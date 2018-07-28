Suspects in Chapel Hill, Raleigh CVS robberies nabbed

Five people were arrested Friday in Greensboro in connection with a string of robberies this week that targeted drug stores, including ones in Chapel Hill and Raleigh.
Greensboro police named four of the five suspects. Kalil Barrino, 18, Jelani Dye, 18, Jaeln Crowder, 20, and Christian Sarpy, 19, are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to a news release.
The Chapel Hill robbery occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Monday at the CVS at the corner of Fordham Boulevard and Ephesus Church Road. One of the robbers was wearing a “Jason mask,” police said, referring to the horror movie character.
About an hour later, the robbers struck the CVS at 2411 Landmark Drive in Raleigh’s Lake Boone Shopping Center. Two robbers entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. They took off with cash, police said.
The men are also suspects in robberies at CVS and Walgreens stores in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Mooresville and Matthews.
