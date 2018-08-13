Why did Chapel Hill hire ex-Charlottesville manager? He was ‘a really good candidate’

Chapel Hill will benefit from the lessons of last year’s violent Unite the Right rally, say Town Council members who last month hired Charlottesville’s former city manager, Maurice Jones, to be the town’s next manager.

“We are getting a very talented town manager, who not just has experience in another college town, but the kind of experience that not many city managers can speak to,” council member Allen Buansi said.

“I would just encourage folks to be open minded but also to be confident that we are uniquely positioned that if there ever was that kind of incident that was close to Charlottesville that we can handle it in a different way that will keep people safe,” Buansi said.

Jones, who was hired in July, starts work Aug. 20 alongside current Town Manager Roger Stancil, who retires in September. UNC students also are returning to campus from summer break, and with them, the protests against UNC’s Confederate statue Silent Sam could pick up again.

Jones was Charlottesville’s city manager for nearly eight years; the city council voted not to renew his contract in June.

Virginia news reports indicated the council disapproved of how he and Charlottesville’s police chief handled the Unite the Right rally by white supremacists last year. A counter-demonstrator was killed and two Virginia State Police officers died in a helicopter crash during the rally.

Chapel Hill council member Nancy Oates said the news reports she read about the rally didn’t raise any red flags about Jones. She was interested in hearing what he thought about the rally, which she called “unprecedented,” and what he had learned for the future.

Jones has declined to speak specifically about the Charlottesville council’s decision to let him go, but he said he learned a lot from the protests and the aftermath. Efforts to reach him last week for this story were unsuccessful.





“It was something that a lot of people [nationwide] weren’t necessarily prepared for — not on that level — and so we had a lot of conversations with folks about what are some of the things you’re doing to try to address this and better prepare next time and what are some of the things you did well,” he said in July.

Oates said Jones was her top choice from the beginning.

“I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, to find out something that was going to kick him out, but everything that I heard supported my thinking that he was the right one,” Oates said.

Jones was chosen to lead Chapel Hill after a months-long community conversation about the kind of town manager that residents wanted. The process included a two-day assessment during which a citizen team posed scenarios and asked the finalists to respond.

Jones will earn $210,000 to manage 700 employees in Chapel Hill and a $110 million annual budget. After 17 years in Charlottesville, including as communications director and assistant manager, he was earning roughly $197,000, The Daily Progress reported.

The paper also reported last week that Jones will receive a lump sum payout of $115,000, and the city will forgive $80,667 of a $113,000 loan that helped him buy a house in Charlottesville after being hired in 2010. The money also helped pay the mortgage on an Albemarle County home that he struggled to sell during the recession.