Durham County

Daybook for Sunday, Dec. 9-Saturday, Dec. 15

Sunday, Dec. 9

Book Events

Author Debbie Moose

Author of cookbook “Carolina Catch.” Details: 2 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2RPx50P, 919-542-3030.

Chapel Hill Library Big Book Sale

$5 bag sale - bring your own bag. Details: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2P44kM5.

Outings

APS Cat Adoption Event

Details: 1:30-3 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Search for Winter Green on the Eno River

Find green plants among winter’s brown on the Buckquarter Creek Trail. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 10 a.m. Eno River State Park, Office Porch, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2P5RpcO.

Holiday Events

Durham Bazaar Holiday Market

Handmade and Vintage Holiday Market with 15+ vendors from the local community; DJs; pizza; cocktail specials. Details: 12-4 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2OJArk2, 919-667-1100.

GeekCraft Expo Holiday Market

A curated craft market specializing in handmade, "geek"-themed crafts of all kinds. Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. $2 admission. Durham Armory, 212 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2RCGyZF.

Monday, Dec. 10

Community Meetings

Medicare 101

Hosted by The Orange County Department on Aging and the NC Seniors’ health Insurance Information Program. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room C, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Ds65l6, 919-968-2070.

Older Adults Mental Health and First Aid Training

Registration deadline is Monday, Dec. 10. Introduces participants to the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adults and older adults. Details: Program is Wednesday, Dec. 12, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Vance Granville Community College, Civic Center Conference Room, 200 Community College Drive, Henderson. Register: Gina Dement, gina.dement@cardinalinnovations.org.

Durham Police Department PAC 2 Meeting

Details: 6-8 p.m. DPS Training Facility, Cafeteria, 2107 Hillandale Road, Durham. pac2durham.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Book Events

Author Robin Kirk

Reading and signing of “The Bond.” Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. bit.ly/2FvPoHo, 919-286-2700.

Community Meetings

Durham Neighborhood Bicycle Boulevards Meeting

Attendees will be able to see a map of proposed routes, learn more about the possible design options to help prioritize bicycle travel, ask questions of Transportation staff and their consultants, and provide comments. Drop-in style. Details: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Forest Hills Clubhouse, 1639 University Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2P9ecbB.

Outings

Sound Therapy

Sound therapist Rod Echols will demonstrate how sound therapy can ameliorate medical conditions and improve emotional imbalance. Details: 6-8 p.m. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2PUFO4I, 919-560-0270.

2018 Federal Tax Law Changes

Learn about the key changes that will affect individuals and small business owners for the upcoming tax season. Details: 5:30-7 p.m. MakerLab@Northgate, Suite 106, 1058 N. Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2qU0cF7, 919-560-0116.

Durham Hand Embroidery Group

All needleworkers and skill levels welcome. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St., Durham. Contact: jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.

Tuesday Night Trivia

Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2DjL0sc, 919-667-1100.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Book Events

Author Cathy Barrow

Author of “Pie Squared.” Details: 6:30 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2zJi60Y, 919-542-3030.

Outings

Cox Mountain Trail Hike

Moderately strenuous 4.5 mile hike. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 10 a.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Parking Loop, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2AuMI71.

Thursday, Dec. 13

Lectures & Discussions

Alzheimer’s Disease Discussion

“Can we detect & treat Alzheimer’s disease a decade before dementia?” presented by Dr. Reisa A. Sperling, a Harvard neurologist. Limited seating; boxed lunch provided. Details: 12-1 p.m. Great Hall, Trent Semans Center, Duke University Medical Center, 8 Searle Center Drive, Durham. Contact Lisa Gwyther, 919-660-7508. bit.ly/2DlrzPD.

Community Meetings

Durham Police Department PAC 5 Meeting

Details: 6 p.m. Golden Belt, Neighborhood Improvement Services, 807 E. Main St., Bldg 2, 3rd Floor, Durham.

Community Events

Salute to Community Heroes

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chamber recognizes the men and women who are committed to making Chapel Hill-Carrboro a thriving, healthy and sustainable community. Live music from Loreleis; refreshments from Chick-Fil-A. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. University Place, Main Stage, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Sy1JfE.

Outings

Durham Hand Embroidery Group

Open to needleworkers of all levels; beginners welcome. Details: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St., Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com.

Holiday Events

Santa Visits Hillsborough Police Station

All children are welcome to visit and tell St. Nick their holiday wishes. Each child will receive a gift. Details: 6-8 p.m. Hillsborough Police Station, 127 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. 919-732-2441.

Light Up Carrboro

Luminaries will line the downtown streets and light up Carrboro. Details: 5-9 p.m. Carr Mill Mall, 200 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2AOUEQw.

Carr Mill by Candlelight and Tree Ceremony

Stroll Carr Mill by candlelight; live performances by Second Shift A Cappella and Katharine Whalen Jazz Squad; free hot chocolate and cider; raffle prizes. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. Townsend Bertram & Company, 200 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2Ebqz1W, 919-933-9712.

Friday, Dec. 14

Holiday Events

Santa Paws

Pet pictures with Santa; holiday pet market; food vendors. Details: 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Durham Armory, 212 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2RmSYEt.

Christmas by Candlelight at Duke Homestead

Costumed interpreters will lead you on a candlelit tour through the Historic Area festooned with period decorations celebrating Christmas in the 1870's. Story telling; hot cider; cookies. Details: 6:45-9:15 p.m. $3-$6. Duke Homestead, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham. bit.ly/2DTLPIh, 919-627-6990.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Book Events

Donald Davis Storytelling

Details: 11 a.m. Donations of canned goods and used children’s books for entrance. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2qEoZwG, 919-542-3030.

Authors Samia Serageldin and Lee Smith

Reading from their upcoming anthology “Mothers & Strangers.” Details: 5-6 p.m. Frank Gallery, 201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2ptu4Hi, 919-636-4135.

Community Meetings

Durham Police Department PAC 1 Meeting

Details: 9:30 a.m. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St., Durham.

Community Events

Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies Community Resource Fair

Learn about maternal and child health, parenting, breastfeeding. Details: 1-3 p.m. Duke Regional Hospital, First Level Classroom and Classroom 3, 3643 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2FhEjtd.

Outings

Durham Chess Club Meeting

All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.

Family Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society

Details: 2 p.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Tommy Richey, tsrichey@gmail.com.

Winter Trees of the Eno

Test your observation and classification skills of winter trees while hiking the 1.5 mile moderate Buckquarter Creek Trail. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 2 p.m. Eno River State Park, Park Office, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2zuUPki.

Occoneechee Geology Hike

Learn about Occoneechee Mountain’s geologic wonders on this 1.5 mile moderate hike while exploring the pyrophyllite quarry with a real geologist. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 2 p.m. Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area, Parking Lot, 625 Virginia Cates Road, Hillsborough. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2TWnJST.

Holiday Events

Bahama Christmas Parade

Free hot chocolate and doughnuts at the end of the parade. Details: 10 a.m. Begins at the intersection of Country Knoll and Bahama Roads and ends at The Ruritan Club, 8202 Stagville Road, Bahama. bit.ly/2xhw88y.

Christmas in the Piedmont at Bennett Place

Christmas celebrated during the American Civil War. Cooking demonstrations; Christmas decorations; soldier demonstrations; visit from St. Nick; complimentary hot apple cider; bake sale with proceeds to benefit the preservation of the site. Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Bennett Place Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. bit.ly/2orwmW5.

Christmas Candlelight Tour at Bennett Place

Guided candlelight tour takes place every 20 minutes; tickets required. Complimentary hot apple cider. Details: 6-9 p.m. $3 adult/$2 child 5-16. Bennett Place Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. bit.ly/2orwmW5.

Durham Flute Choir Holiday Music

Details: 3-4 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2PZSXcH, 919-560-0231.

Pet Photos with Santa

Dress your pet in creative holiday attire to have their photo taken with Santa. Dog/cat adoption events. Sponsored by Independent Animal Rescue. Details: 1-4 p.m. Petco South Square, 4011 Durham-Chapel Hill Road, Durham; Petco Eastgate, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. animalrescue.net.

Holiday Bake Sale/Bazaar at Petco

Featuring handmade and unique pet-related gift and craft items, in addition to holiday treats. Dog/cat adoption events. Sponsored by Independent Animal Rescue. Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Petco South Square, 4011 Durham-Chapel Hill Road, Durham. animalrescue.net.

