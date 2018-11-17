Daybook for Sunday, Nov. 18-Saturday, Nov. 24

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Nov. 18
Lectures & Discussions
‘Restoring McCauley Cemetary’
Periodic talks and presentations by The Chapel Hill Historical Society about past places, events and cultural milestones that make up Chapel Hill’s unique character. Details: 3-5 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2qwTnJl, 919-929-1793.
Book Events
Middle Grade Book Club
Discussion of “Beyond the Bright Blue Sea” by Lauren Wolk. Details: 2 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. 919-542-3030.
Community Events
Global Thanksgiving Feast
Free food, parking, and fellowship. New, creative, nonviolent toys, art supplies, and gift cards for children of refugee families accepted. Co-sponsored by Curryblossom Foundation and Love Chapel Hill Church. Details: 4-7 p.m. Vimala’s Curryblossom Cafe, 431 West Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: Amy Odom, aeo1966@gmail.com.
Outings
Sunday Saunter on the Eno River
A stop’n’see paced longish, 3-mile moderate hike from the Cole Mill Access to Bobbit Hole. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 2 p.m. Eno River State Park, Cole Mill Access, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2AOT56B. Register: 919-383-1686.
Monday, Nov. 19
Community Events
Durham County Veterans’ Day Recognition and Celebration
A celebration of patriotism, service and sacrifice honoring veterans and their families. All are welcome. Details: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. County Human Services Building, Countywide Conference Room, Second Floor, 414 E. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2zoXQl8.
Durham Police Department PAC 2 Meeting
With District Attorney Elect Satana Deberry. Details: 6-8 p.m. DPS Training Facility, Cafeteria, 2107 Hillandale Road, Durham. pac2durham.org.
Lectures & Discussions
“History Will Judge Us by Our Buildings”
An academic lecture with Mikhail Krutikov. Details: 5:30-7 p.m. Carolina Center for Jewish Studies, Pettigrew Hall, Suite 100, 174 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2PuyMAb, 919-962-1509.
Art with the Experts
Discussion and slide presentation with curators from the Nasher Museum on “People Get Ready: Building a Contemporary Collection.” Details: 7-8 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2CPRMqi, 919-560-0231.
Meetings
Durham Photography Club Meeting
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sarah P. Duke Gardens,Doris Duke Center, 420 Anderson St., Durham. durhamphotographyclub.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 20
Community Events
‘Re-Visioning Justice’
Bridge Panel Public Conversation highlighting the stories of justice-involved individuals and the impact of mass incarceration in the local community. Details: 7 p.m. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2JnZU1p.
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Support Groups
Durham Memory Café
Memory Cafés provide opportunities for individuals with memory loss and their families to socialize with others in similar situations. Details: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. Contact Jordana Brown, 919-354-4924.
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator
For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Open to needleworkers of all levels; beginners welcome. Details: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St., Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com.
Friday, Nov. 23
Outings
Scrap Exchange Smashfest
Music; fire pits; food; beverages; non-breakable activities for kids; smashing stuff. Details: 3-7 p.m. Free admission; cost for smashables. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2RJrqJO, 919-688-6960.
Black Cat Friday Adoption Event
Visit with black cats and kittens available. Sponsored by Independent Animal Rescue. Details: 2-4 p.m. Petco, 4011 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. animalrescue.net.
Saturday, Nov. 24
Books Events
Author Ursula Vernon
Reading of “Hamster Princess 6: Little Red Rodent Hood.” Details: 2 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2P1jEx1, 919-942-7373.
‘Daniel Tiger’ Character Visit
Daniel Tiger stories and a chance to meet Daniel Tiger. Purchase a “Daniel Tiger” book for admittance to the photo and signing line. Details: 11 a.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2APv8vC, 919-542-3030.
Fundraisers
Holiday Sidewalk Sale to benefit IAR
Featuring gift items, holiday apparel and toys for your pets to benefit Independent Animal Rescue. Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Petco, 4011 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. animalrescue.net.
Outings
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Thread Talk Pop-Up at West Elm
For every blanket sold, a portion of the proceeds benefits domestic violence shelters and charities in Durham. Details: 12-4 p.m. West Elm, 6910 Fayetteville Road, #1375, Durham. threadtalk.com.
Holiday Handmade Market Pop-up
Showcasing pottery, jewelry, artisan foods, skin-care products and more. Details: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Perch, 106 S. Greensboro St., Suite E, Carrboro. 919-260-5313.
The Upland Hike at the Eno River
Hike the Ridge, Shakori, Fieldstone, & Holden Mill Trails. Hike is moderately strenuous and includes some steep spots. Not recommended for children or dogs. Details: 9:30 a.m. Eno River State Park, Park Office, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2RwqpVg. Register: 919-383-1686.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Kent Fiala, kent.fiala@gmail.com.
