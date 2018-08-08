IFC releases more details about new plan for homeless men’s shelter in Chapel Hill

IFC released more details about how its Community House could provide emergency shelter again to homeless men, plus housing and services.

The Inter-Faith Council for Social Services plan raised concerns for neighbors and Chapel Hill Town Council members when it was first floated in May. Neighbors asked the council to preserve safeguards established when the 52-bed shelter was approved in 2011.

IFC Executive Director Jackie Jenks responded by delaying a June 20 council report until September and pledging to talk with the community more over the summer.

The details released Wednesday explain 26 changes, including how 17 emergency cots could be used and how clients could access the shelter at Homestead Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A plan to increase the number of emergency cots was dropped in May, but the revised plan would allow them to be used year-round.

Jenks noted in the release that the Orange County Partnership to End Homelessness Gaps Analysis has identified emergency shelter as a community need. Community House isn’t a true transitional housing program, because residents don’t pay rent or receive in-house services, she said.





“IFC operates the only shelters in Orange County and has an obligation to serve people regardless of the circumstances by which they find themselves homeless,” Jenks said. “IFC doesn’t believe the community should say to them, ‘This is not the place for you’.”





A Point-In-Time Count taken in January found 152 people experiencing some form of homelessness in Orange County, including shelter residents, and roughly 39 who were without shelter. Both numbers were the highest reported since 2011, when there were 136 people experiencing homelessness and 33 without any shelter.

The IFC launched its transitional model to guide homeless men through three stages to housing and self-sufficiency when Community House opened in 2015, replacing a longtime emergency shelter downtown. The Community House approval process was contentious, requiring a Good Neighbor Plan to address shelter operations, safety and community relations.

Transitional housing is not cost-effective, Jenks said, and creates barriers to getting people off the street and connected with resources. The shelter could be more successful by moving people more quickly into housing and then providing services, she said.

Stephani Kilpatrick, director of residential services, has said Community House helped 37 men find stable housing from April 2017 to March 2018. Just over 100 men moved out, some of whom are living outside or with family or friends, she said.





The changes being proposed would not require men admitted to the shelter to be sober or have government-issued identification. They would have to submit to a sex offender registry search, verify they are homeless and provide basic personal information before admission. Their legal, health, housing, income and other needs would be assessed only after they are assigned a bed.





Sex offenders would not be allowed to stay, and while a full criminal background check only would be required for a job or housing, Jenks noted procedures for public drunkenness, illegal drug use, weapons and criminal activity are in place.

“IFC cannot make services contingent upon criminal background checks, as people with criminal backgrounds have a significantly harder time finding housing and employment, thereby increasing the likelihood they will experience homelessness,” Jenks said.

The changes also would allow walk-ins and let residents relax outside the building, among other changes. The curfew would remain 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., but residents could come and go at other times with IFC staff approval.

The plan also changes the role of the Community House Advisory Committee, established in 2012 to be a liaison between the IFC and its neighbors, and to regularly make reports about the shelter to the council and IFC’s Board of Directors.

Instead, the committee would provide reports and information only when requested and would stop offering homelessness workshops and training, holding an annual open house, and developing volunteer and work opportunities. Jenks noted there are other community groups, including the Orange County Partnership to End Homelessness, filling those roles.

The council would have to approve a modified permit for Community House to implement the proposed changes.

What’s next

The IFC will hold three community meetings to talk with the public about plans for the Community House men’s shelter on Homestead Road, best practices to end homelessness and proposed updates to the shelter’s Good Neighbor Plan.

The meetings will be held at United Church of Chapel Hill, located adjacent to the shelter at 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

▪ Thursday, Aug. 30, 7-8:30 p.m., “Low Barrier, Housing-Focused Shelter: What it Means and How it Has Worked in Other Communities,” with Terry Allebaugh, N.C. Coalition to End Homelessness, and IFC staff

▪ Thursday, Sept. 13, 7-8:30 p.m. or Monday, Sept. 24, 6-7:30 p.m., “Homelessness in Orange County: The Data and Our Community’s Response,” with Corey Root, Orange County Partnership to End Homelessness, Community Empowerment Fund, Chapel Hill Police Department Crisis Unit and IFC staff