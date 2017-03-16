Daybook for Sunday, Dec. 16-Saturday, Dec. 22

Sunday, Dec. 16
Book Events
‘Children of Blood and Bone’ Book Discussion
The authors of Color Book Club will read and discuss “Children of Blood and Bone” by Tomi Adeyemi. Details: 4 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. bit.ly/2RnKmhC, 919-286-2700.
Donald Davis Storytelling
Details: 2 p.m. Donations of canned goods and used children’s books for entrance. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2qEoZwG, 919-542-3030.
Community Events
NC Governor William Holden 200th Commemoration
A Bicentennial Remembrance and Commemoration honoring the 200th Anniversary of the Orange County Birth and the Legacy of Governor William Woods Holden. Details: 3 p.m. Orange County Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. 919-245-2525.
Outings
Winter Reveal Hike of the Eno
Moderately strenuous hike off the trail to see how winter reveals mysteries and histories of communities along the Eno. Pack a lunch; bring water. Ages 14 and up. Details: 11 a.m. Eno River State Park, Park Office, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2TNf1Gy.
Holiday Events
Durham Village Holiday Market
NC made eats, drinks and gifts; food truck vendors. Details: 12-4 p.m. The Rickhouse, 609 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2QFk6i1, 919-264-1038.
Holiday Bake Sale/Bazaar at Petco
Featuring handmade and unique pet-related gift and craft items, in addition to holiday treats. Dog/cat adoption events. Sponsored by Independent Animal Rescue. Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Petco South Square, 4011 Durham-Chapel Hill Road, Durham. animalrescue.net.
Pet Photos with Santa
Dress your pet in creative holiday attire to have their photo taken with Santa. Dog/cat adoption events. Sponsored by Independent Animal Rescue. Details: 1-4 p.m. Petco South Square, 4011 Durham-Chapel Hill Road, Durham; Petco Eastgate, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill; Petco Renaissance, 8200 Renaissance Parkway, Durham. animalrescue.net.
Monday, Dec. 17
Book Events
Author Paul Allen
Author of “When Tobacco was King.” Details: 6:30-8 p.m. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2TdBwUH, 919-560-0203.
Holiday Events
Durham Village Holiday Market
NC made eats, drinks and gifts; food truck vendors. Details: 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Rickhouse, 609 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2QFk6i1, 919-264-1038.
Outings
Durham Photography Club Meeting
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sarah P. Duke Gardens,Doris Duke Center, 420 Anderson St., Durham. durhamphotographyclub.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Community Events
Vision Screenings
Free vision screenings offered by the Lions Club. No appointments needed. Details: 4-6 p.m. North Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2ROvgBe, 919-560-0231.
Meetings
NARFE Chapter 566 Meeting
Become a member of NARFE to protect your hard earned Federal Employee Benefits that you paid for. Details: 11 a.m. All you can eat buffet lunch $10.50 per person. Bullocks BBQ, 3330 Quebec Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2oHKmvF, 919-672-7891.
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2DjL0sc, 919-667-1100.
Holiday Events
Durham Village Holiday Market
NC made eats, drinks and gifts; food truck vendors. Details: 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Rickhouse, 609 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2QFk6i1, 919-264-1038.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Community Events
Restorative Justice Circle
Collaboration to integrate restorative justice practices into Durham’s criminal justice system. Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. Details: 10-11:30 a.m. Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 East Trinity Ave., Durham. nonviolentdurham.org, 919-698-9092.
Outings
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 8 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Nan Dewire, ndewire@hotmail.com.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Community Events
Restorative Justice Circle
Collaboration to integrate restorative justice practices into Durham’s criminal justice system. Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 East Trinity Ave., Durham. nonviolentdurham.org, 919-698-9092.
Holiday Blood Drive
All presenting donors will receive a long-sleeve Red Cross t-shirt. Sign-up for an appointment in advance by visiting redcrossblood.org and entering keyword Library. Details: 12:30-5 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2FjZeff, 919-560-0231.
Outings
Durham Coupon Swap
Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2K4ZjCf, 919-560-8590.
Occoneechee History Hike
Hike along the 1.5 mile moderate Chestnut Oak Trail to the Overlook while exploring the history of the highest point in Orange County. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 1 p.m. Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area, Parking Lot, 625 Virginia Cates Road, Hillsborough. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2TZzZls.
Holiday Events
Heritage Santa
The mission of Heritage Santa is for every child to have an opportunity to visit a Santa they can enjoy. Our motto is “Add a Little Color to Your Christmas.” Details: 1-6 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2RmzwZc, 919-683-1709.
Friday, Dec. 21
Outings
Solstice Hike
Celebrate the longest night of the year with a guided, 1.5 mile moderate, night hike at Occoneechee. Details: 4:30 p.m. Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area, Parking Lot, 625 Virginia Cates Road, Hillsborough. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2Q2JQsJ.
Solstice Lantern Walk
A non-denominational procession along the path of the Riverwalk in Hillsborough, looping around and ending at the Weaver Street Parking deck. Bring a handmade lantern that lights ups. Details: 5:45 p.m. Gather at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion, 430 Waterstone Drive, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2C1cDTJ.
Holiday Events
Heritage Santa
The mission of Heritage Santa is for every child to have an opportunity to visit a Santa they can enjoy. Our motto is “Add a Little Color to Your Christmas.” Details: 1-6 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2RmzwZc, 919-683-1709.
Saturday, Dec. 22
Outings
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 8 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact David Anderson, d47anders@gmail.com.
Dog Days of December
Bring your leashed pup to meet new friends and sniff along the field by the 1 mile easy Eno Trace Trail. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 10 a.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Parking Loop, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2znKTcj.
Holiday Events
Heritage Santa
The mission of Heritage Santa is for every child to have an opportunity to visit a Santa they can enjoy. Our motto is “Add a Little Color to Your Christmas.” Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2RmzwZc, 919-683-1709.
