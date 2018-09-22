Durham County

Daybook for Sunday, Sept. 23-Saturday, Sept. 29

September 22, 2018 06:00 AM

Sunday, Sept. 23

Fundraisers

Kilometers for the Kids 5K and Fun Run

One mile fun run and a 5K. All proceeds benefit the programs and grants supported by Carolina For The Kids Foundation for UNC Children’s. Details: 9 a.m. $17-$20 Race Fee. Old Well, UNC Campus, E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. Info and register: bit.ly/2P7uxuw.

Outings

11th Annual Pepper Festival

Pepper-themed dishes and brews, family activities and live music. Proceeds benefit Abundance NC, a nonprofit that supports sustainable food, fuels and more than 200 farmers across the state. Details: 3-6 p.m. $5-$25. The Great Meadow, Briar Chapel, 161 Salt Cedar Lane, Chapel Hill. Tickets: bit.ly/2PczVwr.

Raised Bed Gardening

Durham County Master Gardener volunteer Charles Murphy will discuss advantages of raised beds, how to construct them and how to maintain them. Details: 3-4 p.m. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2nXltMq, 919-560-7410.

Bird Walk With New Hope Audubon Society

Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Bo Howes, bohowes@gmail.com.

Monday, Sept. 24

Community Events

Inter-Faith Council for Social Service Community Meeting Series

“Homelessness in Orange County: The Data and Our Community's Response.” Presentation by Corey Root, Orange County Partnership to End Homelessness. Q&A will follow. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2OuW6wU.

UNC-Chapel Hill Campus Master Plan Update Workshops

Members of the University and local community are invited to provide feedback about proposed updates to the UNC-Chapel Hill Campus Master Plan. Presentation followed by discussion and feedback. Details: 12-1 p.m. Frank Porter Graham Student Union, Room 3206A-B; 4-5 p.m. Frank Porter Graham Student Union, Room 3408, UNC, 209 South Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2oMHnCz.

Chapel Hill Short Range Transit Plan Public Input Sessions

Chapel Hill Transit will use feedback to finalize the Short Range Transit Plan that will be presented to the Chapel Hill Town Council and funding partners later this year. Details: 6-8 p.m. Carrboro Town Hall, Board Room, 301 West Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2xywngd.

Racial Equity Training

Join the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce and Durham County for a half-day seminar offered by the Racial Equity Institute. Details: 9 a.m.-noon. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. Register: bit.ly/2x1dIcz.

Master Gardener Volunteer Program Info Session

Master Gardeners are volunteers trained to help connect North Carolinians with horticultural knowledge and research; required to volunteer 40 hours per calendar year; required to attend an information session prior to submitting an application. The 2019 training class will meet weekly from January through April. Details: 2-3 p.m. Durham County Extension Office, 721 Foster St., Durham. Register: pana_jones@ncsu.edu, 919-560-0521.

Meetings

James E. Shepard Sertoma Club of Durham Monthly Meeting

All Sertoma members invited. Details: 6:30 p.m. Fellowship, 7 p.m. Meeting. Kappa House, 3700 Fayetteville Road, Durham.

Lectures & Discussions

Stock Talk

A lively friendly group meeting monthly to discuss investments, retirement, business trends and tax. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. East Regional Library, Tutoring/Study Room #2, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2Ptsotn, 919-560-0203.

Outings

Harvest Moon Celebration

An evening of storytelling, spoken word, song and sweet potatoes. Sponsored by Edible Campus UNC. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. Free; registration requested. The Forest Theatre, 123 S. Boundary St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2prPLYC. Rain location: PlayMakers Repertory Company, Paul Green Theatre, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill.

Warbler Migration in the Triangle

In photos and stories, presented by Mary Parker Sonis. Sponsored by the Chapel Hill Bird Club. Details: 7:15 refreshments; 7:30 p.m. presentation. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. chbc.carolinanature.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Books

Author Bobbie Ann Mason

Reading and book signing for “Patchwork: A Bobbie Ann Mason Reader.” Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Author Ambassador Stuart E. Eizenstat

Discussion and book signing of “President Carter: The White House Years.” Details: 4 p.m. Lecture, Room 039; 5:15 p.m. Reception and book signing, Room 109. Graham Memorial Hall, UNC, 218 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2QONnHJ.

Community Events

Master Gardener Volunteer Program Info Session

Master Gardeners are volunteers trained to help connect North Carolinians with horticultural knowledge and research; required to volunteer 40 hours per calendar year; required to attend an information session prior to submitting an application. The 2019 training class will meet weekly from January through April. Details: 6-7 p.m. Durham County Extension Office, 721 Foster St., Durham. Register: pana_jones@ncsu.edu, 919-560-0521.

UNC-Chapel Hill Campus Master Plan Update Workshop

Members of the University and local community are invited to provide feedback about proposed updates to the UNC-Chapel Hill Campus Master Plan. Presentation followed by discussion and feedback. Details: 8-9 a.m. Frank Porter Graham Student Union, Room 3206A-B, UNC, 209 South Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2oMHnCz.

Chapel Hill Short Range Transit Plan Public Input Sessions

Chapel Hill Transit will use feedback to finalize the Short Range Transit Plan that will be presented to the Chapel Hill Town Council and funding partners later this year. Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. UNC Transportation Fair, Polk Place, 211 Lenoir Drive, Chapel Hill; 6-8 p.m. Chapel Hill Town Hall, 2nd Floor HRD Conference Room, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2xywngd.

Durham Community Prayer Vigil

Durham community members, faith leaders, and refugees gather to pray for those who have been denied shelter by Hurricane Florence and refugee policies. Details: 6 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 305 East Main St., Durham.

Support Groups

Person with Dementia and Care Partner Support Group

Details: 10:30 a.m.-noon. Grey Stone Baptist Church, 2601 Hillsborough Road, Durham. Contact Lisa Gwyther, 919-660-7508, before attending for the first time.

Meetings

NARFE Chapter 566 Meeting

Become a member of NARFE to protect your hard earned Federal Employee Benefits that you paid for. Details: 11 a.m. All you can eat buffet lunch $10.50 per person. Bullocks BBQ, 3330 Quebec Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2oHKmvF, 919-672-7891.

InterNeighborhood Council (INC) of Durham Meeting

INC is a coalition of Durham’s neighborhood and homeowner’s associations. Details: 7 p.m. Golden Belt Arts Complex, Neighborhood Services Conference Room, Building #2, 3rd Floor, 807 E. Main St., Durham. www.durham-inc.org.

Lectures & Discussions

Downtown Durham, Inc. Speaker Series - ‘Inclusive By Design’

Zena Howard, FAIA, Principal and Managing Director at Perkins+Will, will share projects of various scales that are helping to remember lost history and restore cultural connections. Details: Free discussion 4-5 p.m.; Networking reception 5-6 p.m. $35. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2MPOIux.

Outings

Beginner’s Bird Hike at Eno River State Park

Join Park staff for a short, easy stroll to look and listen for birds. Bring binoculars if you have them. Details: 7 a.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Parking Loop, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686, bit.ly/2PpCxat.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Kids

Preschool Storytime at The Regulator Bookshop

For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Community Events

Emergency Preparedness and Older Adults

Learn how to protect your health in an emergency. Details: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Stanford L. Warren Library, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. Info: bit.ly/2NWTiJ5. Register: bit.ly/WiseWell.

Mind Your Business Event

Elyse Archer on Personal Branding and David Newton on SEO Marketing. Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free; lunch provided. The Frontier, 800 Park Offices Drive, RTP. Register: bit.ly/2QvPaB9, 919-302-8849.

Support Groups

Daughters Concerned for Aging Relatives Support Group

Details: 12-1 p.m. Duke Clinic, Room 3512, d Floor, 40 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham. Contact Bobbi Matchar, 919-660-7509, for more information.

Outings

Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society

Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Nan Dewire, ndewire@hotmail.com.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Books

‘Sinister Wisdom’ Release Party

Contributors to the quarterly multicultural lesbian literary and art journal will be on hand to do a reading and signing. Details: 7-9 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Friends of the Chatham Community Library Fall Book Sale

Twenty percent off all purchases of $200 or more. Details: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Chatham Community Library, Central Carolina Community College, 197 NC Highway 87, Pittsboro. www.friendsccl.org.

Community Events

Community Luncheon Roundtable

Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. Free lunch from CORE Catering. All are welcome. Details: Noon. Shepherd’s House UMC, Fellowship Hall, 107 N. Driver St., Durham. nonviolentdurham.org, 919-698-9092.

Orange County Low-Cost Rabies Vaccine Clinic

1-year and 3-year vaccinations for $10; microchips for $35 each, including registration fees. Dogs on a leash/cats in a carrier. Details: 5-7 p.m. Eno River Farmers Market, 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/1ctUaAM, 919-942-7387.

Chapel Hill Residents Born in Other Countries Community Meeting

Community conversation in Burmese, English, Karen, and Spanish. Share your opinion on public transportation, housing, Town communications, law enforcement and leadership opportunities. All residents are welcome. Childcare provided. Details: 7-8:30 p.m. St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2O3pj5y.

Fundraisers

4th Annual Tackle Childhood Cancer Fundraiser

Hosted by childhood cancer researchers from the Linardic Lab at Duke University. The event will feature cornhole, live music, prizes, a silent auction and food and drink (especially lemonade). All proceeds benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF). Details: 6 p.m. Tobacco Road Sports Cafe, 280 S. Mangum St., Durham. Info: bit.ly/2PPmge8.

Outings

Chapel Hill Friends of the Downtown Meeting

Guest speakers will be Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger and Town Manager Maurice Jones. Q&A session will follow their talks. Details: 9:30 a.m. Coffee; 10 a.m. Meeting. Free. The Franklin Hotel, Second Floor, 311 West Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-442-9000.

Kids

Preschool Storytime at Flyleaf Books

Stories, songs, bubbles and drawings. Details: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. flyleafbooks.com, 919-942-7373.

Lectures & Discussions

Navigating College Admissions Workshop

Workshop will provide tips for parents & students on academic performance, extracurricular participation, essays & personal statements, college preparation & how colleges read applications. For ages 13 and up. Details: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2Ptsotn, 919-560-8590.

Exploring Freedom of Expression Conversation

A conversation about the importance of intellectual freedom, the negative effects of censorship, and the need for authentic voices and storytelling in all forms of writing. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2NQsRb0, 919-968-2777.

Friday, Sept. 28

Lectures & Discussions

‘U.S. Policy Towards Russia: What Is It? What Should It Be?’

Lecture given by Jack Matlock, Ph.D., former ambassador to the Soviet Union and a Russian expert. Sponsored by Shared Learning. Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. Free. Expand Church, 114 Weaver Dairy Road, Chapel Hill. Info: Nancy, 703-329-2933.

Election 2018 Voter Education Series

Topic will be “Social Media and Journalism in the 2018 Election” by Dr. Philip Napoli. Non-partisan, balanced perspectives will be presented, with time for discussion. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Orange-Durham-Chatham and OLLI at Duke. Details: 12:45-1:30 p.m. Free. Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Commons Room, 4907 Garrett Road, Durham. lwvodc.org.

Books

Author Bobbie Ann Mason

Book discussion of “Patchwork: A Bobbie Ann Mason Reader.” Details: 6 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. flyleafbooks.com, 919-942-7373.

Friends of the Chatham Community Library Fall Book Sale

All books and materials half price. Details: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Chatham Community Library, Central Carolina Community College, 197 NC Highway 87, Pittsboro. www.friendsccl.org.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Books

Author Bobbie Ann Mason

Author of “Patchwork: A Bobbie Ann Mason Reader.” Details: 11 a.m.-noon. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 200 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2vPvfor, 919-542-3030.

Author Lee Zacharias

Author of “Across the Great Lake.” Details: 2-3 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 200 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2whxLTF, 919-542-3030.

Writing Compelling Personal Essays

With Author Patrice Gopo. Details: 11:30 a.m.-1:10 p.m. East Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2OTNEr9, 919-560-0203.

Books Among Friends Book Sale

Details: 12-4 p.m. Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2PvmfN5.

Friends of the Chatham Community Library Fall Book Sale

Fill grocery bags (or your own) for $5 each; no limit. Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Chatham Community Library, Central Carolina Community College, 197 NC Highway 87, Pittsboro. www.friendsccl.org.

Outings

Orange County LocalFest

Celebration of local food, music, art. Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Blackwood Farm Park, 4215 NC 86 South, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2BdvoqD.

Hispanic Heritage Fiesta

Latin music; Latin food trucks; exhibitors and vendors; kids’ games, crafts and storytelling; parade; art exhibit; health fair; raffle prizes. Details: 1-7 p.m. Downtown Siler City, 200 N. Chatham Ave., Siler City. bit.ly/2CQwOZ7.

Durham Chess Club Meeting

All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.

‘School of the Soldier’ at Bennett Place

Watch as soldiers perform basic drill, cook and sleep in the field; weapons demonstrations. Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Bennett Place State Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. bit.ly/2orwmW5, 919-383-4345.

NC Botanical Garden Fall Plant Sale

A wide variety of southeastern native wildflowers, shrubs, trees, vines, ferns; used books; native wildflower seeds. Details: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. NC Botanical Garden Education Center, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2nRom19.

Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society

Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact David Anderson, d47anders@gmail.com.

