 26, of Durham, was charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer. Her next court date will be Oct. 9.

Alexander Joustra, 30, of Carrboro was charged with misdemeanor injury to real property. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 6. Joustra has a previous conviction for injury real property in 2012.

Lillian Laura Price, 20, of Chapel Hill, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property. Her next court hearing will be Jan. 22.

John Quick, 35, of Carrboro, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. His next court date will be Sept. 20.

Dannielle Shochet, 47, of Raleigh was charged with simple assault. He is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 20.

