Autopsy in on missing Durham couple found in Falls Lake

An autopsy has concluded a Durham man who disappeared with his girlfriend just before Christmas died in an apparent accident at Falls Lake.





Carl Lynnberg Adams Sr., 70, had a blood alcohol content of 0.22 — nearly three times the state’s legal limit for impairment — when he was found, an N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner toxicology report shows.

The autopsy says Adams and Tierra Essence Mann, 35, died when the Toyota 4Runner in which they were parked “inadvertently rolled down a ramp into the lake.” Alcohol contributed to Adams’ drowning death, the autopsy states.

An autopsy for Mann has not yet been released.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The couple, who had a child together, were reported missing by their family Dec. 19 after they didn’t return to their Sprucewood Drive home, off Cook Road.

The family told WTVD on Christmas Day that Mann and her sister had picked up Adams and his son from the John Avery Boys and Girls Club around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Adams worked at the club.

The couple stopped by the home on Sprucewood Drive around 10 p.m. to drop off their family members before leaving together in the Toyota 4Runner, family members said.

Relatives spent the next four weeks handing out fliers and searching on foot and by car for the couple.

Durham police said a dive team searched Falls Lake in late December, after the couple’s phones pinged off a nearby cell tower, but they didn’t find anything. They found Adams’ body during a second search Jan. 15; Mann was found the next day.

Multiple agencies were involved in finding the bodies, including the Durham Police Department, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Search and Recovery Team, Durham County EMS, Redwood Volunteer Fire Department, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. State Highway Patrol.