Holiday Events

Saturday, Dec. 1
Santa Selfies
Bring your phone or camera and enjoy candid photos with Santa. Details: Saturday, Dec. 1 through Monday, Dec. 24, various dates and times. See website for details. $5 per person. Northgate Mall, Center Court, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2z6qUPh, 919-286-4400.
Northgate Polar Express Train
Details: Saturdays, Dec. 1, 8, 15, and 22, 12-7 p.m. $3. Northgate Mall, Center Court, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2FjlBBt, 919-286-4400.
Christmas Holiday Shoppe
Sixty-five NC artisans and crafters; raffle; bake sale; Reindeer Cafe. Details: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Friends & Family Hall, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2zNwvti.
Elf Market
Handmade goods; hands-on craft activities for children. Details: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free admission. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2PRJ3d6, 919-929-2787.
The Festival of the Society Tree (FeST)
Handmade artisan items; cookies, candy, cakes, muffins and breads; fresh wreaths; lunch. Procceds benefit social ministries. Details: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 Saint Mary’s Road, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2FgzOPF, 919-732-9308.
Sunday, Dec. 2
Holiday Music Program
Featuring the Durham School of the Arts choral program and Chamber Ensemble. Details: 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, Great Hall, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2PX0F7h, 919-683-1709.
Hillsborough Holiday Celebration
Light Up The Night Hillsborough Holiday Parade; Community Sing and Tree Lighting; Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Visitors Center ($5); Running with the Elves. Details: Parade begins around 4:15 p.m. Downtown Hillsborough, 200 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2MFVcwc.
Chapel Hill Tree Lighting
Caroling with the church choir; pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Details: 6 p.m. University Baptist Church, 100 S. Columbia St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2T7l7Bm.
Northgate Polar Express Train
Details: Sundays, Dec. 2, 9, 16, 1-5; Sunday, Dec. 23, 12-5 p.m. $3. Northgate Mall, Center Court, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2FjlBBt, 919-286-4400.
Holidays at the Joyful Jewel
Family-friendly event of music, poems and stories by notable artists. Details: 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Joyful Jewel, 44-A Hillsboro St., Pittsboro. joyfuljewel.com, 919-883-2775.
The Holiday Bazaar
Twenty-plus local artisans; food and drink; music. Details: 12-5 p.m. Free. 140 West Franklin St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2z4q2um, 919-357-5571.
Bright Spirits Holiday Market
Holiday craft market; food and drink. Details: 12-6 p.m. $5 donation. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2OEOo2I.
Monday, Dec. 3
Southern Village Holiday Tree Lighting
Free photos with Santa; dancing; signing; free hot chocolate and cookies. Details: 5-6:30 p.m. Southern Village on the Green, 620 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2zMgvrk, 919-969-8049.
Thursday, Dec. 6
Winter Stories Program for Children
Tales and music from around the world. Details: 5-6:30 p.m. Wilson Library, UNC, 200 South Road, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2RVAHyr, 919-548-1203.
Drive Thru Christmas
Five elaborate scenes with live actors, sets, lights and narration. Free audio CD provided. Details: 7-9 p.m. Christian Assembly Church, 5516 N. Roxboro Road, Durham. cadurham.org, 919-471-0220.
Friday, Dec. 7
Drive Thru Christmas
Five elaborate scenes with live actors, sets, lights and narration. Free audio CD provided. Details: 7-9 p.m. Christian Assembly Church, 5516 N. Roxboro Road, Durham. cadurham.org, 919-471-0220.
Saturday, Dec. 8
Holiday Market
Local arts and crafts; free refreshments; music; food trucks. Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Art Market at Vega Metals, 214 Hunt St., Durham. bit.ly/2zM5B56.
Durham Bazaar Holiday Market
Handmade and Vintage Holiday Market with 15+ vendors from the local community; DJs; pizza; cocktail specials. Details: 12-5 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2zSSxur, 919-667-1100.
Drive Thru Christmas
Five elaborate scenes with live actors, sets, lights and narration. Free audio CD provided. Details: 7-9 p.m. Christian Assembly Church, 5516 N. Roxboro Road, Durham. cadurham.org, 919-471-0220.
Winter in the Garden Holiday Festival
Light displays; holiday music; food for purchase; kids’ crafts. Details: 5-9 p.m. $5. NC Botanical Garden, Education Center, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2zYqv0V.
Lavender Holiday Celebration
Visit the farm decorated for the season; hand made gifts for sale. Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Sunshine Lavender Farm, 4104 Millstone Road, Hurdle Mills. Register: bit.ly/2QUcXKZ.
Triangle Disabilty Awareness Council Holiday Party
Food and drinks; music; gifts/door prizes. All are welcome. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 12-4 p.m. Hillsong Church, 201 Culbreth Road, Chapel Hill. RSVP: 919-245-4337.
Durham Holiday Parade
Floats; bands; mascots. See website for parade routes, maps and parking. Details: 10 a.m. Free; rain or shine. Main Street, Downtown Durham. bit.ly/2SvTfGu.
Durham Holiday Fun Fest
Santa Claus meet & greet; snow sledding; Frosty family fun; vendors; Community Care Corner. Details: 1-4 p.m. Free; rain or shine. Blackwell Street between Morehead Avenue and West Lakewood Avenue, Durham. bit.ly/2SvTfGu.
Race 131
Holiday-themed Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Race 13.1 half marathon,10k and 5k and kid’s fun run. See website for details and to register. Details: 8 a.m. $33-$84. $5 kids’ fun run for charity. Northgate Mall, 1058 Guess Road, Durham. bit.ly/2RRFj8F.
Sunday, Dec. 9
Durham Bazaar Holiday Market
Handmade and Vintage Holiday Market with 15+ vendors from the local community; DJs; pizza; cocktail specials. Details: 12-4 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2OJArk2, 919-667-1100.
Friday, Dec. 14
Santa Paws
Pet pictures with Santa; holiday pet market; food vendors. Details: 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Durham Armory, 212 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2RmSYEt.
Saturday, Dec. 15
Durham Flute Choir Holiday Music
Details: 3-4 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2PZSXcH, 919-560-0231.
Sunday, Dec. 16
Durham Village Holiday Market
NC made eats, drinks and gifts; food truck vendors. Details: 12-4 p.m. The Rickhouse, 609 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2QFk6i1, 919-264-1038.
Monday, Dec. 17
Durham Village Holiday Market
NC made eats, drinks and gifts; food truck vendors. Details: 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Rickhouse, 609 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2QFk6i1, 919-264-1038.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Durham Village Holiday Market
NC made eats, drinks and gifts; food truck vendors. Details: 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Rickhouse, 609 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2QFk6i1, 919-264-1038.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Holiday Blood Drive
All presenting donors will receive a long-sleeve Red Cross t-shirt. Sign-up for an appointment in advance by visiting redcrossblood.org and entering keyword Library. Details: 12:30-5 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2FjZeff, 919-560-0231.
Monday, Dec. 24
Northgate Polar Express Train
Details: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $3. Northgate Mall, Center Court, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2FjlBBt, 919-286-4400.
Sunday, Dec. 30
Kwanzaa Celebration
The celebration will be held on the fifth day of Kwanzaa and will celebrate the principle of Nia (purpose). Details: 2-5 p.m. Free admission. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St., Durham.
