Daybook for Sunday, Nov. 11-Saturday, Nov. 17

Sunday, Nov. 11
Book Events
Author Ellen Polishuk
Author of “Start Your Farm: The Authoritative Guide to Becoming a Sustainable 21st Century Farmer.” Details: 2 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2QPuRho, 919-542-3030.
Author Marianna Crane
Discussion of “Tenth-Floor Clinic: A Nurse Practitioner Remembers.” Details: 2 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2PxeXIq, 919-942-7373.
The Black Socks Poetry Reading
BSP members Florence Nash, Stan Absher, Jan Harrington, and Paul Jones will read a poem which will then be critiqued. Details: 3 p.m. Free. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Road, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2Q58Xaa, 919-732-9308.
Community Events
Hillsborough Veterans Day Town Bell Ringing
Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens will ring a bell in honor of the veterans of all wars. A brief ceremony and moment of silence will follow. Sponsored by The Hillsborough Garden Club and Alliance for Historic Hillsborough. Details: 11 a.m. Old Orange County Courthouse, 104 E. King St., Hillsborough.
Envoys of Honor Fundraising Event
Presenter John Haynes will explain how important D-Day was to the liberation of Europe. Fundraising event to bring two WWII veterans back to the lands they liberated for the 75th Commemoration Ceremonies in Normandy, France. All veterans in attendance will be honored; tea and croissants served after presentation. Details: 3:30 p.m. $5-$10. Smith Middle School auditorium, 9201 Seawell School Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2ASySg3.
Outings
APS Cat Adoption
Details: 1:30-3 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet across the entryway road behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Jim Capel, jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Monday, Nov. 12
Book Events
Author Michael Hanson
Reading of “Tripping to Dickeyland.” Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2QOjQx4, 919-942-7373.
Community Events
Orange County Veterans Day Celebration
Guest speaker will be Orange County Commissioner Barry Jacobs, on the 100th Anniversary of the World War I Armistice. Presented by the Orange County Veterans Memorial Committee. Details: 11 a.m. Southern Human Services Complex, Memorial Site, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JAodt5.
UNC Veterans Day Ceremony
Hosted by The UNC-Chapel Hill ROTC. Chancellor Carol L. Folt and Retired Marine Captain Larry Greenwold will speak. Details: 11 a.m. Alumni Memorial Hall, UNC, E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2PfZ9hi.
Medicare 101
Hosted by The Orange County Department on Aging and the NC Seniors’ health Insurance Information Program. Details: 4:30-6 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Ds65l6, 919-968-2070.
Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week
Shoebox gifts are filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items to share with millions of boys and girls around the world through the Samaritan's Purse project. Details: Various locations through Monday, Nov. 19. See website for locations and info. sampur.se/2QZLrLL.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Book Events
Author Art Chansky
Reading and signing of “Blue Blood II: Duke-Carolina: The Latest on the Never-Ending and Greatest Rivalry in College Hoops.” Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2IWLkxK, 919-286-2700.
Lectures & Discussions
Privilege, Power & Racism Through the Lens of Humanism
Lecture by Dr. Aminifu Harvey, author of “A Reader of Afri-Centric Theory and Practice: Philosophical and Humanistic Writings.” Details: 7-9 p.m. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2yH4TW8, 919-560-0270.
Community Events
IFC Food Pantry Open House
Sharing plans for IFC’s FoodFirst community food hub planned for downtown Carrboro in summer 2020. Details: 5:30-7 p.m. Inter-Faith Council for Social Service, 110 W. Main St., Carrboro. RSVP to ARosen@ifcmailbox.org. bit.ly/2yoUCia.
DKMS Bone Marrow Drive
Sponsored by NCCU’s Tri Beta Biological Honor Society. Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. NCCU, 1801 Fayetteville St., Durham.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
All needleworkers and skill levels welcome. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St., Durham. Contact: jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
The Pinhook 10 Year Anniversary Trivia Night
Trivia questions themed around The Pinhook’s decade in Durham and great prizes. Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2DbcosW, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Book Events
Author Joseph Burgo
Author of “Shame: Free Yourself, Find Joy, and Build Self-Esteem.” Details: 6:30 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2yeJJ28, 919-542-3030.
Author Ben Fountain
Discussion of “Beautiful Country Burn Again.” Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2PAh667, 919-942-7373.
Vamp & Tramp Booksellers Trunk Show
Recent artists’ books by the artists they represent. Details: 10 a.m.-noon. Sloane Art Library, Hanes Art Center, UNC, 121 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Qe6DO1, 919-962-2397.
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator
For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Lectures & Discussions
Grandparents & Parents for Action on Climate Change
Hear a presentation on the national carbon tax and dividend policy that is being promoted by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Everyone welcome. Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
NCCU Rock the Lyceum Lecture Series
Clifford "T.I." Harris is an award-winning hip-hop artist, actor and producer. Details: 7 p.m. NCCU, B.N. Duke Auditorium, 1851 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2MIxzIk.
Filmmaker Daphne McWilliams
“Crossing the Fourth Wall: When the Filmmaker Becomes the Subject.” Details: 5 p.m. Reception; 6 p.m. Talk. Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 W. Pettigrew St., Durham. bit.ly/2Ot5cOU, 919-660-3663.
Community Events
DKMS Bone Marrow Drive
Sponsored by NCCU’s Tri Beta Biological Honor Society. Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. NCCU, 1801 Fayetteville St., Durham.
Thursday, Nov. 15
Book Events
Poetry Series: Elizabeth Barr, Tony Reevy and Ross White
Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2pW13o9, 919-286-2700.
Author Jane S. Gabin
Discussion and reading of “The Paris Photo.” Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2QVIfB0, 919-942-7373.
Authors Cindy Waszak Geary & LaHoma Smith Romocki
Discussion of “Going to School in Black and White: A Dual Memoir of Desegregation.” Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2pZ4k66, 919-683-1709.
Community Events
Durham Seeks Resident Input on Participatory Budgeting Capital Projects
Idea collection kick-off assembly. Details: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Birchwood Heights Community Center, 416 Walton St., Durham. pbdurham.org.
Simple Divorce
Free do-it-yourself legal clinic. Registration required; visit legalaidnc.org. Details: 2:30-4:30 p.m. South Regional Library, Adult Services Space, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2PELEnt, 919-560-7410.
Free Vision Screening
For all ages, but especially for kids ages 1-5. With the Durham Lions Club. Details: 12-2 p.m. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2yluZPd, 919-560-0270.
Outings
Durham Coupon Swap
Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2EsIYYW, 919-560-8590.
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Open to needleworkers of all levels; beginners welcome. Details: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St., Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com.
Friday, Nov. 16
Book Events
Author Ben Fountain
Reading and signing of “Beautiful Country Burn Again: An Election, a Rebellion, and the Next American Revolution.” Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2QSrZQT, 919-286-2700.
Lectures & Discussions
‘Ruby Fridays: Serving Life’
Casual art talk about an exhibit of art created by men on death row across the country. Details: 12-1 p.m. Free. Rubenstein Arts Center, Ruby Lounge, Duke University, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2RDTrm2.
Community Events
‘Resilience - The Movie’
Learn about Adverse Childhood Experiences, health disparities and equity. Details: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. NCCU Miller Morgan Auditorium, 500 Nelson St., Durham. Register: bit.ly/2SXFWPl.
The Reality Cafe
Enjoy a delicious meal prepared and served by Reality Ministries participants with and without developmental disabilities. All are welcome. Details: Noon. Free; donations accepted. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. Reservations required, 919-688-7776 or info@realityministriesinc.org. realityministriesinc.org.
Chapel Hill Arbor Day Celebration
Outside of the main entrance. Miss Furey’s third grade class from Estes Hills Elementary School will participate in the event and help plant a Sugar Plum tree. Details: 9:45 a.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JGuZO0.
Saturday, Nov. 17
Book Events
Author Zach Pekar
Author of “The Dunes of Aderstan.” Details: 11 a.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2QRRfqK, 919-542-3030.
Author Sara Foster
Author of “Pie.” Details: 2 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2PwmXJS, 919-542-3030.
Author Julian Rankin
Discussion of “Catfish Dream.” Details: 4 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2RTS5Ve, 919-942-7373.
Community Events
Human Library
Check out real people as “books.” Details: 2-5 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2NMin8D, 919-560-0231.
Durham Police Department PAC 1 Meeting
Details: 9:30 a.m. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St., Durham.
Outings
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Durham Art Walk Holiday Market
Featuring local artists; live music; kids zone; outdoor entertainment and vendors; food/beverage court. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 18, 1-5 p.m. Rain or shine. Free. Downtown Durham. See website for map. durhamartwalk.com.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Norm Budnitz, nbudnitz@gmail.com.
