Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 28-Saturday, Nov. 3

Sunday, Oct. 28
Book Events
Author Thomas Brothers
Discussion of “Help! The Beatles, Duke Ellington, and the Magic of Collaboration; Louis Armstrong’s New Orleans; and Louis Armstrong, Master of Modernism.” Details: 2 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2PG7I0k, 919-942-7373.
NC Poetry Society Reading
Featuring poets Katherine Soniat, Pam Baggett, and David Manning. Details: 2-3 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2QVDkRi, 919-542-3030.
Community Events
Early Voting Sunday
Sponsored by Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Northern Orange County NAACP. Polling places will be open nearby. Refreshments served. The UNC Gospel Choir will perform. Details: 12-3:30 p.m. Chapel of the Cross Church, 304 East Franklin St., Chapel Hill.
Durham Hosts Neighborhood Bike Route Meeting
Optional bike ride of possible routes at beginning of meeting; drop-in style meeting; attendees will see a map of possible routes, learn about project, ask questions of City staff and consultants, and provide comments. Details: 1 p.m. Bike Tour; 2 p.m. Meeting. Lyon Park Pavilion, 1200 W. Lakewood Ave., Durham. Possible bike routes: Hermitage, Arnette, Halley, and Moreland. bit.ly/2P9ecbB.
Mary Duke Biddle Trent Semans History Grove Opening
Remarks with light refreshments to follow. Details: 1 p.m. Forest Hills Park, North West Entrance, 1044 W. Forest Hills Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2COVZdB, 919-246-9993.
Outings
Successful Container Gardening
With the Master Gardeners of Durham County. Details: 3-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2QbE7fL, 919-560-0231.
Dog Meet & Greet Event
Meet Durham APS adoptable dogs, and have a nice cold beverage from Beer Durham. Donations accepted. Details: 1-4 p.m. Beer Durham, Suite 110, 404 Hunt St., Durham. bit.ly/2Qzy04Y.
Durham APS Animals at Barnes Supply Co.
Details: 1:30-3 p.m. Barnes Supply Co., 774 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2OKK0U5.
Nasher Museum of Art Family Fun Day
Create kid-friendly versions of art on display; Gallery Hunt; Paperhand Puppet Intervention parade; costume fashion show; bring in gently used books to donate to Book Harvest. Details: 12-4 p.m. Free. Nasher Museum of Art, Duke University, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2EV9Jph, 919-684-5135.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet across the entryway road behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Monday, Oct. 29
Book Events
Author Jonathan Weisman
Community lecture on Antisemitism and the Jewish experience in the South. Lecture followed by book signing and reception. Details: 7-9 p.m. UNC Friday Center, 100 Friday Center Drive, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2QG1XRM, 919-962-3000.
Lectures & Discussions
In the Wings: ‘She Loves Me’
Join director Kirsten Sanderson and members of the cast of PlayMakers’ “She Loves Me” for a discussion of the production. Details: 7-8 p.m. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2DuDDQl, 919-560-0270.
Tuesday, Oct. 30
Book Events
Author May-lee Chai
Reading and discussion of “Useful Phrases for Immigrants.” Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2NFgxeq, 919-286-2700.
Community Events
Rogers Road Community Meeting
Discussion of the zoning project and neighborhood guiding principles; introduction to zoning concepts and market study considerations. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. RENA Community Center, 101 Edgar Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2CFDS9a.
Fundraisers
Kettle Krush Golf Classic
To benefit The Salvation Army of Lee County. Details: 1 p.m. $60 per person, includes lunch and prizes. Quail Ridge Golf Course, 5634 Quail Ridge Drive, Sanford. See website for details and to sign up: bit.ly/2yxqG3o.
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2xl3ZP2, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Oct. 31
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator
For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Lectures & Discussions
Senior Education Conference - Registration Deadline
Keynote speaker Dr. James Johnson; 15 educational sessions; vendor expo. Details: Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 8:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $25 (includes lunch). Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center, 1192 U.S. 64 Business, Pittsboro. Register: bit.ly/2pWsWw5.
Support Groups
Daughters Concerned for Aging Relatives Support Group
Details: 12-1 p.m. Duke Clinic, 3rd Floor, Room 3512, 40 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham. Contact Bobbi Matchar, 919-660-7509, for more information.
Book Events
Author Marcello Di Cintio
Speaking about his book, “Pay No Heed to the Rockets.” Details: 5 p.m. Smith Warehouse, Ahmadieh Family Lecture Hall, Bay 4, C105, 114 S. Buchanan Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2EvOppV, 919-660-3663.
Thursday, Nov. 1
Book Events
Author Joseph Fink
Author of “Alice Isn’t Dead,” in conversation with Lauren Spohrer. Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Ac5m4r, 919-942-7373.
Lectures & Discussions
Panel Discussion: Writing Elsewhere
“Covering the World’s Rough Edges.” With Marcello Di Cintio and Jonathan Katz. Light lunch served. Details: 12-1:15 p.m. Forum for Scholars and Publics, Old Chem 011, Duke University, 415 Chapel Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2yJbjUQ, 919-660-3663.
Open Government Training Session
A basic education on government transparency led by NCPA General Counsel Amanda Martin. Hosted by the NC Press Association and NC Press Foundation. Details: 3-5 p.m. Free. The Frontier, 800 Park Office Drive, RTP. RSVP: bit.ly/2PeI3PU.
Support Groups
Durham Memory Café
An opportunity for individuals with memory loss and their families to socialize with others in similar situations. Details: 10 a.m.-noon. Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. Contact: Jordana Brown, 919-354-4924.
Community Events
Durham Proposed North Duke Street Sidewalk Facilities Meeting
Residents will be able to review the preliminary design, ask questions of City staff and consultants, and provide input before the department completes the design work. Drop-in style. Details: 5-7 p.m. Braggtown Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 3218 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2ODxtOS, 919-560-4326.
Durham Businesses Against Crime Meeting
The speaker will be Ernie Mills of the Durham Rescue Mission, speaking about homelessness and panhandling solutions. Details: 8 a.m. Northgate Mall Conference Room, Ruby Tuesday side of mall, lower level, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2HFwR8Y.
Outings
NCCU Eagle Fest Street Festival
Featuring K97.5 FM live broadcast. Contests; on air interviews; campus pep rally; inflatables; vendors; food. Details: 2-5 p.m. Brant Street Plaza, 408 Brant St., Durham. bit.ly/2N07bF3.
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Open to needleworkers of all levels; beginners welcome. Details: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St., Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com.
New Hope Audubon Society Monthly Meeting
Wendi Pillar will speak on the topic of “Migration and Carry-Over Effects in Arctic Seabirds, Savoonga, Alaska.” All are welcome, members and non-members alike. Details: 7-9 p.m. NC Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill.
Friday, Nov. 2
Book Events
Author Art Chansky
Reading and signing of “Blue Blood II: Duke-Carolina.” Details: 6:30 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2pUqiHy, 919-542-3030.
Lectures & Discussions
In Conversation: Steve Coleman
Maverick alto saxophonist Steve Coleman in conversation with Mark Anthony Neal, chair of African and African American Studies. Details: 12-1 p.m. The Pinhook, 117 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2Abmfwk.
Outings
Zumba
The Zumba program fuses Latin and international rhythms with easy-to-follow moves to create an exciting and dynamic fitness program. Details: 7:30-9 p.m. $3 per person. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Saturday, Nov. 3
Book Events
Author Kevin Cornell
Author of “Lucy Fell Down the Mountain.” Details: 11 a.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2PAWgnd, 919-542-3030.
Author Brian Noyes
Author of “The Red Truck Bakery Cookbook,” with special guest host Allan Gurganus. Details: 2 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2CLDAP2, 919-542-3030.
Community Events
Brunswick Stew Sale
Brunswick Stew-by-the-Quart, $9 per quart. Call the church office to reserve, 919-383-5764 or online at pleasantgreen.org. If no answer, leave name, phone contact and number of quarts to reserve. Details: 4-6 p.m. Pleasant Green United Methodist Church, 3005 Pleasant Green Road, Durham.
Durham Hosts Neighborhood Bike Route Meeting
Optional bike ride of possible routes at beginning of meeting; drop-in style meeting; attendees will see a map of possible routes, learn about project, ask questions of City staff and consultants, and provide comments. Details: 10 a.m. Bike Tour; 11 a.m. Meeting. Former Neighborhood Improvement Services’ Impact Team Building, 103 S. Driver St., Durham. Possible bike routes: Dowd, Juniper, and Taylor. bit.ly/2P9ecbB.
Lectures & Discussions
Pre-Concert Talk with earspace
Details: 7-7:45 p.m. Kenan Music Building, Room 1206, UNC, 125 S. Columbia St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2IXZX42.
Outings
Christmas Bazaar
Featuring homemade crafts and goodies, including Moravian chicken pies, cookies, sugar cakes, and candles. Details: 9 a.m.-noon. Christ the King Church, 4405 Hope Valley Road, Durham. ctkhome.org, 919-489-1711.
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
NCCU Homecoming Parade
Details: Friday, Nov. 3, 8:45 a.m. Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2N07bF3.
Fundraisers
Open Table Ministry 5K Fundraiser
Three mile walk. All proceeds go directly toward services provided to the homeless by Open Table Ministry. Details: 9:30 a.m. Registration; 10 a.m. Walk. Free; donations accepted. Solite Park, 4704 Fayetteville Road, Durham. bit.ly/2ROAGwZ, 919-593-6789.
