Daybook for Sunday, Sept. 16-Saturday, Sept. 22

Sunday, Sept. 16
Kids
Creative Learning About Wildlife Species Program
Program incorporates live animals to educate people about wildlife species. Presented by Family Fun Sunday. Details: 2:30 p.m. $3. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Monday, Sept. 17
Meetings
Durham Photography Club Meeting
Guest presenter Holden Richards, whose photography is inspired by walking the landscapes and byways of Orange, Durham and Alamance Counties. Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sarah P. Duke Gardens,Doris Duke Center, 420 Anderson St., Durham. bit.ly/2LMaZ0R.
Books
Authors Holden Thorp and Buck Goldstein
Book discussion of “Our Higher Calling: Rebuilding the Partnership Between America and its Colleges and Universities.” Details: 5-6:30 p.m. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2MqHUbB.
Community Events
Financial Literacy
For adults and teens. Learn about banking, budgeting and credit management. Details: 6:30-7:30 p.m. South Regional Library, Adult Services Space, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2PtpKDX, 919-560-7410.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
Lectures & Discussions
Race and Politics
A conversation with columnist Issac Bailey. Details: 12-1 p.m. Sanford 223, Rhodes Conference Room, Duke University, 201 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2MK1KOx.
Durham Judicial Candidates Forum
Candidates from all three contested races have confirmed their attendance. Details: 7 p.m. Durham County GOP Headquarters, 2nd Floor, 800 N. Mangum St., Durham. bit.ly/2OfUabK.
Outings
Periodic Tables Informal Science Gathering
Everybody’s Human: Looking At Star Trek Through An Evolutionary Lens. An informal science gathering during which invited speakers share interesting, relevant science in an engaging and interactive way. Details: 7 p.m., $5. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2QhGtuq, 919-901-0875.
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Community Events
Restorative Justice Circle
Collaboration to integrate restorative justice practices into Durham’s criminal justice system. Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. Details: 10-11:30 a.m. Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 East Trinity Ave., Durham. nonviolentdurham.org, 919-698-9092.
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator Bookshop
For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Meetings
Durham AARP Meeting
All persons, 50 years and older are invited to attend. Details: 2 p.m. Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Contact Tanya L C Best, 919-236-5728.
Outings
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Kent Fiala, kent.fiala@gmail.com.
Thursday, Sept. 20
Books
Author Meg Fee
Reading and book signing of “Places I Stopped on the Way Home: A Memoir of Chaos and Grace.” Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Author Carol Adams
Book discussion of “Protest Kitchen: Fight Injustice, Save the Planet, and Fuel Your Resistance One Meal at a Time.” Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. flyleafbooks.com, 919-942-7373.
Kids
Preschool Storytime at Flyleaf Books
Stories, songs, bubbles and drawings. Details: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. flyleafbooks.com, 919-942-7373.
Community Events
Restorative Justice Circle
Collaboration to integrate restorative justice practices into Durham’s criminal justice system. Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 East Trinity Ave., Durham. nonviolentdurham.org, 919-698-9092.
Lectures & Discussions
Lunchbox Talk: Caterpillarology
With Mike Dunn, NCBG Natural Science Educator. Learn the secrets of the lives of local caterpillars. Details: 12-1 p.m. Free; preregistration required. NC Botanical Garden Education Center, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Register: bit.ly/2Mq1Knr.
Orange County Community Forum
Topic is “The Crushing Impact of Criminal Justice Debt in Orange County.” Details: 6-8 p.m. Chapel Hill Town Hall, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2OYuYqa.
Chapel Hill: Charting Our Future
Book discussion about “City Comforts: How to Build an Urban Village” by David Sucher. Details: 7-8 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Nw60Bf.
Durham Housing Discrimination Listening Session
A series of listening sessions in partnership with municipalities across the state that focus on different types of housing discrimination faced by North Carolinians. Details: 6 p.m. City of Durham Neighborhood Improvement Services Department, Suite 2-300, 807 E. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2x8WPNg.
Outings
Durham Coupon Swap
Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2w1WP1C, 919-560-8590.
Friday, Sept. 21
Lectures & Discussions
Election 2018 Voter Education Series
Topic will be “Redistricting” by Dr. Jennifer Bremer. Non-partisan, balanced perspectives will be presented, with time for discussion. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Orange-Durham-Chatham and OLLI at Duke. Details: 12:45-1:30 p.m. Free. Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Commons Room, 4907 Garrett Road, Durham. lwvodc.org.
Saturday, Sept. 22
Books
Author James Benn
Author of “Solemn Graves.” Details: 11 a.m. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2AtXj5c, 919-542-3030.
Fundraisers
Little River Presbyterian Church BBQ Dinner
BBQ pork, chicken and fixin’s; $10 a plate, $5 for kids, $9 container of BBQ. Proceeds help support Little River’s mission work. Details: 4-8 p.m. Schley Grange Hall, 3416 Schley Road, Hillsborough. Info: lrpcusa@gmail.com.
Beer, Blues & BBQ Fundraising Event
BBQ; music; games; door prizes; silent auction. All proceeds support necessary and important upgrades and renovations to the Bennett Place Historic Site visitor center. Details: 6-9 p.m. $12-$25. Bennett Place Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. Tickets and info: bit.ly/2HHSy6u, 919-383-4345.
Octoberfest at Bull City Burger and Brewery
Raising funds for Habitat for Humanity of Durham. Family-friendly; live music; kid’s play area; food; drinks; craft area. Details: 3-10 p.m. Bull City Burger and Brewery, 107 E. Parrish St., Durham. bullcityburgerandbrewery.com.
Outings
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Bahama Day
Food and fun festival with crafts, dance teams, games, live music, and community news. No pets allowed. Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Downtown Bahama, 1420 Bahama Road, Bahama. bit.ly/2N9uPnt.
