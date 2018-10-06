Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 7-Saturday, Oct. 13

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Oct. 7
Books
Middle Grade Book Club
“Tumble & Blue” by Cassie Beasley. Book discussion and fun. Details: 2 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2OHu2Y3, 919-542-3030.
Community Events
Durham County Candidate Forum
Forum for the 16 candidates representing Durham County for NC General Assembly Senate and House. Hosted by The League of Women Voters of Orange-Durham-Chatham Counties (LWVODC). Details: 4-6 p.m. Durham Public Schools Staff Development Center, 2107 Hillandale Road, Durham.
Blessing of the Animals
Featuring performances by the Durham Children's Choir, Scripture readings and a sermon. Individual animal blessings take place immediately after the service. Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m. Details: 3 p.m. Duke Chapel Lawn, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2BZ0H7y.
Lectures & Discussions
‘Voices of North Carolina’ Talk
Dr. Walt Wolfram will profile the regional and ethnic traditions of language and dialects of NC through a series of video and audio vignettes that have come from more than two decades of extensive research, documentary production, and preservation activities. Details: 2 p.m. Historic Chatham County Courthouse, 9 Hillsboro St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2xtHZla, 919-542-4478.
The ‘Sephardim’: An Imagined Diaspora?
An academic lecture with Miriam Bodian, University of Texas. Details: 3-5 p.m. Hill Hall 103, UNC, 145 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2DmwuS1, 919-962-1509.
Outings
Family Bingo
Prizes for youth and adults. Details: 2:30 p.m. $3 per person. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Taste of Trinity Fall Festival
Barbeque Chicken Dinner, Bake Shoppe, Silent Auction. Proceeds benefit Durham Non-Profits providing, Food, Shelter, Clothing and Support to needy people. Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church, 927 W. Trinity Ave., Durham. trinityave.org, 919-309-4517.
Chapel Hill Festifall
A celebration of local art and community. Details: 12-6 p.m. West Franklin St., Chapel Hill. chapelhillfestifall.com.
Durham Volunteer Fair
Build a better Durham; explore some of the many volunteer opportunities available in Durham. Details: 3-5 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2N3L54z, 919-560-0231.
A Long Hike
Hike the Eno’s 5.5 mile moderaly difficult stretch of the Cox Mountain & Fannys Ford Trails. Not recommended for dogs or children under 16. Details: 10:45 a.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Parking Loop, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2ORFdNq.
Monday, Oct. 8
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 2 Meeting
Meet some candidates on the November ballot and hear a special presentation form the Public Defenders Office. Details: 6-8 p.m. DPS Training Facility, Cafeteria, 2107 Hillandale Road, Durham. pac2durham.org.
CORA Food Pantry Charity Golf Tournament
Registration Deadline. Proceeds benefit the CORA Food Pantry. Details: Tournament is Monday, Oct. 15, 9:30 a.m. $150 per golfer/$50 dinner only. Governors Club Golf Course, 11000 Governors Drive, Chapel Hill. Info and register: bit.ly/2wL7WeS, 919-491-5896.
Books
Authors Holden Thorp and Buck Goldstein
Discussion of “Our Higher Calling: Rebuilding the Partnership Between America and its Colleges and Universities.” Details: 5-6:30 p.m. Genome Sciences Building, Room 100, UNC, 250 Bell Tower Drive, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2QIJyUn.
Lectures & Discussions
Art with the Experts
Molly Boarati, Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University, will discuss and provide a slide lecture on “Across County Lines: Contemporary Photography from the Piedmont.” Details: 7-8 p.m. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2OP0ebv, 919-560-7410.
Scribes and Scrolls at Qumran: A New Synthesis
A community lecture with Sidnie White Crawford, University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Details: 7-9 p.m. Hill Hall, Moeser Auditorium, 145 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2QPFVfw, 919-962-1509.
‘Preaching Jesus in a Changing Culture’ Lecture
Speaker will be Dr. M. Andrew Davis, Pastor of Zion Baptist Church, Columbia, SC. Details: 6 p.m. Apex School of Theology, 1701 T.W. Alexander Drive, Durham. 919-572-1625.
Movies
‘Backpack Full of Cash’ Screening
Hosted by The Public Education Action Team of the League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham counties. The film looks at the impact on several public school systems that have been affected by loss of funds to charter schools and vouchers for private schools in NC. Details: 7-9 p.m. Durham Technical Community College, Educational Resources Center, Room 5-100 Building 5, 1637 E. Lawson St., Durham. bit.ly/2NcfKg2.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
Books
Author Nora Gaskin Esthimer
Book reading of “The Worst Thing” and talk about the elements of suspense and what makes a great crime novel. Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Northgate Heart & Sole Walkers Meeting
Guest speaker Dr. Benjamin Petty, MD of EmergeOrtho Durham will discuss stem cell treatment for joint pain. Details: 8:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Food Court, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2Iyywxo, 919-286-4400.
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
All needleworkers and skill levels welcome. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St., Durham. Contact: jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Community Events
Vigil for Jyireh Holeman
The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham will hold a vigil to honor the life of Jyireh Holeman. Rev. Chris Agoranos and Rev. Annette Love will guide in prayer and reflection. All are welcome. Details: 6 p.m. Corner of Courtney Creek Boulevard and NC Highway 55, Durham. 919-698-9092.
Women’s Pay Equity Forum
A discussion on the status of women in North Carolina; learn valuable insights into increasing women’s employment and earnings. Details: 5-8:30 p.m. Durham County Human Services Building, 414 E. Main St., Durham. RSVP: rsvp@dfstrianglenc.org. Info: bit.ly/2ORCbJ5.
Lectures & Discussions
‘Preaching Jesus in a Changing Culture’ Lecture
Speaker will be Dr. Telika McCoy, Youth Minister, Mt. Peace Baptist Church, Raleigh, NC. Details: 6 p.m. Apex School of Theology, 1701 T.W. Alexander Drive, Durham. 919-572-1625.
Wednesday, Oct. 10
Lectures & Discussions
NCCU Rock the Lyceum Lecture Series
Speaker will be Michael Vick, former NFL player and Fox Sports analyst. Details: 7 p.m. NCCU, B.N. Duke Auditorium, 1851 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2MIxzIk.
A Conversation with Don Baer
Don Baer is a 1976 Phi Beta Kappa UNC graduate, Chairman of the global strategic communications firm Burson Cohn & Wolfe and was an Assistant to President Bill Clinton, serving as White House Communications Director, Chief Speechwriter and Director of Speechwriting and Research. Details: 5:30-7 p.m. Historic Playmakers Theatre, 122 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2pl9N6R.
Community Events
Chatham County Candidates Forum
Candidates for Chatham County Commissioners, North Carolina State Senate and North Carolina State House of Representatives. Sponsored by The Chatham Unit of the League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham Counties. Details: 6-8:30 p.m. Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center, 1192 US 64 W. Business, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2NvGUmk.
Chapel Hill Residents Born in Other Countries Community Meeting
Community conversation in English and Mandarin languages. Share your opinion on public transportation, housing, Town communications, law enforcement and leadership opportunities. All residents are welcome. No childcare provided. Details: 9-10:30 a.m. Robert and Pearl Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2O3pj5y.
Books
Authors Marc Hetherington and Jonathan Weiler
Discussion of “Prius or Pickup?” Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2piOXVT, 919-942-7373.
Movies
Multicultural Film Series
Viewing and discussion of “The Zookeeper’s Wife.” In 1939 Poland, a family risks everything by using their zoo’s hidden tunnels and cages to save families from Nazi brutality. Details: 6:30-9 p.m. The Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Commons Room, 4907 Garrett Road, Durham. mct@eruuf.org.
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator
For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Open to needleworkers of all levels; beginners welcome. Details: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St., Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet across the entryway road behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Thursday, Oct. 11
Books
Author Jo Hackl
Reading and book signing of kids’ mystery “Smack Dab in the Middle of Maybe.” Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. bit.ly/2NPwVIK, 919-286-2700.
Author Jessica Hopper
In conversation with Lydia Loveless about her memoir “Night Moves.” Details: 6 p.m. Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2PaE0Ry, 919-768-8830.
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 5 Meeting
Details: 6 p.m. Golden Belt, Neighborhood Improvement Services, 807 E. Main St., Bldg 2, 3rd Floor, Durham.
Durham Proposed North Duke Street Sidewalk Facilities Meeting
Residents will be able to review the preliminary design, ask questions of City staff and consultants, and provide input before the department completes the design work. Drop-in style. Details: 5-7 p.m. Braggtown Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 3218 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2ODxtOS, 919-560-4326.
Legal Aid - Employee Rights
Free do-it-yourself legal clinic. Registration required; visit legalaidnc.org. Details: 2:30-4:30 p.m. South Regional Library, Adult Services Space, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2O7g7x1, 919-560-7410.
Support Groups
Lupus Support Group Meeting
For those living with lupus, their family and caregivers. Details: 7-8:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, Wilson Parlor, 305 E. Main St., Durham. Contact: info@lupusnc.org, 877-849-8271, ext. 1.
Outings
Lunchbox Talk: Piedmont Perennials for Your Garden
With Chris Liloia, NCBG Habitat Gardens Curator. Bring your lunch. Details: 12-1 p.m. Free; preregistration required. NC Botanical Garden Education Center, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Dbcbqt, 919-962-0522.
Friday, Oct. 12
Books
Author Jessica Hopper
Discussion of memoir “Night Moves.” Details: 6 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2xCJ21J, 919-942-7373.
Community Events
Election 2018 Voter Education Series
Topic will be "Safeguarding Elections/Ensuring Election Integrity" by Veronica Degraffenreid. Non-partisan, balanced perspectives will be presented, with time for discussion. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Orange-Durham-Chatham and OLLI at Duke. Details: 12:45-1:30 p.m. Free. Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Commons Room, 4907 Garrett Road, Durham. lwvodc.org.
Fundraisers
Fundraiser for WCOM Community Radio
The Kraken will host a benefit concert event for community radio station WCOM; five musical acts have committed to perform. Details: 7 p.m. The Kraken, 2823 NC Highway 54 W., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2PLctGc.
Lectures & Discussions
In Conversation: Anthony Roth Costanzo & Bradley Rogers
Countertenor and Durham native Anthony Roth Costanzo talks about his influences and career, spanning opera, film, and Broadway. Moderated by Bradley Rogers (Duke Theater Studies). Light lunch provided by Pie Pushers Pizza. Details: 12-1 p.m. The Pinhook, 117 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2OAJh4D.
Saturday, Oct. 13
Books
Author Jo Watson Hackl
Author of “Smack Dab in the Middle of Maybe.” Details: 11 a.m.-noon. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2QV0zuK, 919-542-3030.
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 3 Meeting
Natelie Wood, NC Department of Justice, will talk about the top scams reported to the NCDOJ, tactics that scammers use, recognizing warning signs, how to respond if you think you’ve been scammed, and registering for consumer alerts. Details: 10 a.m. Community and Family Life Recreation Center, Lyon Park, 1309 Halley St., Durham. pac3durhamnc.org.
Durham Police Department PAC 4 Meeting
Details: 10 a.m. Campus Hills Recreation Center, 2000 S. Alston Ave., Durham.
Durham ReUse Rodeo, E-Waste Recycling & Paper Shredding Event
Details: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Durham County Memorial Stadium, Home Side Parking Lot, 750 Stadium Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2Nor3qg.
DisAble the Label
Celebrate Disability Awareness Month. Free food; performances; adapted sport demonstrations; exhibits from local agencies and resources; giveaways; children’s games/activities. Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2Imj3R4, 919-286-4407.
Barks & Buckets Pet Adoption Event
Food trucks; $10 beer buckets. Sponsored by APS of Durham. Details: 1-5 p.m. The Local Waterin’ Hole, 5830 Guess Road, Durham. bit.ly/2BXjj7O, 919-560-0640.
Annual Mill Grove Community Day
A hot meal, groceries and gently used clothes will be available for all who attend. Community organizations on-site with service information; transportation provided if needed. Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church, 316 Hebron Road, Durham. 919-477-3893.
Outings
8th Annual Masonic Homecoming Festival
Celebrates NC’s first Home for children and honors those who have lived here and those who have made it possible – our Masons. Games & activities for kids; alumni & homecoming activities; Shrine parade at 11 a.m.; live music by Bryan Mayer; BBQ and chicken; tours of the campus. Details: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College St., Oxford. bit.ly/2MRnJz3.
Sister Cities Festival of Nations
Festival celebrating Durham’s vibrant and diverse global community, featuring music, performances, international foods, and exhibitors. Details: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $5/12 and under free. Duke Homestead State Historic Site, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham. sistercities-durham.com.
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Fundraisers
St. Paul Village Community Fundraiser
For $13, you get a lunch meal of grilled chicken, penne pasta, Caesar salad, a homemade dessert and a beverage prepared by a chef from Carrabba's Italian Grill. Eat in or take out. The St. Paul Village Community 5K Walk/Run will be held on March 2, 2019. Proceeds from the event will primarily benefit St. Paul Village, a multi-use and multi-generational development that will provide amenities and resources to the Chapel Hill-Carrboro community. Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets available at the church office. St. Paul AME Church, 101 N. Merritt Mill Road, Chapel Hill. stpaulamechapelhill.org.
