Daybook for Sunday, Dec. 23-Monday, Dec. 31

Sunday, Dec. 23
Outings
Dog Meet & Greet
Meet adoptable dogs from APS of Durham; bring your own pups for a fun dog party and/or just come for a beer or two. Beer Durham donates a portion of all draft sale proceeds to APS. Details: 1:30-3 p.m. Beer Durham, Suite 110, 404 Hunt St., Durham. bit.ly/2S3lT1I.
Cat Adoptions
Meet adoptable cats from APS of Durham. Details: 1:30-3 p.m. Barnes Supply Company, 774 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2S3lT1I.
Silent Hike
A completely silent 1.5 mile easy hike to Pump Station Trail which has room for your thoughts and quiet companionship. Ages 14 and up. Details: 10 a.m. Eno River State Park, Pump Station, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2KGAfBW.
Holiday Events
Historic Holiday Sing-A-Long
Cookies, hot chocolate, and the chance to sing along with some historic carols sung over the years by the inhabitants of the Eno River Valley. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 2 p.m. Eno River State Park, Piper Cox House, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2PV69QO.
Heritage Santa
The mission of Heritage Santa is for every child to have an opportunity to visit a Santa they can enjoy. Our motto is “Add a Little Color to Your Christmas.” Details: 1:30-6:30 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2RmzwZc, 919-683-1709.
Monday, Dec. 24
Holiday Events
Northgate Polar Express Train
Details: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $3. Northgate Mall, Center Court, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2FjlBBt, 919-286-4400.
Heritage Santa
The mission of Heritage Santa is for every child to have an opportunity to visit a Santa they can enjoy. Our motto is “Add a Little Color to Your Christmas.” Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2RmzwZc, 919-683-1709.
Saturday, Dec. 29
Outings
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Small Steps Hike
A 1.5-mile moderate hike along Buckquarter Creek Trail. The forgiving pace and scenery is a great way to begin a new hiking hobby. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 10 a.m. Eno River State Park, Park Office, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2FL7HbD.
Sunday, Dec. 30
Outings
Mountains-to-Sea Trail Hike
Hike along a 3 mile moderate portion of the Mountains to Sea trail to usher in health and happiness in the new year. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 10 a.m. Eno River State Park, Pleasant Green Parking Lot, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2TQOnMP.
Holiday Events
Kwanzaa Celebration
The celebration will be held on the fifth day of Kwanzaa and will celebrate the principle of Nia (purpose). Details: 2-5 p.m. Free admission. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St., Durham.
Monday, Dec. 31
Outings
Mountains-to-Sea Trail Hike
Be one of the last people to walk the 4.5 mile moderate Cox Mountain Trail in 2018. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 9:30 a.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Parking Loop, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2zsWhn8.
