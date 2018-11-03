Daybook for Sunday, Nov. 4-Saturday, Nov. 10

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Nov. 4
Book Events
Author Robert Gipe
Author of “Weedeater.” Details: 2 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2CJUs8I, 919-542-3030.
Author Roy Scranton
Author of “We’re Doomed. Now What?: Essays on War and Climate Change” in conversation with novelist and essayist Amitav Ghosh. Details: 6:30 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. bit.ly/2Abek22, 919-286-2700.
Author Brie Arthur
Speaking about her “The Foodscape Revolution.” Details: 2:30-3:30 p.m. NC Botanical Garden Education Center, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2yE47sV.
Community Events
Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People-PAC Political Mass Rally
Rally to encourage individuals to get out and vote; NC Superior Court Judge Mike Morgan will be the speaker for this event to encourage individuals to get out and vote. Details: 5 p.m. Union Baptist Church, 904 N. Roxboro St., Durham. 919-358-0841.
Surviving the Holidays Seminar
Participants discover how to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, tips for surviving social events, and how to find hope for the future. Details: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Pittsboro Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 121 W. Salisbury St., Pittsboro. Contact: 919-542-2986 or signup at griefshare.org/holidays.
Durham Hosts Neighborhood Bike Route Meeting
Optional bike ride of possible routes at beginning of meeting; drop-in style meeting; attendees will see a map of possible routes, learn about project, ask questions of City staff and consultants, and provide comments. Details: 1 p.m. Bike Tour; 2 p.m. Meeting. NCCU Alfonso Elder Student Union, Room 146, 1801 Fayetteville St., Durham. Possible bike routes: Lincoln, Umstead, and Enterprise. bit.ly/2P9ecbB.
Outings
Reader’s Party
Celebrate reading skills with poetry, prose, monologues, short stories and original works. Details: 2-3:30 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2PDrsCu, 919-683-1709.
Philippine Dance and Culture
Hosted by the Philippine American Association of NC. Experience the traditional dances and culture of the different regions of the Philippines; learn about costumes, folklore and history behind the dance. Details: 2:30p.m. $3. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Durham Food Truck Rodeo
Featuring the band Niito. Details: 12-4 p.m. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2CFvEOo, 919-794-8194.
Festival of Mums
Presented by the Central Carolina Chrysanthemum Society and Duke Gardens. Parking fees apply. Details: Sunday, Nov. 4, 12-5 p.m.; Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 5-6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham. bit.ly/2DhuDNm.
Afternoon Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 2 p.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Tommy Richey, tsrichey@gmail.com.
Monday, Nov. 5
Book Events
Authors Julie Dao and Scott Reintgen
Details: 6 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2RRr84l, 919-942-7373.
Lectures & Discussions
Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to Speak at Duke
Details: 6 p.m. Penn Pavilion, Duke University, 107 Union Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2CMjQuB.
North Carolina in the First World War
Lauren Menges, Head of the NC Collection, will present about the experiences of soldiers from Durham and NC to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the first World War. Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2PpbPBs, 919-560-0270.
Tuesday, Nov. 6
Book Events
Author Abigail DeWitt
Author of “News of Our Loved Ones.” Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2CNMCuU, 919-942-7373.
Lectures & Discussions
‘If We Must Die,’ African Americans and the War for Democracy
Talk with Professor Adriane Lentz-Smith; tour of the exhibit "Views of the Great War: Highlights from the Duke University Libraries." Details: 12-1 p.m. Rubenstein Library, Holsti-Anderson Family Assembly Room 153, Duke University, 411 Chapel Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2pTKU2l.
Unconscious Bias and Its Impact
Lecture given by Beverly Jones Williams of the Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity at NC State University. Details: 6-9 p.m. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2EsF964, 919-560-0270.
Community Events
Mental Health Seminar
Presented by NAMI Durham. Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2RXzise, 919-560-8590.
Wednesday, Nov. 7
Book Events
Author Andrew Reynolds
Discussion of “The Children of Harvey Milk: How LGGTQ Politicians Changed the World.” Details: 4:30-6 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Cxk4oj, 919-942-7373.
Books Sandwiched In Book Club
The club will discuss “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles. Details: 11:30 a.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room C, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2pC7e0q, 919-968-2777.
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator
For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Circus Daze
Jots and SonShyne, professional clowns, will perform a show which includes juggling, magic, animals and more! For kids of all ages. Details: 10:30-11:30 a.m. $3 per person. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. CircusDaze.com, 919-918-7364.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Open to needleworkers of all levels; beginners welcome. Details: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St., Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Vern Bothwell, vbothwell@jbdlaw.com.
Thursday, Nov. 8
Book Events
Poetry Series: Dorianne Laux and Joseph Millar
Poetry reading. Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2pVmUMi, 919-286-2700.
Poetry Series: Michael Gaspenny & Steve Cushman
Poetry reading and open mic. Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2EmvBcQ, 919-942-7373.
The Great American Read - ‘Villains & Monsters’
An eight-part series of panel discussions that explores and celebrates the power of reading, told through the prism of America’s 100 best-loved novels. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2RQvA3o, 919-968-2777.
Lectures & Discussions
In Conversation: Camille A. Brown
Acclaimed dancer and choreographer Camille A. Brown in conversation with Duke art, art history and visual studies professor Rick Powell. Details: 12-1 p.m. The Pinhook, 117 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2CMiXCh.
Community Events
Advance Care Planning
The basics of advance care planning. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2EulZg1, 919-560-0231.
Durham Police Department PAC 5 Meeting
Details: 6 p.m. Golden Belt, Neighborhood Improvement Services, 807 E. Main St., Bldg 2, 3rd Floor, Durham.
Friday, Nov. 9
Book Events
Author B. A. Shapiro
Discussion of “The Collector’s Apprentice.” Details: 6 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Ae705U, 919-942-7373.
Lectures & Discussions
Ethnomusicology Lecture: Lauren Flood
AI and the Ethnography of Musical Futures: Prototype, Update, Real-Time, and DeepDream. Details: 4 p.m. Biddle Music Building, Room 104, Duke University, 105 Mary Duke Biddle, Durham. bit.ly/2P1nxTL.
Community Events
Durham County Veterans’ Day Recognition and Celebration
A celebration of patriotism, service and sacrifice honoring veterans and their families. All are welcome. Details: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. County Human Services Building, Countywide Conference Room, Second Floor, 414 E. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2zoXQl8.
Saturday, Nov. 10
Book Events
Author B. A. Shapiro
Author of “The Collector’s Apprentice.” Details: 11 a.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2OqXtBb, 919-542-3030.
Author L. M. Elliott
Author of “Hamilton and Peggy! A Revolutionary Friendship.” Details: 2 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2NF8QQt, 919-542-3030.
Lectures & Discussions
The Legacy of Lynching in NC
UNC professor Seth Kotch will discuss the development of "A Red Record" and his digital exhibition documenting lynchings in NC. Details: 1-3 p.m. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2yMoPGW, 919-560-0270.
Community Events
Dementia Conference
Learn how faith communities can embrace and uplift persons with dementia, their families and caregivers. Presented by Dementia Inclusive Durham. Details: 8:30 a.m.-noon. Free. The Forest at Duke, 2701 Pickett Road, Durham. Register: dementiainclusivedurham@dcslnc.org, 919-724-5596.
Durham Police Department PAC 3 Meeting
John J. Maron, Director, Investor Protection & Education Services Program, NC Dept. of the Secretary of State, Securities Division will talk about "Investment Fraud: Guarding Your Assets in a Scary World." Q&A will follow. Details: 10 a.m.-noon. Community and Family Life Recreation Center, Lyon Park, 1309 Halley St., Durham. pac3durhamnc.org.
Durham Police Department PAC 4 Meeting
Details: 10 a.m. Campus Hills Recreation Center, 2000 S. Alston Ave., Durham.
Hillsborough PD Annual Toy Drive
Sponsored by the Hillsborough Police Department and Timeless Cruizers car club of Efland. Bring new, unwrapped toys (infant-15 years; no weapons or candy) and nonperishable food; view antique cars. Details: 2-5 p.m.; rain or shine. Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries, 601 Hampton Pointe Blvd., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2ETmL6E, 919-296-9543.
Fundraisers
Ham & Egg Supper Fundraiser
Adults $9; youth 12-6 $4; under 6 free. Proceeds benefit missions and NC Hurricane Florence Relief. Details: 5-8 p.m. Duke’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 807 Old Oxford Road, Durham. 919-220-1056.
Cedar Grove UMC Harvest Festival
Featuring meal of turkey and all the trimmings. Adults $10; children ages 6-11, $5. Details: 4:30-7 p.m. Meal; 7 p.m. Auction. Cedar Grove Ruritan Building, 6118 Efland Cedar Grove Road, Cedar Grove. 919-732-8405.
BBQ Fundraiser
Smoked BBQ pork, beef brisket, chicken by the pound, or plates. Sides include coleslaw, red potatoes, green or baked beans. Details: 12-3 p.m. Mt. Bethel Presbyterian Church, 3541 Rose of Sharon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2Pz6QhN, 919-383-3854.
Outings
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Stream Watch with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 9 a.m. John Kent will lead a volunteer team conducting monthly water quality monitoring at several sites on New Hope Creek. If interested in participating, please contact John at jnkent25@gmail.com.
Comments