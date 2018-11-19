Durham DA Roger Echols
Durham DA Roger Echols lines up new job. Where he’s headed

By Virginia Bridges

November 19, 2018 04:06 PM

Durham County District Attorney Roger Echols, defeated in a bid for his second term earlier this year, has lined up a new job.

Echols will start early in 2019 as an assistant district attorney in the District Attorney’s Office covering Bertie, Halifax, Hertford and Northampton counties.

“I expect to be prosecuting felonies including violent crime,” he said.

Echols said he had no concerns about stepping down from being the top prosecutor in Durham County to being an assistant district attorney in a more rural district.

“I like the DA, and it felt right,” he said.

Satana Deberry, then the executive director of the N.C. Housing Coalition, defeated Echols in a three-way Democratic primary this year in which she pushed for significant and rapid criminal-justice reform.

Deberry, who was unopposed in November’s general election, will be sworn in at the start of the new year.

Echols had won a three-man race for the seat during the Democratic primary in 2014.

At the time, he was chief assistant to interim DA Leon Stanback, who had taken over after previous DAs Mike Nifong and Tracey Cline were removed for misconduct.

Echols was unopposed in the 2014 general election and was appointed by then Gov. Pat McCrory to lead the DA’s office four months early after Stanback retired.

Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges

