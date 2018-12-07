Daybook for Sunday, Dec. 9-Saturday, Dec. 15

Sunday, Dec. 9
Book Events
Author Debbie Moose
Author of cookbook “Carolina Catch.” Details: 2 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2RPx50P, 919-542-3030.
Chapel Hill Library Big Book Sale
$5 bag sale - bring your own bag. Details: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2P44kM5.
Outings
APS Cat Adoption Event
Details: 1:30-3 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Search for Winter Green on the Eno River
Find green plants among winter’s brown on the Buckquarter Creek Trail. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 10 a.m. Eno River State Park, Office Porch, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2P5RpcO.
Holiday Events
Durham Bazaar Holiday Market
Handmade and Vintage Holiday Market with 15+ vendors from the local community; DJs; pizza; cocktail specials. Details: 12-4 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2OJArk2, 919-667-1100.
GeekCraft Expo Holiday Market
A curated craft market specializing in handmade, "geek"-themed crafts of all kinds. Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. $2 admission. Durham Armory, 212 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2RCGyZF.
Monday, Dec. 10
Community Meetings
Medicare 101
Hosted by The Orange County Department on Aging and the NC Seniors’ health Insurance Information Program. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room C, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Ds65l6, 919-968-2070.
Older Adults Mental Health and First Aid Training
Registration deadline is Monday, Dec. 10. Introduces participants to the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adults and older adults. Details: Program is Wednesday, Dec. 12, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Vance Granville Community College, Civic Center Conference Room, 200 Community College Drive, Henderson. Register: Gina Dement, gina.dement@cardinalinnovations.org.
Durham Police Department PAC 2 Meeting
Details: 6-8 p.m. DPS Training Facility, Cafeteria, 2107 Hillandale Road, Durham. pac2durham.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
Book Events
Author Robin Kirk
Reading and signing of “The Bond.” Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. bit.ly/2FvPoHo, 919-286-2700.
Community Meetings
Durham Neighborhood Bicycle Boulevards Meeting
Attendees will be able to see a map of proposed routes, learn more about the possible design options to help prioritize bicycle travel, ask questions of Transportation staff and their consultants, and provide comments. Drop-in style. Details: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Forest Hills Clubhouse, 1639 University Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2P9ecbB.
Outings
Sound Therapy
Sound therapist Rod Echols will demonstrate how sound therapy can ameliorate medical conditions and improve emotional imbalance. Details: 6-8 p.m. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2PUFO4I, 919-560-0270.
2018 Federal Tax Law Changes
Learn about the key changes that will affect individuals and small business owners for the upcoming tax season. Details: 5:30-7 p.m. MakerLab@Northgate, Suite 106, 1058 N. Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2qU0cF7, 919-560-0116.
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
All needleworkers and skill levels welcome. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St., Durham. Contact: jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2DjL0sc, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
Book Events
Author Cathy Barrow
Author of “Pie Squared.” Details: 6:30 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2zJi60Y, 919-542-3030.
Outings
Cox Mountain Trail Hike
Moderately strenuous 4.5 mile hike. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 10 a.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Parking Loop, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2AuMI71.
Thursday, Dec. 13
Lectures & Discussions
Alzheimer’s Disease Discussion
“Can we detect & treat Alzheimer’s disease a decade before dementia?” presented by Dr. Reisa A. Sperling, a Harvard neurologist. Limited seating; boxed lunch provided. Details: 12-1 p.m. Great Hall, Trent Semans Center, Duke University Medical Center, 8 Searle Center Drive, Durham. Contact Lisa Gwyther, 919-660-7508. bit.ly/2DlrzPD.
Community Meetings
Durham Police Department PAC 5 Meeting
Details: 6 p.m. Golden Belt, Neighborhood Improvement Services, 807 E. Main St., Bldg 2, 3rd Floor, Durham.
Community Events
Salute to Community Heroes
The Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chamber recognizes the men and women who are committed to making Chapel Hill-Carrboro a thriving, healthy and sustainable community. Live music from Loreleis; refreshments from Chick-Fil-A. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. University Place, Main Stage, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Sy1JfE.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Open to needleworkers of all levels; beginners welcome. Details: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St., Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com.
Holiday Events
Santa Visits Hillsborough Police Station
All children are welcome to visit and tell St. Nick their holiday wishes. Each child will receive a gift. Details: 6-8 p.m. Hillsborough Police Station, 127 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. 919-732-2441.
Light Up Carrboro
Luminaries will line the downtown streets and light up Carrboro. Details: 5-9 p.m. Carr Mill Mall, 200 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2AOUEQw.
Carr Mill by Candlelight and Tree Ceremony
Stroll Carr Mill by candlelight; live performances by Second Shift A Cappella and Katharine Whalen Jazz Squad; free hot chocolate and cider; raffle prizes. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. Townsend Bertram & Company, 200 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2Ebqz1W, 919-933-9712.
Friday, Dec. 14
Holiday Events
Santa Paws
Pet pictures with Santa; holiday pet market; food vendors. Details: 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Durham Armory, 212 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2RmSYEt.
Christmas by Candlelight at Duke Homestead
Costumed interpreters will lead you on a candlelit tour through the Historic Area festooned with period decorations celebrating Christmas in the 1870's. Story telling; hot cider; cookies. Details: 6:45-9:15 p.m. $3-$6. Duke Homestead, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham. bit.ly/2DTLPIh, 919-627-6990.
Saturday, Dec. 15
Book Events
Donald Davis Storytelling
Details: 11 a.m. Donations of canned goods and used children’s books for entrance. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2qEoZwG, 919-542-3030.
Authors Samia Serageldin and Lee Smith
Reading from their upcoming anthology “Mothers & Strangers.” Details: 5-6 p.m. Frank Gallery, 201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2ptu4Hi, 919-636-4135.
Community Meetings
Durham Police Department PAC 1 Meeting
Details: 9:30 a.m. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St., Durham.
Community Events
Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies Community Resource Fair
Learn about maternal and child health, parenting, breastfeeding. Details: 1-3 p.m. Duke Regional Hospital, First Level Classroom and Classroom 3, 3643 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2FhEjtd.
Outings
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Family Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 2 p.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Tommy Richey, tsrichey@gmail.com.
Winter Trees of the Eno
Test your observation and classification skills of winter trees while hiking the 1.5 mile moderate Buckquarter Creek Trail. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 2 p.m. Eno River State Park, Park Office, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2zuUPki.
Occoneechee Geology Hike
Learn about Occoneechee Mountain’s geologic wonders on this 1.5 mile moderate hike while exploring the pyrophyllite quarry with a real geologist. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 2 p.m. Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area, Parking Lot, 625 Virginia Cates Road, Hillsborough. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2TWnJST.
Holiday Events
Bahama Christmas Parade
Free hot chocolate and doughnuts at the end of the parade. Details: 10 a.m. Begins at the intersection of Country Knoll and Bahama Roads and ends at The Ruritan Club, 8202 Stagville Road, Bahama. bit.ly/2xhw88y.
Christmas in the Piedmont at Bennett Place
Christmas celebrated during the American Civil War. Cooking demonstrations; Christmas decorations; soldier demonstrations; visit from St. Nick; complimentary hot apple cider; bake sale with proceeds to benefit the preservation of the site. Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Bennett Place Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. bit.ly/2orwmW5.
Christmas Candlelight Tour at Bennett Place
Guided candlelight tour takes place every 20 minutes; tickets required. Complimentary hot apple cider. Details: 6-9 p.m. $3 adult/$2 child 5-16. Bennett Place Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. bit.ly/2orwmW5.
Durham Flute Choir Holiday Music
Details: 3-4 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2PZSXcH, 919-560-0231.
Pet Photos with Santa
Dress your pet in creative holiday attire to have their photo taken with Santa. Dog/cat adoption events. Sponsored by Independent Animal Rescue. Details: 1-4 p.m. Petco South Square, 4011 Durham-Chapel Hill Road, Durham; Petco Eastgate, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. animalrescue.net.
Holiday Bake Sale/Bazaar at Petco
Featuring handmade and unique pet-related gift and craft items, in addition to holiday treats. Dog/cat adoption events. Sponsored by Independent Animal Rescue. Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Petco South Square, 4011 Durham-Chapel Hill Road, Durham. animalrescue.net.
