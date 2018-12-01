Daybook for Sunday, Dec. 2-Saturday, Dec. 8

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Dec. 2
Book Events
Books Among Friends Book Sale
$10 bag sale. Half bag is $5. Details: 1-4 p.m. Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2DADWs5.
Middle Grade Book Club
Discussion of “The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street” by Karina Yan Glaser. Details: 2 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. 919-542-3030.
Film Screenings
‘The American South As We Know It’
This award winning Documentary explores oral history of those who survived Jim Crow. Educators, Mental health therapit’s and historians. Utilizing Film to better understand historical trauma in the African American community. Details: 3-5 p.m. Free. Exotique, 319 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2AECtwQ.
Outings
Korean Fan Dance and Drumming
Presented by Heoak Lee, director and choreographer for "Imperial Jewel." Details: 2:30 p.m. $3 per person. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Durham APS Adoptable Dogs
Meet and greet adoptable dogs, with Tracie Barton-Barrett, author of “Buried Deep in Our Hearts.” Details: 1:30-3 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. bit.ly/2TeIo48, 919-286-2700.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 8 a.m. Meet across the entryway road behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Jim Capel, jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Eno River Long Upland Hike
Hike the six plus, moderately strenuous miles of Eno’s upland trails, including the new Fieldstone connector to Holden Mill. Suggested for ages 14 and up. Details: 9:30 a.m. Eno River State Park, Park Office, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686.
Holiday Events
Holiday Music Program
Featuring the Durham School of the Arts choral program and Chamber Ensemble. Details: 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, Great Hall, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2PX0F7h, 919-683-1709.
JCC Hanukkah Festival
Singing; storytelling; crafts; small marketplace. Details: 2-4 p.m. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. bit.ly/2DYkplo.
Hillsborough Holiday Celebration
Light Up The Night Hillsborough Holiday Parade; Community Sing and Tree Lighting; Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Visitors Center ($5); Running with the Elves. Details: Parade begins around 4:15 p.m. Downtown Hillsborough, 200 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2MFVcwc.
Patchwork Holiday Market
Local makers and vintage vendors; coffee; food; music. Details: 12-5 p.m. Free admission. Durham Armory, 220 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2Avarnx.
The Holiday Bazaar
Twenty-plus local artisans; food and drink; music. Details: 12-5 p.m. Free. 140 West Franklin St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2z4q2um, 919-357-5571.
Chapel Hill Tree Lighting
Caroling with the church choir; pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Details: 6 p.m. University Baptist Church, 100 S. Columbia St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2T7l7Bm.
Bright Spirits Holiday Market
Holiday craft market; food and drink. Details: 12-6 p.m. $5 donation. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2OEOo2I.
Northgate Polar Express Train
Details: Sundays, Dec. 2, 9, 16, 1-5; Sunday, Dec. 23, 12-5 p.m. $3. Northgate Mall, Center Court, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2FjlBBt, 919-286-4400.
Monday, Dec. 3
Community Events
Clarence Birkhead Swearing Ceremony
Public is invited to watch Clarence F. Birkhead be sworn in as Sheriff of Durham County. Details: Noon. Grey Stone Church, 2601 Hillsborough Road, Durham. durhamsheriff.com, 919-560-0897.
Books Events
Author David Priess
Author of “How To Get Rid of a President: History's Guide to Removing Unpopular, Unable, or Unfit Chief Executives.” Details: 6-7:15 p.m. Sanford School of Public Policy, Room 04, Duke University, 201 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2ONOEfO, 919-613-7401.
Outings
Beauty and Wellness Event
Presented by Boss Lady Enterprise. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bossladyenterprise.org, 919-560-7410.
Holiday Events
Southern Village Holiday Tree Lighting
Free photos with Santa; dancing; signing; free hot chocolate and cookies. Details: 5-6:30 p.m. Southern Village on the Green, 620 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2zMgvrk, 919-969-8049.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
Book Events
Author Susan Gravely
Reading and book signing of “The Magic of Old St. Nick: The Adventure Begins.” Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. bit.ly/2RUHHeP, 919-286-2700.
Community Meetings
Durham Buchanan Blvd. Waterline Replacement Project Info Meeting
Drop-in style. Learn about upcoming work, meet and greet, Q&A with project officials. Details: 5-7 p.m. Healthy Start Academy, Gymnasium, 807 West Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2BhIKQD.
Durham Carpenter-Fletcher Road Proposed Sidewalk & Bicycle Facilities Meeting
Drop-in style meeting. Residents will be able to review the 65 percent design plans showing right-of-way, temporary, and permanent easements; ask questions of Public Works staff; and provide input before the department completes the final design plans. Details: 5-7 p.m. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2Q3V9A7.
Lectures & Discussions
‘Artificial Intelligence’
Panel discussion on the growing influence of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday Center, UNC, 100 Friday Center Drive, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Tjx7j6, 919-962-3000.
‘Building Race and Nation’
“Slavery’s Influence on Early American Civic Architecture,” presented by Mabel O. Wilson, professor of architecture, co-director of Global Africa Lab. Details: 5:30-7 p.m. Smith Warehouse, Bay 10, 2nd Floor, Room A266, 114 South Buchanan Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2RSqFOy, 919-684-8111.
Film Screenings
‘Urbanized’ Film Screening
Documentary film which looks at the issues and strategies behind urban design and features some of the world’s foremost architects, planners, policymakers, builders, and thinkers. All are welcome to share their opinions. Details: 7-9 p.m. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2TYltdM, 919-560-0270.
‘The Devil We Know’ Film Screening
Documentary film featuring citizens in West Virginia taking on a powerful corporation after they discover it has knowingly been dumping a toxic chemical into the local drinking water supply. Post-screening discussion to follow. Hosted by The Haw River Assembly and Working Films. Details: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6:30 p.m. Free. Pittsboro Roadhouse, 39 West St., Pittsboro. thedevilweknow.com.
Outings
2018 Demo Day to Celebrate Innovate Durham Program
Residents will have an opportunity to see presentations and the results of innovative solutions tested; allow other startups to learn more about the program that serves as a model for government innovation in action. Details: 6 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2PY0722.
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2DjL0sc, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
Book Events
Books Sandwiched In Book Club
The club will discuss “Longitude: The story of a lone genius who solved the greatest scientific problem of his time,” by Dana Sobel. Details: 11:30 a.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room C, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2pC7e0q, 919-968-2777.
Kids
‘The Frog Prince’
Presented by Rags to Riches Theatre and Lollipop Series for Young Children. Details: 10:30-11:30 a.m. $3 per person. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Community Events
Medicare Medical Savings Account Info Session
Details: 10 a.m. One City Center, 5th Floor, 110 Corcoran St., Durham. RSVP: David Tedrow, Senior Health Insurance Brokers, 919-241-7742.
Lectures & Discussions
How Discrimination Seeps In: Implications for Health and Attainment
Talk given by Emma Adam. Details: 3-4:30 p.m. Rhodes Conference Room, Sanford 223, Duke University, 201 Science Drive, Durham. RSVP: bit.ly/2PRTZrU.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Open to needleworkers of all levels; beginners welcome. Details: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St., Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 8 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Norm Budnitz, nbudnitz@gmail.com.
Eno River Hike
Moderate 3 mile hike down Cole Mill to Bobbit Hole, combination of river and forest. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 10 a.m. Eno River State Park, Cole Mill Access, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2zu7QdJ.
Holiday Events
UNC Menorah Lighting
LED light show; doughnuts; music. Details: 5:15 p.m. The Pit, Brick courtyard next to the UNC Student Stores, UNC Campus, 203 South Road, Chapel Hill.
Thursday, Dec. 6
Community Events
Community Luncheon Roundtable
Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. Free lunch from CORE Catering. All are welcome. Details: Noon. Shepherd’s House UMC, Fellowship Hall, 107 N. Driver St., Durham. nonviolentdurham.org, 919-698-9092.
Voter ID Info Meeting
A Voter ID forum with NC legislators. Sponsored by PAC/District 1 Economic Development Committee. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. Holton Career and Resource Center, 2nd Floor Auditorium, 401 N. Driver St., Durham.
Community Meetings
Chapel Hill Friends of the Downtown Meeting
Guest speaker will be Dwight Bassett, Economic Development Officer for the Town of Chapel Hill, who will inform us about our Town’s Commercial Development strategy. Q&A session will follow. After the meeting, please plan to join us for a field trip to the nearby Blue Dogwood Market. Details: 9:30 a.m. Coffee; 10 a.m. Meeting. Free. LaUNCh Chapel Hill, 306 West Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-903-8642.
Durham Businesses Against Crime Meeting
Holiday reception. Details: 8 a.m. Northgate Mall Conference Room, Ruby Tuesday side of mall, lower level, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2HFwR8Y.
Kids
Winter Stories Program for Children
Tales and music from around the world. Details: 5-6:30 p.m. Wilson Library, UNC, 200 South Road, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2RVAHyr, 919-548-1203.
Support Groups/Caregiving
Durham Memory Café
Memory Cafés provide opportunities for individuals with memory loss and their families to socialize with others in similar situations. Details: 10 a.m.-noon. Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. Contact Jordana Brown, 919-354-4924.
Outings
Durham Professional Service Firms Evening Out
Connect with other architectural, engineering, and surveying professionals and discover business opportunities on the horizon for 2019. Details: 4:30-7 p.m. City Hall Council Chambers, First Floor, 101 City Hall Plaza, Durham. RSVP: Eric Miller, Eric.Miller@DurhamNC.gov, 919-560-4180. bit.ly/2P1rRgJ.
New Hope Audubon Society Monthly Meeting
Chris Liloia of the NC Botanical Garden will speak on the topic of “Pollinators of North Carolina.” There is no charge for admission and all are welcome, members and non-members alike. Details: 7-9 p.m. NC Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill.
Holiday Events
University Woman's Club Holiday Reception
All area women invited. Details: 1-3 p.m. Extraordinary Ventures, 200 S. Elliot Road, Chapel Hill.
Drive Thru Christmas
Five elaborate scenes with live actors, sets, lights and narration. Free audio CD provided. Details: 7-9 p.m. Christian Assembly Church, 5516 N. Roxboro Road, Durham. cadurham.org, 919-471-0220.
Friday, Dec. 7
Lectures & Discussions
‘In the Jazz Tradition’ Roundtable Discussion
Discussion with Jazzmeia Horn, Catherine Russell, Nnenna Freelon, and Kate McGarry, moderated by Farah Jasmine Griffin. Light lunch provided. Details: 12-1 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2ROHUAn, 919-667-1100.
Outings
Canoe with a Ranger
Travel the Eno River near Hillsborough. Learn beginning concepts of canoeing and travel on smooth water. Come prepared to help carry canoes down to the river; bring clothes you don’t mind getting wet and a set of dry clothes and a towel to have in the car. Bring water and lunch. No children under 5 years. Canoes and life jackets provided; feel free to bring your own canoe or kayak. Details: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area, 300 Eno Mountain Road, Hillsborough. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2BFJfUN.
Holiday Events
Drive Thru Christmas
Five elaborate scenes with live actors, sets, lights and narration. Free audio CD provided. Details: 7-9 p.m. Christian Assembly Church, 5516 N. Roxboro Road, Durham. cadurham.org, 919-471-0220.
Saturday, Dec. 8
Book Events/Kids
‘Llama Llama’ Storytime and Character Visit
Details: 11 a.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2S3mOOD, 919-542-3030.
Chapel Hill Library Big Book Sale
Details: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2P44kM5.
Community Meetings
Durham Police Department PAC 3 Meeting
Details: 10 a.m.-noon. Community and Family Life Recreation Center, Lyon Park, 1309 Halley St., Durham. pac3durhamnc.org.
Durham Police Department PAC 4 Meeting
Details: 10 a.m. Campus Hills Recreation Center, 2000 S. Alston Ave., Durham.
Community Events
Chatham Habitat for Humanity Home Dedication
The public is invited to celebrate the completion and dedication of the Martinez-Munoz & Gonzalez-Rosales Families’ homes. Details: 11 a.m. 14 Taylor Road, Pittsboro. RSVP: Patricia Morales, pmorales@chathamhabitat.org, 919-542-0794.
Outings
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Fireside Readings
Fireside readings from a selection of nature writers and poets. Be sure to dress for the moderate, easy hike. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 3 p.m. Eno River State Park, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2DNbL8y.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 8 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Bo Howes, bohowes@gmail.com.
Stream Watch with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 9 a.m. John Kent will lead a volunteer team conducting monthly water quality monitoring at several sites on New Hope Creek. If interested in participating, please contact John at jnkent25@gmail.com.
Holiday Events
Winter in the Garden Holiday Festival
Light displays; holiday music; food for purchase; kids’ crafts. Details: 5-9 p.m. $5. NC Botanical Garden, Education Center, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2zYqv0V.
Christmas Open House at Stagville
Learn about holiday traditions for all families at one of the largest plantations in North Carolina. Visit the house of the Bennehan-Cameron slaveholders, the 1851 house of an enslaved family, and the house of a freed family after Emancipation. You can help decorate these houses for the coming Christmas season! The open house includes music, holiday crafts, and more. Details: 12-4 p.m. Free admission. Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Highway, Durham. bit.ly/2Q6w8oE, 919-620-0120.
Jonkonnu Lantern Tours at Stagville
See a special performance in the tradition of Jonkonnu, a West African and Caribbean fusion tradition celebrated by enslaved people at Stagville. Learn how enslaved people preserved their ancestors' drum and dance traditions. Performers include local drummers, dancers, and students. After the performance, explore the Horton Grove slave quarters by lantern light, with tour guides telling stories about the African American history of Stagville. The Historic Stagville Foundation will serve holiday cookies and other treats. Details: 5:15-7:30 p.m. $5/Children under 3 free. Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Highway, Durham. bit.ly/2zvmAsL, 919-620-0120.
Drive Thru Christmas
Five elaborate scenes with live actors, sets, lights and narration. Free audio CD provided. Details: 7-9 p.m. Christian Assembly Church, 5516 N. Roxboro Road, Durham. cadurham.org, 919-471-0220.
Triangle Disabilty Awareness Council Holiday Party
Food and drinks; music; gifts/door prizes. All are welcome. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 12-4 p.m. Hillsong Church, 201 Culbreth Road, Chapel Hill. RSVP: 919-245-4337.
Lavender Holiday Celebration
Visit the farm decorated for the season; hand made gifts for sale. Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Sunshine Lavender Farm, 4104 Millstone Road, Hurdle Mills. Register: bit.ly/2QUcXKZ.
Holiday Market
Local arts and crafts; free refreshments; music; food trucks. Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Art Market at Vega Metals, 214 Hunt St., Durham. bit.ly/2zM5B56.
Durham Bazaar Holiday Market
Handmade and Vintage Holiday Market with 15+ vendors from the local community; DJs; pizza; cocktail specials. Details: 12-5 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2zSSxur, 919-667-1100.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade
Organized by the Raleigh Jaycees and town of Chapel Hill. Details: 10 a.m. Proceeds from the old post office on East Franklin Street in Chapel Hill and ends on Main Street at Carrboro Town Hall. bit.ly/2zAZvFt.
Durham Holiday Parade
Floats; bands; mascots. See website for parade routes, maps and parking. Details: 10 a.m. Free; rain or shine. Main Street, Downtown Durham. bit.ly/2SvTfGu.
Durham Holiday Fun Fest
Santa Claus meet & greet; snow sledding; Frosty family fun; vendors; Community Care Corner. Details: 1-4 p.m. Free; rain or shine. Blackwell Street between Morehead Avenue and West Lakewood Avenue, Durham. bit.ly/2SvTfGu.
Heritage Santa (Pet Day)
The mission of Heritage Santa is for every child to have an opportunity to visit a Santa they can enjoy. Our motto is “Add a Little Color to Your Christmas.” Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2RmzwZc, 919-683-1709.
Race 13.1
Holiday-themed Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Race 13.1 half marathon,10k and 5k and kid’s fun run. See website for details and to register. Details: 8 a.m. $33-$84. $5 kids’ fun run for charity. Northgate Mall, 1058 Guess Road, Durham. bit.ly/2RRFj8F.
