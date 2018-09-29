Daybook for Sunday, Sept. 30-Saturday, Oct. 6

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Sept. 30
Books
North Carolina Poetry Society Reading
Featuring poets Steve Cushman, Michael Gaspeny, and Maura Way. Details: 2-3 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 200 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2KTGAbA, 919-542-3030.
Books Among Friends Book Sale
$10 bag sale. Details: 1-4 p.m. Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2MH4RGF.
Outings
‘School of the Soldier’ at Bennett Place
Watch as soldiers perform basic drill, cook and sleep in the field; weapons demonstrations. Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bennett Place State Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. bit.ly/2orwmW5, 919-383-4345.
Community Events
Meet and Greet with Phillip Price
Phillip Price is a Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives in North Carolina’s 11th District. Details: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sheraton Chapel Hill Hotel, One Europa Drive, Chapel Hill. Price4WNC.org.
Durham College Fair
Meet with representatives of 100 two and four-year private and public universities from across the state and across the country. Durham Public School high school counselors will also be on-site. Details: 1-3 p.m. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2pmVUVI, 919-286-4407.
Out of the Darkness Community Walk
A walk to raise money for research, education, and prevention efforts to support people who are struggling and those who have lost loved ones to suicide. Sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Details: Check in at 9 a.m.; walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2KsiybA.
Fundraisers
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Fundraiser
Motorcycle ride to raise awareness for prostate cancer and men's mental health. Open to all genders. Details: 9 a.m.-noon. Begins at Capital Club 16, 16 W. Martin St., Raleigh, and ends at Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2Q1kAyh.
Monday, Oct. 1
Community Events
UNC-Chapel Hill Campus Master Plan Update Workshop
Members of the University and local community are invited to provide feedback about proposed updates to the UNC-Chapel Hill Campus Master Plan. Presentation followed by discussion and feedback. Details: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2oMHnCz.
Orange County Voices on Silent Sam
Hate, Heritage and Hope. The goal is to hear from residents about the views of UNC’s Confederate Memorial (aka Silent Sam). Sponsored by the Orange County Human Relations Commission. Details: 6-8 p.m. Southern Human Services Center Board Room, 2501 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. Contact: Human_Relations@orangecountync.gov, 919-245-2487.
Lectures & Discussions
History of Lowes Grove
Learn about the original site and school from the library’s archival collections. Details: 6-8 p.m. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2MNF8s2, 919-560-7410.
Kids
UNC-TV’s Read-a-roo and the Rootle Roadster
Meet Read-a-roo and his new ride, the Rootle Roadster; free takeaways; school readiness resources; chance to win a free NC State Fair ticket (while supplies last). Details: 5-7 p.m. Chatham County Library, 197 NC Hwy 87 N., Pittsboro. 919-545-8084.
Tuesday, Oct. 2
Books
Author Sally Bliumis-Dunn
Author of poetry “Echolocation,” in conversation with Durham poet and playwright Howard Craft. Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2NTm7sU, 919-286-2700.
Community Events
Reliable Health Services Open House
Offering help for substance abuse treatment; mental health; therapy. Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reliable Health Services, 705 South Magnum St., Durham. 919-596-9479.
Veterans in the Workplace Panel Discussion
Secretary Larry D. Hall of the NC Department of Military & Veterans Affairs will deliver the keynote address. Organized by the Triangle/Eastern North Carolina Chapter of the British-American Business Council. Registration required. Details: 5:30-8 p.m. GlaxoSmithKline, Building 5 Auditorium, 5 Moore Drive, RTP. Register: bit.ly/2p9ng1L.
NAMI Durham Public Education Meeting
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) talks with scholars about today’s most pressing mental health-related topics. Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2QarKjX, 919-560-8590.
Breast Cancer Awareness Educational Session
Details: 6-8 p.m. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. Contact Willa Robinson Allen, 919-560-7771. bit.ly/2DxsJJE.
Lectures & Discussions
Donald Trump and North Korea: An Assessment
Lecture led by Ambassador Christopher Hill, a former U.S. negotiator. Details: 5:30-7 p.m. Wilson Library, Pleasants Family Room, UNC, 200 South Road, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2xpWkz0, 919-962-3765.
Sonja Haynes Stone Memorial Lecture - Nnenna Freelon
Nnenna Freelon is an international jazz singer, composer, producer and arranger. Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Sonja Haynes Stone Center, UNC, 150 South Road, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2NTCYfc, 919-962-9001.
Outings
Elements of Suspense Writing Workshop
Presented by Nora Gaskin Esthimer, author of “The Worst Thing.” Details: 6 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2O9qhwY, 919-968-2777.
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2ODCeYY, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
Books
Books Sandwiched In Book Club
The club will discuss “The Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. Details: 11:30 a.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room C, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2pC7e0q, 919-968-2777.
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator
For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Children’s Entertainers Captain Kid and Jax
Presented by Lollipop Series for Young Children. Details: 10:30-11:30 a.m. $3 per person. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Lectures & Discussions
In Conversation: Branford Marsalis & Aaron Greenwald
Branford Marsalis joins Duke Performances executive director Aaron Greenwald for a conversation about the evolution of the tenor saxophone in jazz. Light lunch provided by Pie Pushers Pizza. Details: 12-1 p.m. The Pinhook, 117 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2PN4jgp.
Multicultural Film Series
Viewing and discussion of “Out in America,” an uplifting collection of transformative stories told by prominent LGBT figures and pioneers, as well as average, yet extraordinary, LGBT people. Details: 6:30-9 p.m. The Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Commons Room, 4907 Garrett Road, Durham. mct@eruuf.org.
Community Events
Chat with a Durham Police Officer
Durham Police Department officers will sit down with residents over a cup of coffe during National Coffee with a Cop Day. Details: District 1, 8-11 a.m., Biscuitville*, 1806 Holloway St., Durham; District 2, 8-11 a.m., La Superior*, 3325 N. Roxboro St., Durham; District 2, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Biscuitville, 3203 N. Roxboro St., Durham; District 3, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Joe Van Gogh*, 4711 Hope Valley Road, Suite A, Durham; District 4, 8-10 a.m., Brigs at the Park, 4900 NC Highway 55, Durham; District 5 (Special Services), 8-11 a.m., Parker and Otis, 112 S. Duke St., Durham; District 5 (Special Services), 8:30-10:30 a.m., Unscripted Hotel, 202 N. Corcoran St., Durham. *Free coffee provided for attendees.
Citizen Policy Academy Graduation
Details: 7 p.m. Durham City Hall, Council Chambers, First Floor, 101 City Hall Plaza, Durham.
Thursday, Oct. 4
Books
Author Zachary Lechner
Author of “The South of the Mind: American Imaginings of White Southernness, 1960-1980” in conversation with Harry L. Watson. Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. bit.ly/2pggOWy, 919-286-2700.
Lectures & Discussions
Incarceration and the Future of Black Freedom
Roundtable discussion about the ways art, law, activism, and storytelling can help us understand, resist, and reform unjust practices of incarceration. Part of the art exhibit “Visionary Aponte: Art & Black Freedom.” Light lunch provided. Details: 12-1:15 p.m. Free. Power Plant Gallery, American Tobacco Campus, 320 Blackwell St., Durham. bit.ly/2Q28mpf.
Thrills and Chills of Self Employment
Presented by Jeanne Yocum, author of “The Self-Employment Survival Gude.” Details: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room C, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2xPNw54, 919-968-2777.
Support Groups
Durham Memory Café
Memory Cafés provide opportunities for individuals with memory loss and their families to socialize with others in similar situations. Details: 10 a.m.-noon. Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. Contact: Jordana Brown, 919-354-4924.
Community Events
Durham Businesses Against Crime Meeting
Details: 8 a.m. Northgate Mall Conference Room, Ruby Tuesday side of mall, lower level, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2HFwR8Y.
Durham Downtown Parking Study Open Houses
Learn more about the research findings and final recommendations proposed by the department’s consultant to improve downtown parking now and in the future. Light refreshments served. Drop-in style. Details: 11 a.m.; 1:30 p.m.; 3:30 p.m; and 6 p.m. City Hall Council Chambers, 101 City Hall Plaza, Durham. bit.ly/2PVu6TP, 919-560-4366, ext. 36207.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Open to needleworkers of all levels; beginners welcome. Details: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St., Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com.
New Hope Audubon Society Monthly Meeting
Matina Kalcounnis-Rueppel, UNC Greensboro, will speak on the topic of “Bats of North Carolina.” No charge for admission; all are welcome. Details: 7-9 p.m. NC Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill.
Hillsborough Arbor Day Celebration
Mayor Tom Stevens will read an Arbor Day proclamation and a sourwood tree will be ceremoniously planted near the pollinator garden. Before the tree planting, join experienced gardeners in pruning and weeding the pollinator garden from 8-10 a.m. Bring pruning shears, a weeding tool, gloves and a container to collect plant debris. Details: 10 a.m. Gold Park, 415 Dimmocks Mill Road, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2N7Ha6w.
Fundraisers
Purple Purse Kick-Off Party Fundraiser
In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, five percent of sales benefit Compass Center as they compete to win money for domestic violence services as part of the Allstate Purple Purse Challenge. All vendors are participating. Details: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Blue Dogwood Public Market, 306 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2IjKgns, 919-968-4610.
Run for Resilience Ostomy 5K - Registration Deadline
All proceeds benefit the United Ostomy Associations of America, Inc. Details: Run takes place on Saturday, Oct. 6, 8-11 a.m. $10-$27.50. 8160 Renaissance Parkwway, Grassy knoll next to American Tobacco Trail, Durham. bit.ly/2OP6gst.
Friday, Oct. 5
Community Events
Election 2018 Voter Education Series
Topic will be "North Carolina Elections: Past and Present" by Rob Christensen. Non-partisan, balanced perspectives will be presented, with time for discussion. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Orange-Durham-Chatham and OLLI at Duke. Details: 12:45-1:30 p.m. Free. Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Commons Room, 4907 Garrett Road, Durham. lwvodc.org.
Outings
Drum Circle Jam
All levels are welcome. Some drums will be provided, but bring your own if you can. Details: 7:30-9 p.m. $3 per person. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Kids
UNC-TV’s Read-a-roo and the Rootle Roadster
Meet Read-a-roo and his new ride, the Rootle Roadster; free takeaways; school readiness resources; chance to win a free NC State Fair ticket (while supplies last). Details: 5-7 p.m. Eastway Elementary School, 610 N. Alston Ave., Durham. 919-560-3910.
Saturday, Oct. 6
Books
Author Jo Maeder
Author of “Zerk ‘Em and Pull the Push Rods.” Details: 11 a.m. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2wLY5qb, 919-542-3030.
Author Perre Coleman Magness
Author of cookbook “Southern Snacks.” Details: 2 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2Nxy3Bj, 919-542-3030.
‘Words to Leave By’ Writing Workshop
An interactive memoir workshop designed for writers who are looking for a practical approach to getting into the genre. Details: 10-12:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. Register: bit.ly/2OYoYxK, 919-968-2777.
Kids
Children’s Author Audrey Arilla
Book signing of “Rhymes of the Times Black Nursery Rhymes,” featuring over 20 historical figures. Details: 3-4:30 p.m. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2OdUaft, 919-560-0270.
Community Events
Durham Big Sweep Litter Cleanup
Volunteers will receive supplies including gloves, trash bags, litter grabbers, and vests. Details: Sign up at durhambigsweep.org to join an existing clean or register a cleanup site with your own group. 919-560-4197.
Outings
Fall Festival
Featuring lunch and dinner of barbecue, chicken and dumplings, cole slaw, hush puppies, homemade desserts, and tea or coffee for $10 (eat in or take out). Silent auction (must be present to bid). Details: 1-6:30 p.m. McMannen United Methodist Church, 4102 Neal Road, Durham. mcmannenumc.org, 919-383-1263.
Duke’s Chapel Annual Bazaar
Items for sale include jewelry, jams, jellies, baked goods and an assortment of other items. Proceeds benefit the missions of the United Methodist Women. Details: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Duke’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 807 Old Oxford Road, Durham. 919-220-1056.
PawsFest
Festival and fundraising walk; bounce house; raffle; silent auction; games. Hosted by Paws4ever. Details: 9 a.m.-noon. $5-$30. The Green at Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2CAIBKO.
Blessing of the Animals and Rabies/Microchip Clinic
Hosted by the Humane society of Granville County. Following the Blessing, a rabies and microchip clinic will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by Dr. Trudi Bowden of Oxford Veterinary Hospital. Microchips are $20; vaccines are $6 for 1 year and 3 year vccines. Details: 10 a.m. Bullocks United Methodist Church, 2682 US Highway 15, Creedmoor.
Lavender Planting Clinic and Sale
Learn best practices on planting, fertilizing, pruning, and problem-solving lavender. Presented by Sunshine Lavender Farm. Details: 8 a.m.-noon. Hillsborough Farmers Market, 430 Waterstone Drive, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2CFBAZd.
Phoenix Fest
An annual cultural celebration of the business and cultural legacy of Durham’s Hayti community. Parade; all-day music; food; vendors. Sponsored by the Phoenix Shopping Centers. Details: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Historic Fayetteville St., Durham. phoenixfestdurham.com.
Historic Durham Postcard Tour
John Schelp will present his vintage postcard collection along with local Durham history. Details: 2-3:30 p.m. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2DzdDTR, 919-560-7410.
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Family Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 8:30 a.m. Meet at Gold Park, 415 Dimmocks Mill Road, Hillsborough, for a 1-2 hour bird walk. All ages are encouraged to participate. Birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact vbothwell@jbdlaw.com.
The Upland Hike
Hike the moderately difficult 5.5 mile Ridge & Shakori Trails; includes some steep spots; suggested for ages 14 and up. Details: 9:30 a.m. Eno River State Park, Park Office, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686. bit.ly/2N1RXze.
Comments