Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 21-Saturday, Oct. 27

Sunday, Oct. 21
Books
Author Karen Booth
Discussion of “Secrets of a (Somewhat) Sunny Girl.” Details: 2 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2MFe7XW, 919-942-7373.
Community Events
Chapel Hill 2018 Community Treasures Reception
Presented by The Chapel Hill Historical Society. Details: 3-5 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2NlWcG0.
Early Voting Sunday
Sponsored by Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Northern Orange County NAACP. Polling places will be open nearby. Refreshments served. NC State Senator Valerie Foushee will speak. Gospel recording artist Jennifer Evans will perform. Details: 12-3:30 p.m. Carrboro Town Commons, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro; US Representative David Price will speak. River Park & Farmers Market Pavilion, 140 East Market Lane, Hillsborough.
Kehillah Synagogue Early Voting
Sponsored by Kehillah Synagogue. Loco Pops for voters and children to enjoy. Look for the Kehillah sign to right side of the parking lot (as you’re facing the building). Details: 1:15 p.m. Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. 919-942-8914.
Outings
Friends of the Carrboro Branch Libraries Book Sale
Bring your own bag - $5 bag sale. Details: 1-4 p.m. McDougle Schools Cafetorium, 900 Old Fayetteville Road, Chapel Hill. 919-969-3006.
Bull City Race Fest and Food Truck Rodeo
Half marathon; five mile run; family-friendly one mile run (untimed); beer garden; kids zone. Details: 7:30 a.m. $30-$100. American Tobacco Campus, 318 Blackwell St., Durham. Register: bit.ly/2OUq7a1.
Monday, Oct. 22
Community Events
Durham Seeks Input on South Driver Street Surplus Property
The vacant building was formerly the home of the City’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Impact Team and Fire Station #3. The workshop will include a short presentation, and an opportunity for residents to ask City staff questions and their share thoughts. English; Spanish assistance provided. Details: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Durham Neighborhood Improvement Services Department, Golden Belt, Suite 2-300, 807 E. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2QHJDXt.
Durham Reimagining 15-501 Corridor Study Public Workshop
Drop-in style meeting where residents will be able to comment on their preferred concepts, staff will answer questions and receive feedback. Details: 6-8 p.m. Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Fellowship Hall, 4907 Garrett Road, Durham. reimagining15501.com.
Chapel Hill Bus Rapid Transit Open House
Opportunity for transit users, residents and business owners to give feedback on phase two of the North-South Bus Rapid Transit (NSBRT) project. Details: 5-7 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church, 800 Market St., Chapel Hill. nsbrt.org.
Outings
Chapel Hill Bird Club Meeting
Featured speaker will be Norm Budnitz, a retired lemur biologist and Friends School teacher, who will present on “Cape to Cape: Birding the Southern Atlantic Ocean.” Details: 7:15 p.m. refreshments; 7:30 p.m. meeting. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. Contact: Jim Capel, jimbocapel@yahoo.com, chbc.carolinanature.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 23
Books
Author Thomas Brothers
Author of “Help! The Beatles, Duke Ellington, and the Magic of Collaboration” for a reading and book signing. Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2xthFXx, 919-286-2700.
Author John Scalzi
Book reading and discussion of “The Consuming Fire.” Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2xtwlpE, 919-942-7373.
Community Events
Durham VA Veterans Town Hall
Town hall to hear feedback from Veterans about their healthcare. Details: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Durham VA Medical Center, 508 Fulton St., Durham. durham.va.gov, 919-286-6986.
Durham Seeks Input on South Driver Street Surplus Property
The vacant building was formerly the home of the City’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Impact Team and Fire Station #3. The workshop will include a short presentation, and an opportunity for residents to ask City staff questions and their share thoughts. English and Spanish. Details: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Eastway Elementary School, 610 N. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2QHJDXt.
Chapel Hill Bus Rapid Transit Open Houses
Opportunity for transit users, residents and business owners to give feedback on phase two of the North-South Bus Rapid Transit (NSBRT) project. Details: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill; 5-7 p.m. Orange United Methodist Church, 1220 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. nsbrt.org.
Support Groups
Dementia Support Group
For persons with dementia and those who care for them. Details: 10:30 a.m.-noon. Grey Stone Baptist Church, 2601 Hillsborough Road, Durham. Contact Lisa Gwyther, 919-660-7508, before attending for the first time.
Meetings
NARFE Chapter 566 Meeting
Become a member of NARFE to protect your hard earned Federal Employee Benefits that you paid for. Details: 11 a.m. All you can eat buffet lunch $10.50 per person. Bullocks BBQ, 3330 Quebec Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2oHKmvF, 919-672-7891.
InterNeighborhood Council (INC) of Durham Meeting
INC is a coalition of Durham’s neighborhood and homeowner’s associations. Details: 7 p.m. Golden Belt Arts Complex, Neighborhood Services Conference Room, Building #2, 3rd Floor, 807 E. Main St., Durham. www.durham-inc.org.
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2QFHUmw, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Books
Author Gavin Edwards
Discussion of “The World According to Tom Hanks.” Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2MHDVCR, 919-942-7373.
Author John Carreyrou
Discussion of “Bad Blood.” Details: 5:30-7 p.m. Duke University, Law School 3037, 210 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2MKilxo.
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator
For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Lectures & Discussions
A Conversation with Legendary Book Editor Bob Loomis
Refreshments provided. Details: 4-5 p.m. Rubenstein Library, Holsti-Anderson Family Assembly Room 153, 103 Perkins Library, Duke University, Durham. Register: bit.ly/2NXKIN8.
White Women & the Politics of Racial Inequality
Elizabeth Gillespie McRae, author of “Mothers of Massive Resistance,” and Katherine Mellen Charron, Associate Professor of History from N.C. State University, will talk about white conservative women in the South and their often overlooked influence on American politics. Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2pMUbco, 919-968-2777.
Save Your Skeleton: Bone and Joint Health
Learn what you can do to protect your bones and joints. Light refreshments available. Details: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Lyon Park Recreation Center, Auditorium, 1309 Haley St., Durham.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Open to needleworkers of all levels; beginners welcome. Details: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St., Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com.
Bird Walk With New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Kent Fiala at kent.fiala@gmail.com.
Thursday, Oct. 25
Books
Author Michael J. Gerhardt
Discussion of “Impeachment: What Everyone Needs to Know.” Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2xkpejZ, 919-942-7373.
Community Events
‘Student Voting Rights: Why They Matter’
A Duke associate professor of public policy will moderate a discussion which will include a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, a Duke University alumna, an activist who’s a candidate for state Supreme Court, and an audience Q&A. Details: 5:30-7 p.m. Sanford School of Public Policy, Fleishman Commons, Duke University, 201 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2yOUuI5, 919-613-7401.
Durham Patterson Place Design District Public Meeting
Presentation by staff on the full text amendment proposed to create a new design district zoning designation for the Patterson Place Compact Neighborhood Tier. Attendees will be able to review the proposal, ask questions of staff, and provide input on the draft regulations and sub-district boundaries. Details: 7 p.m. Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Fellowship Hall, 4907 Garrett Road, Durham. bit.ly/2IPM1Zv.
‘Make Race Make Sense’
Presented by NC author Adam L. Perkins. Details: 7 p.m. Free; RSVP requested. Vance Granville Community College Civic Center, 200 Community College Road, Henderson. RSVP: bit.ly/2pHb1JT.
Lead Poisoning Prevention in Children Town Hall
Hosted by the Partnership Effort to Advance Children's Health. Dinner provided; Spanish translation provided; door prizes. Details: 6-8:30 p.m. Durham County Department of Public Health, 414 East Main St., Durham. RSVP: peachdurham@gmail.comor text 984-244-0106.
Community Luncheon Roundtable
This month we'll hear from representatives from Durham's Participatory Budgeting process. Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. Free lunch from CORE Catering. All are welcome. Details: Noon. Shepherd’s House UMC, Fellowship Hall, 107 N. Driver St., Durham. nonviolentdurham.org, 919-698-9092.
Orange County Low-Cost Rabies Vaccine Clinic
1-year and 3-year vaccinations for $10; microchips for $35 each, including registration fees. Dogs on a leash/cats in a carrier. Details: 5-7 p.m. Eno River Farmers Market, 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2C3yiNz, 919-942-7387.
Support Groups
Alzheimer's Family Support Group
Details: 6:30-8 p.m. Duke Medical Center, Duke Clinic, Board Room 11708, 40 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham. Contact Natalie Leary, 919-660-7542.
Outings
Chapel Hill Friends of the Downtown Meeting
Guest speaker will be Alisa Rogers, who will update us on plans to improve the Future Land Use Map of the Chapel Hill 2020 Comprehensive Plan. Q&A session will follow. Details: 9:30 a.m. Coffee; 10 a.m. Meeting. Free. The Franklin Hotel, Second Floor, 311 West Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-442-9000.
Changing Leaves - Tree ID & Hike
Learn why the trees change color and tips for winter tree identification during the moderate, 1.5 mile hike on the on Buckquarter Creek trail. Details: 7 a.m. Eno River State Park, Park Office, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2DuIvVq.
Friday, Oct. 26
Community Events
Election 2018 Voter Education Series
Topic will be "Moral Choice in American Public Life" by Dr. Stephen Fleck. Non-partisan, balanced perspectives will be presented, with time for discussion. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Orange-Durham-Chatham and OLLI at Duke. Details: 12:45-1:30 p.m. Free. Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Commons Room, 4907 Garrett Road, Durham. lwvodc.org.
Exchange Family Center Open House
Meet Mayor Schewel and get to know EFC and its new space. Light refreshments provided. Details: 8-10 a.m. Exchange Family Center, Suite 206, 3400 Croasdaile Drive, Durham. RSVP encouraged; not required: bit.ly/2PJFXom. bit.ly/2S4kCrl.
Lectures & Discussions
In Conversation: Houston Mayor Annise Parker
A dialogue between former Mayor of Houston Annise Parker and Duke professor of history Adriane Lentz-Smith on the topic of "The Ethics of Now." Details: 7-9 p.m. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. bit.ly/2xtUegQ.
Panel Discussion: Aural Futures and Afrofuturism
With Pierce Freelon and Ingrid LaFleur. Part of Visionary Aponte: Art & Black Freedom. Light lunch served. Details: 12-1:15 p.m. Forum for Scholars and Publics, Old Chem 011, Duke University, 415 Chapel Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2Afrs64, 919-660-3663.
Books & Boots
A discussion of John Berendt’s “Midnight in the Garden of Good & Evil” and the mystery of the Eno cemetery. Details: 6:30 p.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Picnic Shelter, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2zvg31F.
Fireside Chat at Museum of Durham History
Evening of local storytellers; complimentary refreshments; backdrop of historic Durham footage. In celebration of the museum’s 5th birthday. Details: 6-8 p.m. Museum of Durham History, Gazebo, 500 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2J0KcsZ, 919-246-9993.
Outings
Hillsborough Halloween Spirits Tours
Walking tours that feature visits from ghosts of Hillsborough’s past produced in collaboration with The Orange Community Players. Proceeds benefit The Alliance for Historic Hillsborough and The Orange Community Players. Details: Every twenty minutes beginning at 7:40 p.m. $6-$15. Alexander Dickson House, 150 East King St., Hillsborough. historichillsborough.org.
Saturday, Oct. 27
Books
Author Sheri Castle
Author of cookbook “Instantly Southern,” classic Southern recipes adapted for any multicooker or instant Pot. Details: 11 a.m.-noon. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2xL5VzT, 919-542-3030.
Author Thomas Brothers
Author of “Help!: The Beatles, Duke Ellington, and the Magic of Collaboration.” Details: 2-3 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2QVSXbt, 919-542-3030.
Author Daniel Mason
Author of “The Winter Soldier.” Details: 4-5 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2PYkY0D, 919-542-3030.
Author Omid Safi
Reading and book signing of “Radical Love: Teachings from the Islamic Mystical Tradition.” Details: 2-3:30 p.m. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2OSF0cW, 919-560-0270.
Community Events
Durham Seeks Input on South Driver Street Surplus Property
The vacant building was formerly the home of the City’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Impact Team and Fire Station #3. The workshop will include a short presentation, and an opportunity for residents to ask City staff questions and their share thoughts. English; Spanish assistance provided. Details: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Previous home of the City’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Impact Team and Fire Station #3, 103 S. Driver St., Durham. bit.ly/2QHJDXt.
Durham Hosts Neighborhood Bike Route Meeting
Optional bike ride of possible routes at beginning of meeting; drop-in style meeting; attendees will see a map of possible routes, learn about project, ask questions of City staff and consultants, and provide comments. Details: 10 a.m. Bike Tour; 11 a.m. Meeting. Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St., Durham. Possible bike routes: Watts, Markham/Trinity, and Glendale. bit.ly/2P9ecbB.
Domestic Violence Forum
Featured speaker Kimya Motley; breakout sessons; counselors on hand; free lunch with registration. Hosted by The Durham (NC) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated and The Durham Crisis Response Center. Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2438 S. Alston Ave., Durham. Register: bit.ly/2O1qB1t.
National Prescription Take Back Day
Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Orange Chatham Association of Realtors Office, 143 Chatham Downs Drive, Chapel Hill. 919-914-6718.
Rabies Prevention Event
Free for Durham County residents (bring proof of residence): Health exam, rabies vaccination and microchip; collars, leashes, pet ID tags. Sponsored by Durham County Sheriff’s Office Healthy Animal Initiative. Details: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Eastway Elementary School, 610 North Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2ybPpKm.
Outings
Books Among Friends Book Sale
Details: 12-4 p.m. Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2N3OCzu.
Beautillion Militaire Scholarship Interest Meeting and Reception
Designed for high school junior and senior males (and their parents). Sponsored by The Durham Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and the Kappas of Durham Foundation. Details: 10-11 a.m. Stanford Warren Library, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham.
Hillsborough Halloween Spirits Tours
Walking tours that feature visits from ghosts of Hillsborough’s past produced in collaboration with The Orange Community Players. Proceeds benefit The Alliance for Historic Hillsborough and The Orange Community Players. Details: Every twenty minutes beginning at 5 p.m. $6-$15. Alexander Dickson House, 150 East King St., Hillsborough. historichillsborough.org.
Halloween Carnival
Spooky outdoor haunted trail; Halloween games for all ages; family fun. All ages welcome. Details: 6-9 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Hillsborough, 1710 Old NC 10, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2C9HqQG.
Hillsborough PD Trunk or Treat
Open to all children and pets; safe alternative to walking on dark streets. Sponsored by the Hillsborough Police Department. Details: 5-7 p.m. Fairview Park, 195 Torain St., Hillsborough. 919-296-9542.
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Barktoberfest
Contests and games; pet photo booth; local food and beverages; local vendors and non-profits; raffle items. Sponsored by Durham Parks and Recreation and Beyond Fences. Details: 3-7 p.m. Free admission. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2QmanwH, 919-560-4355.
Museum of Durham History 5th Birthday Celebration
Walking tours; bike tours; live entertainment; birthday cake. Details: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Museum of Durham History, 500 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2q3V5Sl, 919-246-9993.
Pittsboro Street Fair
Vendors; entertainment; food. Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hanks Street, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2CSy11c.
