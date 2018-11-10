Durham County

Daybook for Sunday, Nov. 11-Saturday, Nov. 17

November 10, 2018 06:00 AM

Sunday, Nov. 11

Book Events

Author Ellen Polishuk

Author of “Start Your Farm: The Authoritative Guide to Becoming a Sustainable 21st Century Farmer.” Details: 2 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2QPuRho, 919-542-3030.

Author Marianna Crane

Discussion of “Tenth-Floor Clinic: A Nurse Practitioner Remembers.” Details: 2 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2PxeXIq, 919-942-7373.

The Black Socks Poetry Reading

BSP members Florence Nash, Stan Absher, Jan Harrington, and Paul Jones will read a poem which will then be critiqued. Details: 3 p.m. Free. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Road, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2Q58Xaa, 919-732-9308.

Community Events

Hillsborough Veterans Day Town Bell Ringing

Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens will ring a bell in honor of the veterans of all wars. A brief ceremony and moment of silence will follow. Sponsored by The Hillsborough Garden Club and Alliance for Historic Hillsborough. Details: 11 a.m. Old Orange County Courthouse, 104 E. King St., Hillsborough.

Envoys of Honor Fundraising Event

Presenter John Haynes will explain how important D-Day was to the liberation of Europe. Fundraising event to bring two WWII veterans back to the lands they liberated for the 75th Commemoration Ceremonies in Normandy, France. All veterans in attendance will be honored; tea and croissants served after presentation. Details: 3:30 p.m. $5-$10. Smith Middle School auditorium, 9201 Seawell School Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2ASySg3.

Outings

APS Cat Adoption

Details: 1:30-3 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society

Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet across the entryway road behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Jim Capel, jim.capel@mindspring.com.

Monday, Nov. 12

Book Events

Author Michael Hanson

Reading of “Tripping to Dickeyland.” Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2QOjQx4, 919-942-7373.

Community Events

Orange County Veterans Day Celebration

Guest speaker will be Orange County Commissioner Barry Jacobs, on the 100th Anniversary of the World War I Armistice. Presented by the Orange County Veterans Memorial Committee. Details: 11 a.m. Southern Human Services Complex, Memorial Site, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JAodt5.

UNC Veterans Day Ceremony

Hosted by The UNC-Chapel Hill ROTC. Chancellor Carol L. Folt and Retired Marine Captain Larry Greenwold will speak. Details: 11 a.m. Alumni Memorial Hall, UNC, E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2PfZ9hi.

Medicare 101

Hosted by The Orange County Department on Aging and the NC Seniors’ health Insurance Information Program. Details: 4:30-6 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Ds65l6, 919-968-2070.

Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week

Shoebox gifts are filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items to share with millions of boys and girls around the world through the Samaritan's Purse project. Details: Various locations through Monday, Nov. 19. See website for locations and info. sampur.se/2QZLrLL.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Book Events

Author Art Chansky

Reading and signing of “Blue Blood II: Duke-Carolina: The Latest on the Never-Ending and Greatest Rivalry in College Hoops.” Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2IWLkxK, 919-286-2700.

Lectures & Discussions

Privilege, Power & Racism Through the Lens of Humanism

Lecture by Dr. Aminifu Harvey, author of “A Reader of Afri-Centric Theory and Practice: Philosophical and Humanistic Writings.” Details: 7-9 p.m. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2yH4TW8, 919-560-0270.

Community Events

IFC Food Pantry Open House

Sharing plans for IFC’s FoodFirst community food hub planned for downtown Carrboro in summer 2020. Details: 5:30-7 p.m. Inter-Faith Council for Social Service, 110 W. Main St., Carrboro. RSVP to ARosen@ifcmailbox.org. bit.ly/2yoUCia.

DKMS Bone Marrow Drive

Sponsored by NCCU’s Tri Beta Biological Honor Society. Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. NCCU, 1801 Fayetteville St., Durham.

Outings

Durham Hand Embroidery Group

All needleworkers and skill levels welcome. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St., Durham. Contact: jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.

The Pinhook 10 Year Anniversary Trivia Night

Trivia questions themed around The Pinhook’s decade in Durham and great prizes. Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2DbcosW, 919-667-1100.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Book Events

Author Joseph Burgo

Author of “Shame: Free Yourself, Find Joy, and Build Self-Esteem.” Details: 6:30 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2yeJJ28, 919-542-3030.

Author Ben Fountain

Discussion of “Beautiful Country Burn Again.” Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2PAh667, 919-942-7373.

Vamp & Tramp Booksellers Trunk Show

Recent artists’ books by the artists they represent. Details: 10 a.m.-noon. Sloane Art Library, Hanes Art Center, UNC, 121 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Qe6DO1, 919-962-2397.

Kids

Preschool Storytime at The Regulator

For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Lectures & Discussions

Grandparents & Parents for Action on Climate Change

Hear a presentation on the national carbon tax and dividend policy that is being promoted by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Everyone welcome. Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

NCCU Rock the Lyceum Lecture Series

Clifford "T.I." Harris is an award-winning hip-hop artist, actor and producer. Details: 7 p.m. NCCU, B.N. Duke Auditorium, 1851 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2MIxzIk.

Filmmaker Daphne McWilliams

“Crossing the Fourth Wall: When the Filmmaker Becomes the Subject.” Details: 5 p.m. Reception; 6 p.m. Talk. Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 W. Pettigrew St., Durham. bit.ly/2Ot5cOU, 919-660-3663.

Community Events

DKMS Bone Marrow Drive

Sponsored by NCCU’s Tri Beta Biological Honor Society. Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. NCCU, 1801 Fayetteville St., Durham.

Thursday, Nov. 15

Book Events

Poetry Series: Elizabeth Barr, Tony Reevy and Ross White

Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2pW13o9, 919-286-2700.

Author Jane S. Gabin

Discussion and reading of “The Paris Photo.” Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2QVIfB0, 919-942-7373.

Authors Cindy Waszak Geary & LaHoma Smith Romocki

Discussion of “Going to School in Black and White: A Dual Memoir of Desegregation.” Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2pZ4k66, 919-683-1709.

Community Events

Durham Seeks Resident Input on Participatory Budgeting Capital Projects

Idea collection kick-off assembly. Details: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Birchwood Heights Community Center, 416 Walton St., Durham. pbdurham.org.

Simple Divorce

Free do-it-yourself legal clinic. Registration required; visit legalaidnc.org. Details: 2:30-4:30 p.m. South Regional Library, Adult Services Space, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2PELEnt, 919-560-7410.

Free Vision Screening

For all ages, but especially for kids ages 1-5. With the Durham Lions Club. Details: 12-2 p.m. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2yluZPd, 919-560-0270.

Outings

Durham Coupon Swap

Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2EsIYYW, 919-560-8590.

Durham Hand Embroidery Group

Open to needleworkers of all levels; beginners welcome. Details: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St., Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com.

Friday, Nov. 16

Book Events

Author Ben Fountain

Reading and signing of “Beautiful Country Burn Again: An Election, a Rebellion, and the Next American Revolution.” Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2QSrZQT, 919-286-2700.

Lectures & Discussions

‘Ruby Fridays: Serving Life’

Casual art talk about an exhibit of art created by men on death row across the country. Details: 12-1 p.m. Free. Rubenstein Arts Center, Ruby Lounge, Duke University, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2RDTrm2.

Community Events

‘Resilience - The Movie’

Learn about Adverse Childhood Experiences, health disparities and equity. Details: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. NCCU Miller Morgan Auditorium, 500 Nelson St., Durham. Register: bit.ly/2SXFWPl.

The Reality Cafe

Enjoy a delicious meal prepared and served by Reality Ministries participants with and without developmental disabilities. All are welcome. Details: Noon. Free; donations accepted. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. Reservations required, 919-688-7776 or info@realityministriesinc.org. realityministriesinc.org.

Chapel Hill Arbor Day Celebration

Outside of the main entrance. Miss Furey’s third grade class from Estes Hills Elementary School will participate in the event and help plant a Sugar Plum tree. Details: 9:45 a.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JGuZO0.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Book Events

Author Zach Pekar

Author of “The Dunes of Aderstan.” Details: 11 a.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2QRRfqK, 919-542-3030.

Author Sara Foster

Author of “Pie.” Details: 2 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2PwmXJS, 919-542-3030.

Author Julian Rankin

Discussion of “Catfish Dream.” Details: 4 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2RTS5Ve, 919-942-7373.

Community Events

Human Library

Check out real people as “books.” Details: 2-5 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2NMin8D, 919-560-0231.

Durham Police Department PAC 1 Meeting

Details: 9:30 a.m. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St., Durham.

Outings

Durham Chess Club Meeting

All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.

Durham Art Walk Holiday Market

Featuring local artists; live music; kids zone; outdoor entertainment and vendors; food/beverage court. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 18, 1-5 p.m. Rain or shine. Free. Downtown Durham. See website for map. durhamartwalk.com.

Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society

Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Norm Budnitz, nbudnitz@gmail.com.

