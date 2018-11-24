Daybook for Sunday, Nov. 25-Saturday, Dec. 1

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Monday, Nov. 26
Outings
Monitoring the Eagles at Jordan Lake
Ellen Tinsley, of The Chapel Hill Bird Club, will speak about monitoring the bald eages at Jordan Lake since 2011. Presentation with photos. All are welcome. Details: 7:15 light refreshments; 7:30-9 p.m. presentation. Free. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel HIll. chbc.carolinanature.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Book Events
Author Debbie Moose
Reading and signing of “Carolina Catch: Cooking North Carolina Fish and Shellfish from Mountains to Coast.” Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2NHVuTu, 919-286-2700.
Author Ellery Adams
Author of “The Whispered Word.” Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2pXBuDa, 919-942-7373.
Oxford American NC Issue Launch Party
Featuring stories from the issue, along with musical punctuations by Tift Merritt. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. Free. The Pinhook, 117 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2AaWzQh.
Support Groups/Caregiving
Person Living with Dementia and Care Partner Support Group
Details: 10:30 a.m.-noon. Grey Stone Baptist Church, 2601 Hillsborough Road, Durham. Contact Lisa Gwyther, 919-660-7508, before attending for the first time.
Community Events
Durham N.C. Highway 54 Pedestrian Facilities Meeting
Drop-in style meeting. Review proposed design, ask questions of Public Works staff, and provide input before the department completes the final design work. Details: 5-7 p.m. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2DffV93.
Rogers Road Area Sewer Project Meeting
Discussion about the proposed low-intensity underground blasting necessary for rock removal; answer questions and concerns from the community. Details: 6 p.m. Faith Tabernacle Oasis of Love Church, 8005 Rogers Road, Chapel Hill. Contact: Allison Reinert, 919-537-4229.
Meetings
InterNeighborhood Council (INC) of Durham Meeting
INC is a coalition of Durham’s neighborhood and homeowner’s associations. Details: 7 p.m. Golden Belt Arts Complex, Neighborhood Services Conference Room, Building #2, 3rd Floor, 807 E. Main St., Durham. www.durham-inc.org.
NARFE Chapter 566 Meeting
Become a member of NARFE to protect your hard earned Federal Employee Benefits that you paid for. Details: 11 a.m. All you can eat buffet lunch $10.50 per person. Bullocks BBQ, 3330 Quebec Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2oHKmvF, 919-672-7891.
Outings
Holiday Ukulele Jam
Fun hour of simple holiday songs. Beginner-level players welcome; no instruction provided. Details: 6-7 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2QfYJUx, 919-560-0140.
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Book Events
Author Brian Biswas
Reading and book signing of “A Betrayal & Other Stories.” Details: 7 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2S2fgM5, 919-968-2777.
Community Events
Fireside Chat with Durham Mayor Steve Schewel
In conversation moderated by Leadership Triangle's Executive Director Jesica Averhart. WeWork Durham ribbon cutting. Details: 5:30-8 p.m. WeWork One City Center, 110 Corcoran St., Durham. RSVP: we.co/durhamfireside.
Support Groups/Caregiving
Daughters Concerned for Aging Relatives Support Group
Details: 12-1 p.m. Duke Clinic, 3rd Floor, Room 3512, 40 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham. Contact Bobbi Matchar, 919-660-7509, for more information.
Caring for the Caregiver
Tips on caring for yourself while caring for others. Light refreshments available. Details: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Durham Center for Senior Life, Theater, 406 Rigsbee Avenue, Durham.
Meetings
Durham AARP Meeting
Please bring canned meats and perishable food items to stock the Durham Center for Senior Life Food Pantry. All persons 50 years and older are invited to attend. Details: 2 p.m. Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Contact Tanya L C Best, 919-236-5728.
Outings
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact David Anderson, d47anders@gmail.com.
Thursday, Nov. 29
Book Events
Author Elly Lonon
Author of “Amongst the Liberal Elite: The Road Trip Exploring Societal Inequities Solidified by Trump (RESIST),” in conversation with Keith Knight. Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. bit.ly/2Cg7Y2W, 919-286-2700.
Author Hisham Matar
Conversation about his memoir “The Return: Father, Soul, and the Land in Between.” Details: 7-8 p.m. Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2pVgEnM.
An Evening with Seymour Hersh
Talk followed by reception and book signing. Details: 6-8 p.m. Free; registration required. National Humanities Center, 7 T.W. Alexander Drive, RTP. Register: bit.ly/2PbtZH3.
Support Groups
Alzheimer's Family Support Group
Details: 6:30-8 p.m. Duke Clinic, 1st Floor, Duke Medical Center Board Room 11708, 40 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham. Contact Natalie Leary, 919-660-7542, for more information.
Community Events
Rogers Road Community Meeting
Meeting will explore zoning possibilities for the neighborhood that reflect initial community feedback. Details: 7 p.m. RENA Community Center, 101 Edgar Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2RMsYCI.
Durham Hillandale Road Bike & Pedestrian Facilities Meeting
Drop-in style meeting where residents will be able to review the preferred alternative design, ask questions of Public Works staff, and provide input before the department completes the final design work. Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. E.K. Powe Elementary School, Media Center Room 226, 913 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2OIR7s9.
Lectures & Discussions
Communicating for a Cause
Presented by the UNC School of Media and Journalism. Student-led event featuring speakers and workshops designed to help nonprofits improve their local communications and branding. Details: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. YouthWorx, 117 W. Main St., Carrboro.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Open to needleworkers of all levels; beginners welcome. Details: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St., Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com.
Friday, Nov. 30
Lectures & Discussions
Living with Coyotes
Information and discussion about coyotes, their niche in the ecosystem, impact on suburban and urban interface areas, and the state’s management plan. For ages 14 and up. Wear hiking shoes and bring water. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 5:30 p.m. Eno River State Park, Park Office, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2QkaclT. Register: 919-383-1686.
Book Events
Author Ted Ownby
Reception and book reading of “Hurtin’ Words,” Sisters, Brothers, and Brotherhoodism: Redefining the Family in the Civil Rights Era. Details: 6-8 p.m. Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 W. Pettigrew St., Durham. bit.ly/2DsAmAf, 919-660-3663.
Holiday Events
American Tobacco Water Tower Lighting
Dance and choir performances; visit from Santa. At the conclusion of the event, parade up Blackwell Street to CCB Plaza for the city of Durham tree lighting. Details: 6 p.m. American Tobacco Amphitheater, 300 Blackwell St., Durham. bit.ly/2PjBe0k.
Saturday, Dec. 1
Book Events
Author Gene R. Nichols
Author of “The Faces of Poverty in North Carolina.” Details: 11 a.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2Dh2cOS, 919-542-3030.
Author Wes Bryant
Co-author of “Hunting the Caliphate.” Details: 2 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. 919-542-3030.
Books Among Friends Book Sale
Details: 12-4 p.m. Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2DADWs5.
Community Events
Community Circle: Holding Space for Restorative Justice
Learn about the practice of restorative justice circles and to share and learn alongside families who have had a loved one murdered and families who have had a loved one sentenced to death. Details: 6:30 p.m. Calvary UMC, 304 East Trinity Ave., Durham. nonviolentdurham.org.
Health Insurance Open Enrollment Drive
Certified counselors will help individuals and families understand their health coverage options and enroll them in a health coverage plan. Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Meeting Room B, Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2QUfEfz, 919-968-2777.
Lectures & Discussions
Preserving Our Historic Districts Seminar
Learn more about historic preservation and share issues affecting their properties and neighborhoods in Chapel Hill. Details: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Chapel Hill Town Hall, Council Chamber, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. RSVP: rsvpCHHDC@gmail.com. bit.ly/2QVNscm.
Fundraisers
Not Your Typical Open House
A Durham Community Land Trustees fundraiser and tour of a home in disrepair. Food and drink provided. Details: 2-5 p.m. Free admission; donations accepted. 306 Cody St., Durham. bit.ly/2S7YLOQ.
Outings
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Holiday Events
Christmas Holiday Shoppe
Sixty-five NC artisans and crafters; raffle; bake sale; Reindeer Cafe. Details: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Friends & Family Hall, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2zNwvti.
Elf Market
Handmade goods; hands-on craft activities for children. Details: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free admission. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2PRJ3d6, 919-929-2787.
The Festival of the Society Tree (FeST)
Handmade artisan items; cookies, candy, cakes, muffins and breads; fresh wreaths; lunch. Procceds benefit social ministries. Details: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 Saint Mary’s Road, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2FgzOPF, 919-732-9308.
Santa Selfies
Bring your phone or camera and enjoy candid photos with Santa. Details: Saturday, Dec. 1 through Monday, Dec. 24, various dates and times. See website for details. $5 per person. Northgate Mall, Center Court, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2z6qUPh, 919-286-4400.
Northgate Polar Express Train
Details: Saturdays, Dec. 1, 8, 15, and 22, 12-7 p.m. $3. Northgate Mall, Center Court, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2FjlBBt, 919-286-4400.
