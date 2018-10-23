Civic clubs and support groups in Durham and Orange counties

To add your civic club or support group, or to update your meeting time or location, send information two weeks in advance to calendar@heraldsun.com.
Civic Groups
Durham Lions Club
The motto of the Durham Lions Club is We Serve, and that is what we do, with special emphasis on serving the visually impaired and youth. Details: Every Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. Durham Lions Club Scout Center, 1850 Hillandale Road, Durham, bit.ly/2xwzseC, durhamlionsclub@gmail.com, 919-451 7203.
The Kiwanis Club of Durham
Kiwanis empowers communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children. We donate time and make charitable contributions to numerous local organizations, schools and universities. Details: Every first and third Thursday, 12:30-1:30 p.m. for lunch and a guest speaker. Hope Valley Country Club, 3803 Dover Road, Durham. Info: Guy Whilden, 919-280-5959, GWHILDEN@GMAIL.COM.
Kiwanis of Chapel Hill-Carrboro
Kiwanis of Chapel Hill-Carrboro seeks to “Change the World, One Child at a Time.” Focus on Key Clubs, University Circle K, children’s programs and service projects focused on children. Details: Every first and third Wednesday, 6 p.m. Sutton’s Drug Store, 159 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: chcarrborokiwanis@gmail.com.
Hillsborough Kiwanis Club
Various speakers, supporting local Terrific Kids Programs, Key Clubs, High School Scholarships and other charitable contributions. Details: Every Tuesday, noon. Holiday Inn Express, 202 Cardinal Drive, Hillsborough.
Optimist Club of Chapel Hill
The purpose of the club is to develop Optimism as a philosophy of life; nonsectarian and all-inclusive. Details: Every first and third Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Bob Evans Restaurant, 5419 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. www.ch-optimists.org, 919-942-4144.
Durham Civitan Club
Why be a Civitan? Simply speaking … To pay our civic rent. We believe that we should give a portion of our time and talents to help others, and in doing so, make our communities a better place to live and work. Details: Every second and fourth Thursday, noon. Umstead Pines at Willowhaven, 253 Country Club Drive, Durham. www.durhamcivitan.club.
Triangle Luncheon Civitan Club
The mission of Civitan worldwide is to build good citizenship by providing a volunteer organization of clubs dedicated to serving individual and community needs with an emphasis on helping people with developmental disabilities. Details: Every second and fourth Tuesday, 1 p.m. Parizade, Erwin Square, 2200 W. Main St., Durham. Info: Connie, cnnkirby@gmail.com, 919-477-5083.
Durham Sunrise Rotary Club
This small, diverse club of active members focuses on the welfare of our children. Details: Every Wednesday, 7-8 a.m. Core Catering Cafe, 3211 Shannon Road, Suite 106 (back of building), Durham. durhamsunriserotary.org, 919-906-5115.
Southwest Durham Rotary Club
Details: Every Thursday, 12:30 p.m. Hope Valley Country Club, 3803 Dover Road, Durham. swdurhamrotary.org.
Durham Woman’s Club
Want to volunteer and meet other women who have a servant spirit? The DWC meets once a month with five committees that lead the group in projects to improve the Durham community, such as in arts and education. Details: Second Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., September-May, Hill House, 900 S. Duke St., Durham. durhamwomansclub.com.
Schley Grange
A community-based organization with roots in farming traditions. Part of the N.C. and National Grange, and the largest Grange in North Carolina. Details: Second Tuesday, 6:30 dinner; 7:30 program. $30 membership fee. Schley Grange Hall, 3416 Schley Road, Hillsborough (off NC 57, 6 miles north of Hillsborough).
Volunteer Opportunity — Prison Books Collective
Fill book requests from people in prison. No need to sign up ahead of time. Details: Every Sunday, 1-4 p.m., 4312 Etta Road, Durham. bit.ly/2eHDoWc, prisonbooks@gmail.com.
Support Groups
Breastfeeding Cafe
An informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms. Details: Every Monday, 10-11 a.m., Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2t4oIqQ, Pam Freedman, 919-417-5170.
Depression and Bipolar Alliance (DBSA)
Triangle Comfort Zone Chapter. Details: Every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., Binkley Baptist Church, Room 21, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. For information, email Richard at dbsachapelhill@gmail.com.
Growing thru Grief
Open to all who have lost a loved one. Details: Every Tuesday, 4:30-6 p.m., with coffee and cookies 4-4:30 p.m. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1200 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. growingthrugrief.org, growingthrugrief@gmail.com.
Durham Lupus Support Group
Open to all those living with lupus, their family and caregivers. Details: Every second Thursday of the month, 7-8:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, Wilson Parlor, 305 E. Main St., Durham. Contact: info@lupusnc.org, 877-849-8271, ext. 1.
Cancer Support
Yoga for Cancer Patients-Chapel Hill
For patients, survivors and caregivers. Arrive 15 minutes early if new. Details: Every Monday and Wednesday, 2-3:30 p.m. $5 fee. UNC Wellness at Meadowmont, 100 Sprunt St., Chapel Hill. 984-974-8100.
Yoga for Cancer Patients-Durham
For patients, survivors and caregivers. Arrive 15 minutes early if new. Details: Every Friday, 10-11:30 a.m. $5 fee. Wholistic Health Studio, 1000 Hackberry Lane, Durham. 984-974-8100.
Addiction
Gamblers Anonymous
Details: Every Monday, 7:30 p.m. Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. gamblersanonymous.org/ga.
Nar-Anon
Details: Every Monday, 8 p.m. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. www.nar-anon.org.
Overeaters Anonymous-Carrboro
White house across street from church, handicapped accessible. Details: Every Sunday, 4 p.m., Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road, Carrboro. bit.ly/2zMLdyB, 919-265-9122. Newcomer Meeting.
Details: Every Thursday, 12:30 p.m., Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road, Carrboro. bit.ly/2zMLdyB, 919-260-3690. Special topic is literature study.
Overeaters Anonymous-Chapel Hill
Details: Every Tuesday, 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 800 Market St., Southern Village, Room 4, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uEbgtC, 919-260-3690. Special topic is big book.
Details: Every Thursday, 7 p.m., Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Room 17, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uEbgtC, 919-260-5693.
Overeaters Anonymous-Durham
Details: Every Saturday, 10 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Calhoun Cabin, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-596-9543.
Details: Every Thursday, 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-683-3013. Special topic is literature study.
Details: Every Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 5000 Southpark Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-937-9674. Special topic is relapse/12th step within.
Details: Every Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Structure House, 3017 Pickett Road, 2nd floor, Room 220, Durham. bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-929-9891.
Details: Every Sunday, 10 a.m., Structure House, 3017 Pickett Road, 2nd floor, Room 220, Durham. bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-929-9891. Newcomer meeting.
Details: Every Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-683-3013.
