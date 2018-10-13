Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 14-Saturday, Oct. 20

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Oct. 14
Books
Author Nancy Corson Carter
Author of “The Never-Quite-Ending War.” Details: 2 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2IbO9dR, 919-542-3030.
Pauli Murray Poetry Book Event
Event to celebrate Pauli Murray’s 1970 poetry book, “Dark Testament;” event will include a Poetry, Prose, and Sermon Slam format (without judging). Details: 2-5 p.m. Lyon Park Community Center, 1313 Halley St., Durham. 919-613-6167.
Lectures & Discussions
The Forgotten Women Pilots of WWII
A talk led by Lorelei Kraft, who will share many of the personal stories of this courageous group of women whose contributions are mostly left out of history books. Details: 4 p.m. Orange County Historical Museum, 201 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. orangenchistory.org, 919-732-2201.
Fundraisers
TABLE’s 6th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser
Hand crafted pottery; live music; soup, sandwiches, dessert; live pottery demo. All proceeds feed local kids. Details: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Weaver Street Market, 101 E. Weaver St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2MPKyHT.
Outings
APS Cat Adoption Event
Details: 1:30-3 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Hillsborough Handmade Parade
“Magical Menagerie on the Eno.” Parade ends with a grand finale at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion and River Park in Hillsborough. Details: 2:30 p.m. Begins at Hillsborough Town Hall, 101 East Orange St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2Nln9JN.
Monday, Oct. 15
Books
Author Sarah Foster
Cookbook “Pie” presentation. Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2PQr6YX, 919-942-7373.
Community Events
Judges and Amendments Forum
Featuring all 4 judicial candidates and NC Representatives Marcia Morey, Graig Meyer and Verla Insko and NC Senator Floyd McKissick speaking on the proposed Constitutional Amendments. Details: 6:30 p.m. Whitted Building, 300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough. orangedems.com.
Durham County Administration II Building Grand Opening
Board of County Commissioners Chair Wendy Jacobs will preside. Formal program with speakers; a ribbon-cutting ceremony; tours of the renovated building. Details: 10 a.m.-noon. Durham County Administration Building, 201 E. Main St., Durham. 919-560-0000.
Meetings
Durham Photography Club Meeting
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sarah P. Duke Gardens,Doris Duke Center, 420 Anderson St., Durham. durhamphotographyclub.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 16
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator
For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Books
Authors Eryk Pruitt and J.D. ‘Dusty’ Rhoades
In conversation with J.D. Rhodes. Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2NIvSLq, 919-286-2700.
Lectures & Discussions
Dismantling the New Jim Crow
Hear from Durham County elected officials about how to reduce the number of people in Durham County Jail, reduce fees and cost in the court system, and eliminate the cash bail system. Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. NCCU School of Law, 640 Nelson St., Durham. bit.ly/2IMUsoq.
Popularity Lecture by Mitch Prinstein
Lecture titled “Popular: Finding Happiness and Success in a World That Cares Too Much About the Wrong Kinds of Relationships.” Details: 3:30-5 p.m. Free; registration required. Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University, 201 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2O73YYD.
Community Events
140 West Plaza and Sculpture Focus Group
Focus group to explore ideas for activating the 140 West Plaza and also to receive input about the idea of relocating the Exhale sculpture. Details: 6-7 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. Info: Town Ombuds Beth Vazquez, 919-265-0806, bvazquez@townofchapelhill.org.
Help Shape the Future of Hillsborough Heights Park
Everyone is invited to share ideas about the park, located at 510 Terrell Road. Details: 7 p.m. Town Hall Annex, Board Meeting Room, 105 E. Corbin St. Hillsborough. 919-296-9481.
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2NlD9k0, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Oct. 17
Books
Author Therese Ann Fowler
Discussion of “A Well-Behaved Woman.” Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2PN0Oqi, 919-942-7373.
Support Groups
Durham Informal Memory Club
Provides opportunities for individuals with memory loss and their families to socialize with others in similar situations. Details: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. Contact: Jordana Brown, 919-354-4924.
Meetings
Durham AARP Meeting
All persons, 50 years and older are invited to attend. Details: 2 p.m. Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Contact Tanya L C Best, 919-236-5728.
Community Events/Movies
‘Power to Heal’ Documentary
Documentary about the struggle to secure equal and affordable health care for all Americans. Presented by AARP. Refreshments provided. Post screening conversation with author Dr. David Smith and film producer Barbara Berney. Details: 6-8 p.m. Free; registration required. Miller Morgan Auditorium, NCCU, 500 Nelson St., Durham. Register: bit.ly/2QBPI7P.
Restorative Justice Circle
Collaboration to integrate restorative justice practices into Durham’s criminal justice system. Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. Details: 10-11:30 a.m. Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 East Trinity Ave., Durham. nonviolentdurham.org, 919-698-9092.
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator
For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Joe Donahue at jcdonahue52@gmail.com.
Thursday, Oct. 18
Books
Author Georgann Eubanks
Author of “The Month of Their Ripening: North Carolina Heritage Foods through the Year” for a reading and book signing. Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2MJxE9x, 919-286-2700.
Author Kwame Alexander
Author of “Swing,” with musician Randy Preston. Details: 6-7 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2OUDwP2, 919-542-3030.
Author Jonathan Weiler
Speaking about his book “Prius or Pickup? How the Answers to Four Simple Questions Explain America’s Great Divide.” Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Free; RSVP encouraged. Levin JCC, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. RSVP: 919-354-4922. bit.ly/2ytbymO.
Lectures & Discussions
In Conversation: Oddisee & Saleem Reshamwala
Acclaimed rapper and producer Oddisee sits down with Durham videographer Saleem Reshamwala (aka KidEthnic) for a conversation about his music, career, and how his Sudanese-American heritage has indelibly informed his art and identity in post-9/11 America. Light lunch provided by Pie Pushers Pizza. Details: 12-1 p.m. The Pinhook, 117 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2piKGS5.
Community Events
Restorative Justice Circle
Collaboration to integrate restorative justice practices into Durham’s criminal justice system. Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 East Trinity Ave., Durham. nonviolentdurham.org, 919-698-9092.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Open to needleworkers of all levels; beginners welcome. Details: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St., Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com.
Durham Coupon Swap
Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2zwgCIQ, 919-560-8590.
Friday, Oct. 19
Community Events
Election 2018 Voter Education Series
Topic will be "Polling" by Dr. David McLennan. Non-partisan, balanced perspectives will be presented, with time for discussion. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Orange-Durham-Chatham and OLLI at Duke. Details: 12:45-1:30 p.m. Free. Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Commons Room, 4907 Garrett Road, Durham. lwvodc.org.
Lectures & Discussions
In Conversation: Emanuel Ax & Anthony Kelley
Emanuel Ax discusses his remarkable life, career, and collaborations, including with frequent recital partner cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Moderated by Anthony Kelley (Duke Department of Music). Details: Nelson Music Room, East Duke 201, Duke University, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2NkVcqH.
Saturday, Oct. 20
Books
Author Diane Chamberlain
Author of “The Dream Daughter.” Details: 11 a.m. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2NQPJEa, 919-542-3030.
Author Mark de Castrique
Author of “Secret Undertaking.” Details: 2 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2QTwaga, 919-542-3030.
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 1 Meeting
A forum for candidates running in the November election will be held. Prepare your questions in written form. Details: 9:30 a.m. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St., Durham.
Intergenerational Summit on Essential Voting Strategies
Panel discussion; workshops; meet & greet with local groups and candidates. Emcee will be Pierce Frelon. Details: 5:30 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. 919-683-1709.
Beautillion Militaire Scholarship Interest Meeting and Reception
Designed for high school junior and senior males (and their parents). Sponsored by The Durham Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and the Kappas of Durham Foundation. Details: 10-11 a.m. Kappas of Durham Community Center, 3917 Fayetteville Road, Durham.
Fundraisers
Beaglefest
Vendors; games; contests; swag; raffles; food; beagles. Friendly, leashed dogs welcome. All money raised will go towards the care of rescued beagles at Triangle Beagle Rescue of NC. Details: 1-4 p.m. $5-$10. Sunny Acres Pet Resort, 5908 US-70 Business, Durham. bit.ly/2EhUwOC.
Outings
Friends of the Carrboro Branch Libraries Book Sale
Details: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. McDougle Schools Cafetorium, 900 Old Fayetteville Road, Chapel Hill. 919-969-3006.
Durham Police Department Headquarters Grand Opening
In conjunction with the Durham Emergency Communications Center. Grand opening will include facility tours, food, entertainment and activities for all ages. Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Ribbon cutting at noon. Durham Police Department HQ, 602 E. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2BVo1TD, 919-560-4322.
Bahama Road Vet Hospital Fall Festival
Vendor booths, food trucks; pumpkins; bouncy house; pet adoption info. Details: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Bahama Road Vet Hospital, 101 Bahama Road, Bahama. bit.ly/2y67DwU.
Chapel Hill Haunted Hill
Trunk-or-treat; games; activities; glow in the dark climb; and a movie in the park (Coco). Details: 5 p.m. Community Center Park, 120 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2ORAe2k.
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Family Bird Walk With New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 8:30 a.m. Meet at Sandy Creek Park, 3510 Sandy Creek Drive, Durham, for a 1-2 hour bird walk. All ages are encouraged to participate. Birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Jan Hansen at otusasio@icloud.com.
