Daybook for Sunday, Sept. 23-Saturday, Sept. 29

Sunday, Sept. 23
Fundraisers
Kilometers for the Kids 5K and Fun Run
One mile fun run and a 5K. All proceeds benefit the programs and grants supported by Carolina For The Kids Foundation for UNC Children’s. Details: 9 a.m. $17-$20 Race Fee. Old Well, UNC Campus, E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. Info and register: bit.ly/2P7uxuw.
Outings
11th Annual Pepper Festival
Pepper-themed dishes and brews, family activities and live music. Proceeds benefit Abundance NC, a nonprofit that supports sustainable food, fuels and more than 200 farmers across the state. Details: 3-6 p.m. $5-$25. The Great Meadow, Briar Chapel, 161 Salt Cedar Lane, Chapel Hill. Tickets: bit.ly/2PczVwr.
Raised Bed Gardening
Durham County Master Gardener volunteer Charles Murphy will discuss advantages of raised beds, how to construct them and how to maintain them. Details: 3-4 p.m. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2nXltMq, 919-560-7410.
Bird Walk With New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Bo Howes, bohowes@gmail.com.
Monday, Sept. 24
Community Events
Inter-Faith Council for Social Service Community Meeting Series
“Homelessness in Orange County: The Data and Our Community's Response.” Presentation by Corey Root, Orange County Partnership to End Homelessness. Q&A will follow. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2OuW6wU.
UNC-Chapel Hill Campus Master Plan Update Workshops
Members of the University and local community are invited to provide feedback about proposed updates to the UNC-Chapel Hill Campus Master Plan. Presentation followed by discussion and feedback. Details: 12-1 p.m. Frank Porter Graham Student Union, Room 3206A-B; 4-5 p.m. Frank Porter Graham Student Union, Room 3408, UNC, 209 South Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2oMHnCz.
Chapel Hill Short Range Transit Plan Public Input Sessions
Chapel Hill Transit will use feedback to finalize the Short Range Transit Plan that will be presented to the Chapel Hill Town Council and funding partners later this year. Details: 6-8 p.m. Carrboro Town Hall, Board Room, 301 West Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2xywngd.
Racial Equity Training
Join the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce and Durham County for a half-day seminar offered by the Racial Equity Institute. Details: 9 a.m.-noon. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. Register: bit.ly/2x1dIcz.
Master Gardener Volunteer Program Info Session
Master Gardeners are volunteers trained to help connect North Carolinians with horticultural knowledge and research; required to volunteer 40 hours per calendar year; required to attend an information session prior to submitting an application. The 2019 training class will meet weekly from January through April. Details: 2-3 p.m. Durham County Extension Office, 721 Foster St., Durham. Register: pana_jones@ncsu.edu, 919-560-0521.
Meetings
James E. Shepard Sertoma Club of Durham Monthly Meeting
All Sertoma members invited. Details: 6:30 p.m. Fellowship, 7 p.m. Meeting. Kappa House, 3700 Fayetteville Road, Durham.
Lectures & Discussions
Stock Talk
A lively friendly group meeting monthly to discuss investments, retirement, business trends and tax. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. East Regional Library, Tutoring/Study Room #2, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2Ptsotn, 919-560-0203.
Outings
Harvest Moon Celebration
An evening of storytelling, spoken word, song and sweet potatoes. Sponsored by Edible Campus UNC. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. Free; registration requested. The Forest Theatre, 123 S. Boundary St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2prPLYC. Rain location: PlayMakers Repertory Company, Paul Green Theatre, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill.
Warbler Migration in the Triangle
In photos and stories, presented by Mary Parker Sonis. Sponsored by the Chapel Hill Bird Club. Details: 7:15 refreshments; 7:30 p.m. presentation. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. chbc.carolinanature.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
Books
Author Bobbie Ann Mason
Reading and book signing for “Patchwork: A Bobbie Ann Mason Reader.” Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Author Ambassador Stuart E. Eizenstat
Discussion and book signing of “President Carter: The White House Years.” Details: 4 p.m. Lecture, Room 039; 5:15 p.m. Reception and book signing, Room 109. Graham Memorial Hall, UNC, 218 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2QONnHJ.
Community Events
Master Gardener Volunteer Program Info Session
Master Gardeners are volunteers trained to help connect North Carolinians with horticultural knowledge and research; required to volunteer 40 hours per calendar year; required to attend an information session prior to submitting an application. The 2019 training class will meet weekly from January through April. Details: 6-7 p.m. Durham County Extension Office, 721 Foster St., Durham. Register: pana_jones@ncsu.edu, 919-560-0521.
UNC-Chapel Hill Campus Master Plan Update Workshop
Members of the University and local community are invited to provide feedback about proposed updates to the UNC-Chapel Hill Campus Master Plan. Presentation followed by discussion and feedback. Details: 8-9 a.m. Frank Porter Graham Student Union, Room 3206A-B, UNC, 209 South Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2oMHnCz.
Chapel Hill Short Range Transit Plan Public Input Sessions
Chapel Hill Transit will use feedback to finalize the Short Range Transit Plan that will be presented to the Chapel Hill Town Council and funding partners later this year. Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. UNC Transportation Fair, Polk Place, 211 Lenoir Drive, Chapel Hill; 6-8 p.m. Chapel Hill Town Hall, 2nd Floor HRD Conference Room, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2xywngd.
Durham Community Prayer Vigil
Durham community members, faith leaders, and refugees gather to pray for those who have been denied shelter by Hurricane Florence and refugee policies. Details: 6 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 305 East Main St., Durham.
Support Groups
Person with Dementia and Care Partner Support Group
Details: 10:30 a.m.-noon. Grey Stone Baptist Church, 2601 Hillsborough Road, Durham. Contact Lisa Gwyther, 919-660-7508, before attending for the first time.
Meetings
NARFE Chapter 566 Meeting
Become a member of NARFE to protect your hard earned Federal Employee Benefits that you paid for. Details: 11 a.m. All you can eat buffet lunch $10.50 per person. Bullocks BBQ, 3330 Quebec Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2oHKmvF, 919-672-7891.
InterNeighborhood Council (INC) of Durham Meeting
INC is a coalition of Durham’s neighborhood and homeowner’s associations. Details: 7 p.m. Golden Belt Arts Complex, Neighborhood Services Conference Room, Building #2, 3rd Floor, 807 E. Main St., Durham. www.durham-inc.org.
Lectures & Discussions
Downtown Durham, Inc. Speaker Series - ‘Inclusive By Design’
Zena Howard, FAIA, Principal and Managing Director at Perkins+Will, will share projects of various scales that are helping to remember lost history and restore cultural connections. Details: Free discussion 4-5 p.m.; Networking reception 5-6 p.m. $35. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2MPOIux.
Outings
Beginner’s Bird Hike at Eno River State Park
Join Park staff for a short, easy stroll to look and listen for birds. Bring binoculars if you have them. Details: 7 a.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Parking Loop, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686, bit.ly/2PpCxat.
Wednesday, Sept. 26
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator Bookshop
For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Community Events
Emergency Preparedness and Older Adults
Learn how to protect your health in an emergency. Details: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Stanford L. Warren Library, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. Info: bit.ly/2NWTiJ5. Register: bit.ly/WiseWell.
Mind Your Business Event
Elyse Archer on Personal Branding and David Newton on SEO Marketing. Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free; lunch provided. The Frontier, 800 Park Offices Drive, RTP. Register: bit.ly/2QvPaB9, 919-302-8849.
Support Groups
Daughters Concerned for Aging Relatives Support Group
Details: 12-1 p.m. Duke Clinic, Room 3512, d Floor, 40 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham. Contact Bobbi Matchar, 919-660-7509, for more information.
Outings
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Nan Dewire, ndewire@hotmail.com.
Thursday, Sept. 27
Books
‘Sinister Wisdom’ Release Party
Contributors to the quarterly multicultural lesbian literary and art journal will be on hand to do a reading and signing. Details: 7-9 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Friends of the Chatham Community Library Fall Book Sale
Twenty percent off all purchases of $200 or more. Details: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Chatham Community Library, Central Carolina Community College, 197 NC Highway 87, Pittsboro. www.friendsccl.org.
Community Events
Community Luncheon Roundtable
Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. Free lunch from CORE Catering. All are welcome. Details: Noon. Shepherd’s House UMC, Fellowship Hall, 107 N. Driver St., Durham. nonviolentdurham.org, 919-698-9092.
Orange County Low-Cost Rabies Vaccine Clinic
1-year and 3-year vaccinations for $10; microchips for $35 each, including registration fees. Dogs on a leash/cats in a carrier. Details: 5-7 p.m. Eno River Farmers Market, 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/1ctUaAM, 919-942-7387.
Chapel Hill Residents Born in Other Countries Community Meeting
Community conversation in Burmese, English, Karen, and Spanish. Share your opinion on public transportation, housing, Town communications, law enforcement and leadership opportunities. All residents are welcome. Childcare provided. Details: 7-8:30 p.m. St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2O3pj5y.
Fundraisers
4th Annual Tackle Childhood Cancer Fundraiser
Hosted by childhood cancer researchers from the Linardic Lab at Duke University. The event will feature cornhole, live music, prizes, a silent auction and food and drink (especially lemonade). All proceeds benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF). Details: 6 p.m. Tobacco Road Sports Cafe, 280 S. Mangum St., Durham. Info: bit.ly/2PPmge8.
Outings
Chapel Hill Friends of the Downtown Meeting
Guest speakers will be Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger and Town Manager Maurice Jones. Q&A session will follow their talks. Details: 9:30 a.m. Coffee; 10 a.m. Meeting. Free. The Franklin Hotel, Second Floor, 311 West Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-442-9000.
Kids
Preschool Storytime at Flyleaf Books
Stories, songs, bubbles and drawings. Details: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. flyleafbooks.com, 919-942-7373.
Lectures & Discussions
Navigating College Admissions Workshop
Workshop will provide tips for parents & students on academic performance, extracurricular participation, essays & personal statements, college preparation & how colleges read applications. For ages 13 and up. Details: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2Ptsotn, 919-560-8590.
Exploring Freedom of Expression Conversation
A conversation about the importance of intellectual freedom, the negative effects of censorship, and the need for authentic voices and storytelling in all forms of writing. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2NQsRb0, 919-968-2777.
Friday, Sept. 28
Lectures & Discussions
‘U.S. Policy Towards Russia: What Is It? What Should It Be?’
Lecture given by Jack Matlock, Ph.D., former ambassador to the Soviet Union and a Russian expert. Sponsored by Shared Learning. Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. Free. Expand Church, 114 Weaver Dairy Road, Chapel Hill. Info: Nancy, 703-329-2933.
Election 2018 Voter Education Series
Topic will be “Social Media and Journalism in the 2018 Election” by Dr. Philip Napoli. Non-partisan, balanced perspectives will be presented, with time for discussion. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Orange-Durham-Chatham and OLLI at Duke. Details: 12:45-1:30 p.m. Free. Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Commons Room, 4907 Garrett Road, Durham. lwvodc.org.
Books
Author Bobbie Ann Mason
Book discussion of “Patchwork: A Bobbie Ann Mason Reader.” Details: 6 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. flyleafbooks.com, 919-942-7373.
Friends of the Chatham Community Library Fall Book Sale
All books and materials half price. Details: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Chatham Community Library, Central Carolina Community College, 197 NC Highway 87, Pittsboro. www.friendsccl.org.
Saturday, Sept. 29
Books
Author Bobbie Ann Mason
Author of “Patchwork: A Bobbie Ann Mason Reader.” Details: 11 a.m.-noon. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 200 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2vPvfor, 919-542-3030.
Author Lee Zacharias
Author of “Across the Great Lake.” Details: 2-3 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 200 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2whxLTF, 919-542-3030.
Writing Compelling Personal Essays
With Author Patrice Gopo. Details: 11:30 a.m.-1:10 p.m. East Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2OTNEr9, 919-560-0203.
Books Among Friends Book Sale
Details: 12-4 p.m. Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2PvmfN5.
Friends of the Chatham Community Library Fall Book Sale
Fill grocery bags (or your own) for $5 each; no limit. Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Chatham Community Library, Central Carolina Community College, 197 NC Highway 87, Pittsboro. www.friendsccl.org.
Outings
Orange County LocalFest
Celebration of local food, music, art. Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Blackwood Farm Park, 4215 NC 86 South, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2BdvoqD.
Hispanic Heritage Fiesta
Latin music; Latin food trucks; exhibitors and vendors; kids’ games, crafts and storytelling; parade; art exhibit; health fair; raffle prizes. Details: 1-7 p.m. Downtown Siler City, 200 N. Chatham Ave., Siler City. bit.ly/2CQwOZ7.
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
‘School of the Soldier’ at Bennett Place
Watch as soldiers perform basic drill, cook and sleep in the field; weapons demonstrations. Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Bennett Place State Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. bit.ly/2orwmW5, 919-383-4345.
NC Botanical Garden Fall Plant Sale
A wide variety of southeastern native wildflowers, shrubs, trees, vines, ferns; used books; native wildflower seeds. Details: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. NC Botanical Garden Education Center, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2nRom19.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact David Anderson, d47anders@gmail.com.
